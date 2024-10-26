FREE PODCAST 10/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Waltman talks about early Rock impressions, predicts whether Punk would return, how would Triple H run WWE differently, scripted promos, Dean, Seth (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-24-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Sean “X-Pac” Waltman who discusses early Rock memories, will C.M. Punk return, Lucha Underground thoughts, what would WWE look like with Hunter not Vince in charge, Shane McMahon update, NXT, scripting promos, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and much more with email questions and live callers.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.