AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

November 15, 2024

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Where: Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,465 tickets distributed; arena was set up for 2,950. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa
  • Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander
  • The Acclaimed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush & “The Beast” Mortos) – AEW Full Gear Qualifying match
  • Mariah vs. Anna Jay – AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Rubber match
  • Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Beefcake Boulder

