AEW COLLISION REPORT (11/9): Lio Rush challenges Swerve, Outrunners punch their ticket to Full Gear, Anna Jay vs. Mariah rubber match is confirmed; Nick Wayne finally gets his revenge. Trio’s Title main event

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – EPISODE 69

TAPED ON NOV. 7, 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILION

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Attendance: 2,545 per WrestleTix



Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) HOUSE OF BLACK (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) IRON SAVAGES (Beefcake Boulder, Bulk Bronson & Jacked Jameson)

Boulder and King started the match. King laid in a chop, and Boulder ran away. Boulder drank some savage sauce, and King dropped him with a clothesline. Quick tags from the House of Black allowed them to run wild, which followed King taking out all three members of the Iron Savages with a dive. In the match’s closing moments, the House of Black dragged Jameson back into the ring and hit their Three-Headed Monster finish in the corner to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: House of Black in 3:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: More or less, this was a squash match to showcase the House of Black and warm up the crowd.)

-Post-match, Malakai Black grabbed a microphone, the lights went out, and FTR’s music played.

“FTR said they come in peace and are here for business. Dax Harwood said he’d put the AEW Tag Team titles above everything, and right now, you are an obstacle. Harwood asked who it was going to be. And Black said good luck.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I don’t mind a brief promo to build a huge tag team match for this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.)

-Lio Rush cut a backstage promo. He said there’s a shift happening, and we are all a part of it. Rush flashed the MVP business card. Rush said this is a decision he has to make. He said he’s won two matches in a row and is about to be fired. Rush challenged Swerve Strickland to a match this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Swerve Strickland and The Hurt Syndicate is the most exciting storyline going on within AEW by miles. Strickland vs. Rush sounds like a 2021 or 2022 sicko Tony Khan match graphic drop.)

-The commentary team did a rundown of the Full Gear 4-way Contenders Series.

(2) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)-Full Gear Four Way Contenders Series Tag Team Match

Before the match started, the AEW Tag Team champions, Private Party, came down to match the match behind the velvet rope. Magnum and Darius shook hands after the bell rang. Top Flight displayed their speed advantage throughout the match. Dante went for a sunset flip onto Floyd for a near fall. FTR was shown backstage watching the match. Both teams squared off before the official separated the teams. [C]

After the break, Darius cut off Magnum from getting the hot tag into Floyd. Dante hit a high elbow drop for a near fall. Magnum was on the outside, and Darius almost ran into Leila Grey. Darius and Dante got into it briefly, allowing Magnum enough time to get the hot tag. Floyd was tagged in, and he ran wild. Floyd and Magnum hit the double elbow drop. Top Flight returned on the same page and hit a flat liner onto Floyd for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Floyd Hulked up, which allowed enough time for Magnum to get back in the ring to set their Total Recall finisher to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: The Outrunners in 10:16

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was okay, and the crowd evaluated it. The Outrunners are still over.)

-A rundown was made to promote the upcoming shows within AEW for the next month.

-The Acclaimed were backstage to call out and hype their match against LFI next week on AEW Collision in the Full Geat 4-way Contenders series. The Hurt Syndicate interpreted the interview. MVP asked how long it’s been since the Acclaimed has held gold. Anthony Bowens said they aren’t interested. MVP grabbed Max Caster and said I know you still have the card.

(3) RODERICK STRONG vs. THE BEAST MORTOS

Strong asked Mortos where he was when he needed him. Mortos responsed with a stiff closeline. Mortos hit a power slam onto Strong for just one count. Strong hit an angle slam for a near fall. Mortos acted conflicted throughout the match. Mortos hit a pop-up Samoan drop, and Strong rolled to the outside. [C]

After the break, Strong hit a flurry of forearms and followed up with a closeline to finally take down his bigger opponent. Strong landed a sick kick but only got a near fall. Mortos recovered to hit a backbreaker onto Strong for a near fall. Mortos continued to work over Strong’s back with a backbreaker bomb and another closeline for a near fall. In the closing moments of the match, Mortos continued to act conflicted, which allowed enough time for Strong to hit the jumping knee for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 9:35

(Brian’s Thoughts: The action picked up in the 2nd half of the match. I’m not a fan of the acting Mortos showed throughout the match.)

-Post-match Lance Archer jumped Strong from behind to set up their falls count anywhere match this coming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

-A recap was shown from last Saturday’s main event from AEW Collision, where Mariah May retained the AEW Women’s World Tile.

-Mariah May cut a taped promo. May said she was always behind in making history, and she was surrounded by “the saddest, weakest little shit I’ve ever seen.” She said they are either dead, injured, sick, beaten, or can’t even look me in the eyes. “I’m not in the Women’s Division. They are in my division. My time is being wasted. Years from now, people will wonder who killed women’s wrestling. And then they will realize I did it.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Another excellent promo from Mariah May. It’s refreshing that May is finally finding her own direction outside Toni Storm’s shadow.)

