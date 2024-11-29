WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading The Bloodline Civil War, Women’s U.S. Championship Tournament, Survivor Series feuds, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•On Raw this past Monday, WWE announced the debut of a second mid-card championship for the Women’s Division, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This seemingly confirms rumors that the Women’s U.S. Championship will be exclusive to Smackdown while its counterpart will remain on Raw. As previously stated, the Women’s Division has been a continued highlight of WWE over the past few years, and new titles are a signifier that WWE plans to continue investing in the division long-term.

•Multiple hot indy prospects have been unveiled as recipients of the WWEID program, including Kylie Rae (who previously competed in NXT under the name Briana Ray), Aaron Rourke (the first-ever LGBTQ+ WWE ID prospect), and Cappucino Jones (the man with the coolest name in all of wrestling). Congratulations to them, and all other WWE ID prospects, that have been recognized by this new recruitment process.

INTRODUCTION

Despite being only a week out from Survivor Series, last week’s episode of Smackdown felt deliberately focused on SNME and other events. With the women’s WarGames match build largely on Raw and The Bloodline Civil War continuing to exist in its own bubble, the remaining 90 or so minutes of Smackdown were dedicated to building marquee matches for SNME in three weeks.

On one hand, this describes the advantages of having a split roster: the ability to build hype for two events simultaneously without feeling confused. For comparison, AEW often builds to multiple PPVs at once. But since they don’t split their shows, it can sometimes be confusing when a match is announced for Winter Is Coming while another match immediately afterwards is announced for World’s End a month later. Keeping Raw and Smackdown apart allows WWE to smoothly keep audiences aware of the timeline by keeping each PPV’s build largely on one show. On the other hand, Survivor Series is right around the corner, and keeping Smackdown more focused on future events could hurt the program’s “must-see” potential in the immediate lead-up to a PPV event.

But enough hypotheticals: the fact is, last week’s episode managed to make every single feud feel hot, even the undercards. The crowds were into every segment, the execution was smooth, and both events are shaping up to be absolutely stacked. We’ve got a lot to get through before tonight’s episode, which will be the last chance for WWE to build hype for the PPV this Saturday.

Let’s go over where things stand…

WOMEN’S U.S. CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT (BIANCA BELAIR vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT vs. CHELSEA GREEN)

Latest Developments

Last month, Nick Aldis announced a tournament to crown the first ever Women’s US Champion. In the first round, Bayley defeated Candice LeRae and B-Fab to earn a spot in the semifinals. Post-match, Chelsea Green mocked B-Fab for losing before Michin chased her off.

Last week, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Blair Davenport faced off for the next spot. Belair steamrolled her opponents with ease, but was unable to secure a win thanks to Green and Davenport’s tenacity. Suddenly, footage was shown of a bloodied Jade Cargill laid out on a car windshield. Belair ran to the back to help her, allowing Green to sneak a pin and win the match.

Tonight, Michin, Piper Niven and Lash Legend face off to earn the third spot in the semifinals.

Analysis

Fellow Chelsea Green marks, our time could finally be here! Fans have been clamoring for Green to win the Women’s US champion since the title was announced. Green has maximized her limited screentime with her backstage antics and strong comedic chops, and many believe she could firmly establish the new title.

Two weeks ago, Green was briefly highlighted mocking B-Fab for her loss, which highlighted to fans that Green was being prepped for a major push in regards to the tournament. Like LA Knight’s dalliances with the MITB briefcase, this could be WWE’s way to drum up fan investment in the match, even if Green doesn’t win. Given that both world champs are heels, it’s likely that the first US champ would lean babyface. But either way, Green’s continued involvement in the tournament blurs kayfabe just enough to give audiences a perfect underdog to root for.

While Bianca Belair’s kayfabe power levels still feel a bit too unbalanced, watching her plow through her opponents will never stop being entertaining. And credit to creative, they’ve found increasingly creative ways to remove Belair from matches without ever making it feel artificial. And the Cargill vignette was a nice character beat, showing the evolving relationship between Belair and Cargill. The two always felt casually cordial, but this moment of genuine concern solidified their friendship beyond just “strong black women teaming up.”

Given Michin and Green’s concurrent rivalry (following their highly acclaimed Dumpster Match earlier this year) and post-match interaction, Michin seems like the most likely winner to set up a singles rematch between the two.

Oh, and Blair Davenport was here. WWE is doing nothing with her. She was literally just a body to fill out a triple threat. And that drags down the grade for this match. Without how much airtime they have, they can find at least a mini-narrative for a hot NXT callup.

