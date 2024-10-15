FREE PODCAST 10/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Possible Cody vs. Gunther outcomes at Crown Jewel, Tiffany’s visit to Raw, Breakker, New Day, more with live callers, emails (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly. They begin by discussing the main event tag match with Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. They also analyze the Cody vs. Gunther segment and speculate on possible outcomes in that match between the two male world champions. They discuss other aspects of the show including Bronson Reed’s segment with Adam Pearce, the Seth Rollins interview, Bron Breakker’s explanation, the latest with New Day, the Karrion Kross and MIz dynamic, and more with live callers, emails, and chat interactions.

