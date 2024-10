VIP AUDIO 10/16 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: WrestleDream follow-up, Mox speaks, Jay White vs. Christian, Don Callis Family press conference, Mercedes vs. Aminata, Shelton vs. Lio Rush (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 16 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring WrestleDream fallout, more of a mission statement from Jon Moxley, Jay White vs. Christian, Don Callis Family press conference with his newly assembled group, Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata, Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO