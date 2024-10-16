WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (10/14): Ripley & Stratton teaming together against Liv & Raquel, Truth vs. Miz, Breakker vs. Kingston, Cody-Gunther exchange, American Made vignette

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky: Hit

I’m usually not big on screwy finishes, but I can accept them when it protects the losers and not make the winners appear weak and that they needed the help. The Women’s tag division is decent enough, but it seems that all the established teams lose constantly and the makeshift teams look unbeatable, when it should be the other way around. Cargill seems to be finding her groove with her in-ring abilities and the other three always show up.

“American Made” vignette: Hit

Chad Gable is the reincarnation of Kurt Angle’s obnoxious heel character and that’s a good thing. I thought it would be hard for people to jeer The Creeds, because of their talent, but it should be a piece of cake with Gable at the helm.

Viking…err…War Raiders vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa: Hit

How can I give a two minute-ish glorified squash match a Hit? When the Viking Raiders go back to their roots as the War Raiders. I love it. It’s also great to see them both back and seemingly healthy and injury-free. I can see them going deep in the tournament.

Cody Rhodes / Gunther exchange: Hit

I remember watching Gunther in NXT:UK where he very rarely spoke and when he did, it was always succinct. Now that he’s given much more mic time, I like this version of the character so much better. He’s still as aggressive and hard-hitting in his ring style, but he exudes such a smarminess in his verbal deliveries. He also doesn’t portray the chicken-$hit heel, which suits him perfectly. Oh, and for me, I love when a champion wears his title and doesn’t just drape it over his shoulder or drag. It’s a small thing, but wearing it makes the champ seem proud that he’s the champ to me.

Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston: Minor Hit

Nothing wrong with the match, per se. Breakker continues to impress. There was no doubt about the outcome, I just thought that maybe one of the announcers would bring up that Bron had just beaten a multi-time champion.

R-Truth vs. The Miz: Miss

I have zero interest in this feud or the prospect of a feud, if you will. Final Testament should mean more, but they spend time following around mid-carders trying to give off the vibe that they are “disruptors”, when instead they come off as the kids in high school who weren’t quite bullies, but were always trying to create trouble for their own petty amusement.

Rhea Ripley & Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Hit

Four of my favorite currently in one match. The non-finish made sense, as everyone of these women need to appear strong. I was never a big Nia Jax fan, but she’s putting on some of her best work in and out of the ring and I actually look forward to her matches now. Her manipulation of Stratton is only going to make Stratton even more popular (she has that whole “heel but gets cheered constantly” like Rhea in her Judgement Day time). Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Stratton is so young in her career and is that damn good already. Her and Ripley teaming was like a Monster High doll side by side with a Barbie doll. Nice match up and nice to see the women closing out the show.