Grade: B+

THE MYSTERY OF THE MURDER OF JADE CARGILL

Latest Developments

During Bianca Belair’s match last week on Smackdown, Jade Cargill was shown bloodied and unconscious across a car windshield, to Belair’s concern. Post-match, Cargill was shipped out in an ambulance with her allies Belair, Bayley and Naomi watching on.

Smackdown General Manager asked WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax if she was involved, but Jax denied any knowledge of the incident.

Analysis

It’s been a while since WWE did a whodunit angle, and I’m hoping that this one continues beyond a few weeks. Online, WWE is continuing to play up intrigue with Naomi claiming on social media she also had nothing to do with the backstage attack.

Given how interconnected the women’s division is right now, there’s so many interesting culprits that could set up future stories.

We know Belair isn’t the primary attacker since she was in the ring, but she could have still paid off the attackers. I doubt Belair is involved, given WWE’s historical reluctance to turn her heel given her real-life reputation to young women. But, turning on a tag partner would be a surefire way to establish a more jealous and vengeful side of Belair on the road to Wrestlemania 41.

On the flip side, if Cargill’s return leads to a singles feud with anyone, I’d personally rather her to be the heel than the babyface. Her swagger and fashion sense lends itself to a cockier tone, and she hasn’t proven herself to have the babyface fire on the mic needed to sell a singles feud.

Other culprits could include any of the duo’s tag team rivals or WarGames opponents, but Jax’s segment with Nick Aldis makes her group stand out. This column isn’t about fantasy-booking, but it’s impressive to see so many viable scenarios for potential stories (The Unholy Union continuing their kayfabe curse on the women’s tag titles, Bayley getting revenge for not being on the WarGames team, either of Jax’s cronies trying to impress her by taking out the competition for WarGames). Triple H often gets flack for his booking of the women’s division, but we’re starting to see the payoffs for his typical slow-burn style of intertwined feuds.

Grade: A+

WOMEN’S WARGAMES MATCH

Latest Developments

Jax & co. squashed their beef with Judgement Day to take down their mutual enemies. Belair, Cargill & Naomi appeared to confront the heels alongside Iyo Sky (who despite being heel, sided with the babyfaces due to recently winning a #1 contender’s match for Morgan’s Women’s World Championship belt). The heels pointed out they outnumbered the babyfaces five-four, upon which Rhea Ripley made her return and challenged the heels to a WarGames match before a brawl broke out.

Last week, thanks to Jade Cargill’s injury, the babyfaces found themselves short one woman for WarGames. On Smackdown, Naomi teamed up with frequent ally Bayley to win a match against Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Nia Jax interfered, leading to both sides’ team members coming down for a post-match brawl. On the following Raw, Bayley officially took Cargill’s place for WarGames by helping Bianca Belair win the WarGames advantage match against Nia Jax

Analysis

Bayley being the last-minute replacement was predictable but beautifully done. Not only has she been a frequent ally of Naomi for the past few months, but she has personal history with every member on the babyface team. Specifically, following her face turn, Bayley was constantly scrutinized by Belair following years of beatdowns as a heel. While a repeat of last year’s conflicts between Jey Uso & Kevin Owens, it would be an interesting rhythm for Bianca Belair to be the instigator of the babyface conflict this time around. Historically, Belair has been the peacemaker, so picking a fight this time around would be a very interesting new rhythm for her.

Additionally, Sky and Bayley’s blood feud at Wrestlemania 40 is another option to bring back to into focus. While the build was largely forgettable, the pair’s hatred for each other is easy drama to mine especially if Sky is on course to cement her more sympathetic character moving forward.

The booking for Bayley’s involvement was a perfect example of making every moment matter. Following last week’s Smackdown, it would have been easy for Bayley to declare for WarGames on the spot. But by helping Belair on the following Raw, WWE got an extra character beat out of the narrative. No conflict goes wasted, every beat matters. It’s a booking sensibility that allowed The Bloodline to fire on all cylinders during the Honorary Uce era, and it’s these little details that make WWE’s storytelling feel more elevated than its peers.

Grade: A

CODY RHODES vs. KEVIN OWENS

Latest Developments

Since turning heel, Kevin Owens set his sights on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton for their supposed hypocrisy in allying with The Bloodline. After several weeks of back-and-forth, Orton challenged Owens to a match at Crown Jewel. At the event in Saudi, Owens jumped Orton before the match could begin and the two brawled throughout the arena.

The match was eventually cancelled, with both men content to simply beat the life out of each other. The following week, Owens took Orton out of action with a banned piledriver and was subsequently suspended.

