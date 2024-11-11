YOU TUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE get it right when they listed the Top 25 Moments of October? What got underrated?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With a new month comes many opportunities for the WWE and its wrestlers. There is always the possibility of new storylines, new champions, and even new debuts or returns from time to time. Every month has exciting new occurrences that the wrestlers and the fans will remember for years to come. The WWE YouTube channel has uploaded a Top 25 Playlist featuring twenty five of “the most amazing, gratifying, and jaw dropping moments” that happened in October across Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. A video like this is sure to create a lot of debate between fans online.

This video showcased how much amazing things happened during the past month on both WWE TV programming and the Premium Live Events. I agreed with most of the list, especially the number one entry. The ending of the Oct. 25 Smackdown was memorable for a ton of reasons. The Motor City Machine Guns winning the WWE Tag Team Championships during their second week with the company, Roman Reigns coming out and beating up The Bloodline, and Jimmy Uso reuniting with his brother Jey make it a moment worthy of number one. However, I feel the Stephanie Vaquer debut during the Oct. 8 NXT could’ve been higher, along with Trick Williams winning the NXT Title on the Oct. 1 NXT. I feel like the NXT moments should have been higher up on the list given their vast amount of talent on their roster right now.

Overall, this was a good video that highlighted many must-see moments that captivated the WWE audience during last month’s programming. There were lots of cool things that deserved a spot on the list, but there were some things that should’ve been higher than they were. This was a good list, given the amount of footage that airs on TV and Peacock during a given week. With Crown Jewel already behind us and with less than four weeks to go until Survivor Series, there’s a good chance that there’s going to be some even greater moments in November.