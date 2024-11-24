FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Survivor Series fallout including The Authority’s exit, Bryan’s return, Anonymous G.M. punchline, TNA relaunch, more (134 min.)

News Ticker

November 24, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-25-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss with callers Survivor Series fallout, The Authority’s exit, Daniel Bryan’s return, the Anonymous G.M. punchline, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed a possible Brock Lesnar return to MMA, ROH’s PPVs, TNA’s relaunch in January, and more.

