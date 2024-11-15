VIP AUDIO 11/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-9-2006) – TNA Impact review including Styles, logic holes, Angle predicts Match of the Year, Kevin Nash-Alex Shelley dynamic, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Nov. 9, 2006 episode of TNA Impact with a look at all the logic holes, more bang for your buck with two A.J. Styles matches, Shane Douglas’s random yelling, no follow up on big angles, the disappearing act from Rhino, Kurt Angle predicting Match of the Year, the dynamic between Kevin Nash and Alex Shelley and Starr, a preview of the two-hour prime time special next week, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