Last week, Rhodes and Owens finally came face to face. You could feel the hatred they had for each other. Owens yet claimed that everything he had done was Rhodes’ fault for teaming up with the Bloodline after years of them trying to end Owens’ career. Rhodes accused Owens of being a victim and letting his anger sabotage him, being unable to pull the trigger against him during their title match but not hesitating to try and cripple Randy Orton.

Owens said he hated Rhodes, and warned that he would cross any line to enact his revenge.

Post-match, Carmelo Hayes mocked Rhodes backstage. Out of patience, Rhodes unloaded on Hayes until security kept them apart.

Analysis

After Rhodes gave the promo of his life running Owens down two weeks ago, Owens matched him last week with one of the best promos of his career. The best tragic heel characters are ones with legitimate gripes but incorrect execution, and Owens’ promo exemplified this. Everything he said was correct, but fans still walked away hating him because he took the wrong approach in fixing his problems.

In kind, Rhodes’ rebuttal was effective in cutting Owens down to size without neutering his character like John Cena was often guilty of. The fiery back-and-forth exchange raised the stock of both men, and tonally provided a dramatic counterpart to their cordial final exchange before their title match earlier this year. In that promo, Owens refused a title shot and Rhodes insisted he deserved it – tonight, Owens swore to cross every line. An amazing character progression, but every bit of it felt earned. Phenomenal long-term booking, and such a great way to mirror the beginning of their feud.

When the two face off, they need a stipulation to really sell the brutality of their hatred. It’s rare that a feud demands a stipulation this early into its run, but Rhodes and Owens yet again prove themselves as the best in the business.

The only concern I have is the ability to continue escalating this feud until Saturday Night’s Main Event, where their singles match has already been announced. This promo would have been a phenomenal go-home segment, but it doesn’t feel like there’s much left to say. However, I felt the same way regarding CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre and I was proved wrong there, so I’m keeping an open mind.

It’s also refreshing seeing a more straightforward blood feud right now, amidst the large-scale faction warfare and tournaments across programming right now. A simply-booked singles feud is the perfect way to cut through the clutter, and livened up the structure of the episode last week perfectly.

Tonight, Rhodes goes one-on-one against Hayes, which will likely be a swift victory to maintain Rhodes as a fearsome competitor in advance of his bout with Owens.

Grade: A+

MCMG vs. DIY vs. THE STREET PROFITS

Latest Developments

Over the past few months, both DIY & The Street Profits have repeatedly tried to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships, but failed repeatedly.

Several weeks ago, The Profits earned another tag title shot against MCMG. During the match, The Profits noticeably displayed more aggression than usual, relying more on brawling than their typical fluid tag work (especially in comparison to MCMG’s tandem tag offense). However, the match went to a no-contest thanks to Tommaso Ciampa interfering. Post-match, MCMG tried to explain the situation, but Dawkins punched them in the face.

Last week, Johnny Gargano tried to fix the situation by asking for a title shot, but MCMG were determined to give The Profits their shot first. Later that night, Montez Ford defeated Tommaso Ciampa in a singles bout. Post-match, Ciampa viciously attacked Ford. Gargano tried to calm down his tag partner, but Ciampa rebuffed him.

Analysis

The three-way feud is at an interesting inflection point, as both challengers seem to be on a similar path to turning heel. Ciampa’s growing obsession has taken center stage in recent weeks. But social media work-shoot comments by The Street Profits have definitely bled into their more aggressive in-ring style, which seems to indicate a heel turn as well. Given the similarities in their turns, one has to wonder if sticking both groups into the same feud will neuter one or both of their storylines.

MCMG continuing to be the babyface end bosses is a smart choice. Blurring kayfabe, the duo’s longevity lends them a credence that would be impossible to achieve through traditional booking, and WWE has smartly leaned into it rather than ignore their history as they might have done in the past.

The big question is: will either team eventually dethrone the champs? On one hand, MCMG’s reign has revitalized the Smackdown men’s tag division. Given their lack of history with most challengers, MCMG provides a MacGuffin for other teams to chase and lend motivation to their internal stories. It feels like there’s a lot of meat left on this bone, and it wouldn’t be unwise to let the new guys hold the belts until Wrestlemania. However, others may argue that MCMG doesn’t need titles to elevate their booking, while stalled acts like The Profits would gain more from holding titles following months of shoddy booking.

Given DIY’s more apparent internal strife, their conflict will likely draw them away from the title scene momentarily, leading to either a breakup or a Gargano heel turn. Of the two, Gargano turning heel is the more entertaining option. We’ve already seen DIY feud in NXT, and their characters haven’t fundamentally changed enough to make me excited for a sequel (a la Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn).

