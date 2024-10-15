VIP AUDIO 10/15 – Greg Parks Outloud! Reviewing Zack Heydorn’s book, “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s edition features Greg’s review of Zack Heydorn’s book, “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin,” which takes a look at Austin’s career and delves into what made him so successful as a wrestler and an Attitude Era attraction.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO