AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (11/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024
Where: Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 2,465 tickets distributed; arena was set up for 2,950. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa
- Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander
- The Acclaimed vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush & “The Beast” Mortos) – AEW Full Gear Qualifying match
- Mariah vs. Anna Jay – AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Rubber match
- Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Beefcake Boulder
