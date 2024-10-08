News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/7 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Gunther vs. Sami for World Title, Jey vs. Xavier for IC Title, Punk addresses toll HIAC took on him, Seth speaks, more (19 min.)

October 8, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 7 edition of WWE Raw featuring Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for World Title, Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods for IC Title, C.M. Punk addresses toll the Hell in a Cell match took on him, Seth Rollins speaks, and more.

