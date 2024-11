VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Full Gear review including what went right, what was wrong, TBS title match shines, Kyle Fletcher is a star, what’s next for Moxley, Continental Classic Tournament brackets announced, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:38 All-In VIP experience

03:01 Overall Grade for AEW Full Gear

06:57 Match Highlights and Detailed Breakdown

31:49 TBS Tilte Mone Match

45:31 Jay White vs. Hangman Page Analysis

47:02 Hangman and Jay White’s Future

47:47 Jay White’s Character Evolution

48:58 Match Analysis: Hangman vs. Jay White

51:39 AEW’s Australian Venue Move

52:11 Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

01:01:51 Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Celebration

01:10:03 Daniel Garcia Wins TNT Title

01:11:27 Jack Perry’s Future in AEW

01:22:16 Takeshita vs. Ricochet

01:30:52 Unadvertised Dynamite Match Controversy

01:31:13 Bobby Lashley’s AEW Debut Analysis

01:33:49 The Hurt Syndicate’s Future in AEW

01:42:26 Main Event: Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

01:51:00 Post-Match Chaos and Future Storylines

02:00:53 Continental Classic Tournament Preview

02:12:08 Final Thoughts and Upcoming Events

