FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Survivor Series fallout including The Authority’s exit, Bryan’s return, Anonymous G.M. punchline, TNA relaunch, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-25-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss with callers Survivor Series fallout, The Authority’s exit, Daniel Bryan’s return, the Anonymous G.M. punchline, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed a possible Brock Lesnar return to MMA, ROH’s PPVs, TNA’s relaunch in January, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO