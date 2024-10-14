VIP AUDIO 10/14 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Gunther-Cody hype their match, Tiffany & Ripley vs. Raquel & Liv, Tag Tournament stars, Breakker explains himself, Women’s Tag Title match, more (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 14 edition of WWE Raw featuring Gunther-Cody hyping their match, Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, the WWE Tag Tournament stars, Bron Breakker explains himself, Women’s Tag Title match, and more.