-Lexi Nair was backstage with Anna Jay for a response. She said, “The next time I get my hands on you, I will choke you out until you piss yourself. I’m the only person to pin you since you won the title at All-In. I’m going to put all my chips on the table. Jay vs. May round three in a no DQ match. If I don’t win the match, I will never wrestle for the title again while you are still champion. Everyone wants the title and your head. I will drop you and bring back both.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good, fiery promo here from Jay. I know some fans may be upset this feud will not end on the Full Gear PPV, but it’s essential to put importance on your weekly TV, especially on Collision.)

-A recap was shown of Will Ospreay returning this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

(4) KRIS STATLANDER vs. ASHLEY VOX

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 0:47

(Brian’s Thoughts: A quick squash match to showcase Statlander.)

-Mercedes Mone jumped Statlander and choked her out with the Statement Maker.

-LFI and Jake Roberts told Beast Mortos to prove he’s still family.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) JACK PERRY vs. ACTION ANDRETTI – AEW TNT Title match

The match was confirmed as an open challenge match. Perry hit Andretti with a chop block to ground the high flyer. Perry slammed Andretti’s back directly onto the steel steps. [C]

After the break, Andretti rolled up Perry for a close near fall. Andretti hit a back spring elbow and falcon arrow for a near fall. Both men brawled on the apron, where Andretti hit a DVD and followed up with a 450 splash back in the ring for a near fall. Andretti hit a Spanish fly for another near fall. In the closing moments of the match, Andretti went for a standing shooting star splash, but Perry hit him with Glass Knee and followed up with another running Glass Knee to secure the pinfall victory and retain the TNT Title.

WINNER: Jack Perry retains the TNT Title in 9:46

(Brian’s Thoughts: Unfortunately, the Andretti experiment has not worked out. It is a shame you look back at the back where he beat Chris Jericho at Winter is Coming. I would have thought the Sky is the limit. Andretti hasn’t been helped with the booking, but his type of wrestling and personality is outdated and won’t get over with today’s audience.)

-Post-match: Perry grabbed a microphone and Daniel Garcia. Perry handed the microphone to Garcia. He said we are nothing alike. I fight for people. I fight for Daddy Magic, Private Party, and everyone in the back. These people make me strong. I will never be like you, and on November 3rd, Daniel Garica becomes TNT champion. Perry said he could have the match, but you’re not ready.

-A Vignette aired to hype up the return of Julia Hart.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Garcia and Daddy Magic. Nair said the match at Full Gear for the TNT is official. Magic told Garcia is ready for the match.

(6) NICK WAYNE (w/Mother Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. A.R. FOX

Before the match started, Wayne “said I hear today is the anniversary of your father’s death. It’s probably a good thing he’s dead because he would disown you after he sees what I will do to you. Remember, a prodigy never forgets.”

Before Wayne could get in the ring, Fox nailed Wayne with a Flury of dives to the outside. Fox threw Wayne against the guardrail to hit a big boot, but Wayne took the feet out under Wayne to split the uprights. [C]

After the break, Fox hit another dive to the outside and followed up with a Swanton Bomb for a near-fall. After exchanging kicks, Wayne hit a Dragon suplex for a near fall. Fox hit a wild combination of moves, which finished with Fox hitting a cutter and package powerbomb for a near fall. The crowd cheered, “This is Awesome.” After hitting lo mein payne. Fox and Sabian distracted the official, but Fox could still roll up Wayne for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Wayne hit another dragon suplex with a double under-hook bomb to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 8:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: Wayne should be featured more on TV. He’s coming along with his heel persona.)

-Post-match, Nick Wayne stapled a picture of him in a bloody mess from his home from when Fox and Swerve jumped him last year.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with the MXM Collection.

(7) DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac & Wheeler Yuta) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii) – AEW World Trios Title Match

Each member of the Conglomeration had their way with Yuta to start the match. Yuta finally tagged in Pac, and the Death Riders beat Briscoe from pillar to post. The match broke down and brawled on the outside. Briscoe lined up a steel chair in the middle of the ring and dove on the other five men on the outside. The official finally got the match back and in order, which followed Pac to get the heat on O’Reilly [C]

After a break, the Death Riders still put the heat on O’Reilly. After Pac’s stomps, it was shown that O’Reilly was bleeding from the mouth. Pac hit a tombstone power driver for a near fall. O’Reilly’s partners were taken out, and there was no one to tag in. Ishii, after selling his shoulder, finally got back to the apron, and O’Reilly made the hot tag to Ishii got the hot tag and ran wild. Ishii followed up with a tag to Briscoe, where he laid in redneck Kung-fu. Briscoe hit a fisherman buster for a near fall. The match broke down again, and everyone hit big moves. The crowd chanted.’ “AEW”. Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, followed by Orange Cassidy making his way to the ring. Cassidy received a great reaction from the crowd,

The match broke down again, which left O’Reilly in the ring with Yuta. O’Reilly had Yuta locked in and looked like he would tap, but Marina Shafir nailed O’Reilly in the gut with Moxley’s briefcase. This allowed Yuta enough time to hit the Busaiku Knee to secure the pin-fall victory for his team.

WINNERS: The Death Riders retain the Trios Titles in 19:11

-Post-match Both teams brawled as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The show lacked great matches but had depth and development towards it. The post-match brawl for the main event was well done, and this was the best interaction we’ve had from Cassidy and Moxley building toward the Full Gear PPV.