This week’s segment left just enough breadcrumbs to keep viewers hooked for the future. Triple H often loads up his go-home shows with spillover PPV-quality matches. Given the lack of a challenge made, it’s more likely the next tag title match will be associated with Saturday Night’s Main Event in several weeks.

Grade: B

Check out this special WWE Survivor Series PLE Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

L.A. KNIGHT vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Latest Developments

After retaining the title against Legado Del Fantasma’s Berto two weeks ago, WWE US Champion LA Knight was laid out post-match by the returning Shinsuke Nakamura.

Last week, Nakamura cut a pre-taped promo calling out Knight’s insecurities, calling him a desperate man fearful that everything he had achieved would soon slip through his fingers. Nakamura called himself “the beginning of Knight’s end”.

In-ring, Knight was distracted by Nakamura’s promo allowing Santos Escobar to jump him before their title match. Despite Escobar putting up a fight, Knight swiftly beat him to retain his US Championship. Post-match, Nakamura viciously attacked Knight and stood tall to close the segment.

On Raw last Monday, Knight vs Nakamura for the US Championship was made official for Survivor Series.

Analysis

Shinsuke Nakamura’s character has operated like an assassin, lying in wait until he spots a target’s vulnerability. It’s a unique approach to heelishness that only maintains its believability due to Nakamura’s longevity. Not many could survive such inconsistent win-loss records and still come off as a threat.

Like his program with Rollins, Nakamura’s persona dissects the insecurities behind an exuberant opponent, allowing them to essentially ground their character in “fighting spirit”. Last year, Nakamura’s feud with Seth Rollins was the catalyst for Rollins toning down the Visionary persona in favor for a more neutral underdog babyface style. With Knight’s bravado beginning to put off audiences, the same evolution to a less cocky demeanor could do wonders to boost Knight’s title reign. Out of kayfabe, Knight is an unparalleled success story. Everyone was rooting for Shaun Ricker to finally achieve mainstream success. Adding a dash of Shaun Ricker’s shoot underdog determination to LA Knight would be a net asset to his style.

I’m not a huge fan of Legado Del Fantasma’s inclusion in the feud this week, however. Continuing the running story of Santos Escobar growing dissatisfied with his minions, Escobar being so quickly dispatched doesn’t service his character. Angel might have been a better choice, which would have let Escobar maintain his ego and continue to berate others for their continued losses.

Anyway, tonight Nakamura is booked for a singles match against Andrade. The two have little prior history, so this will likely be a quick victory for Nakamura to continue building to a match with Knight at Survivor Series.

Grade: A-

THE BLOODLINE CIVIL WAR

Latest Developments

Over the past few weeks, the Original Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn) have struggled to find a fifth member for WarGames. Their opponents The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Jacob Fatu) repeatedly ambushed the babyfaces with their fifth member “Big” Bronson Reed.

Zayn begged both LA Knight and Seth Rollins, separately, to join the Original Bloodline but both refused due to their long history with The Bloodline’s villainy. With no other options, Reigns reluctantly called The Wiseman Paul Heyman, but was unable to reach him due to Sikoa smashing the Wiseman’s phone before putting him on the shelf several months ago.

Last week, The New Bloodline had The Original Bloodline in a corner and were taunting them when a healed Heyman returned, revealing he had brought The Original Bloodline’s fifth member…. Longtime “Paul Heyman guy” CM PUNK!!!! Punk rushed the ring, and a brawl began between the two teams to close Smackdown.

Tonight, both teams make their final adjustments before Survivor Series this Saturday. Sikoa’s team has perfect unity, but Roma Reigns & CM Punk have some things to get off their chest before getting in the ring together.

Analysis

This week was a prime example of a how a hot crowd can elevate a segment. Booking-wise, the only thing achieved was the announcing of the Original Bloodline’s fifth man. In normally circumstances, this would have gotten a respectable pop. But, thanks to the long-term storytelling of Heyman’s return and Punk’s involvement (itself still surreal due to Punk and Reigns’ last interaction being over 10 years ago), the crowd was earth-shatteringly loud. And a simple segment became one of the most exhilarating go-home brawls in WWE history. It felt like watching a superhero crossover.

Beginning with the characters, let’s begin with the return of Paul Heyman. In a testament to long-term fan investment, Heyman’s continued defiance of Solo Sikoa’s reign led to a quasi-face turn for the Wiseman. A great character beat for one of the slimiest characters on WWE television to finally display loyalty to the end. Retroactively, it really hammers home that Heyman’s previous alliances were business decisions, but Reigns truly was like family to Heyman. It adds a level of nuance to their relationship, elevating it even further beyond the manager-client dynamic.

Secondly, the return of CM Punk. I’ve been a fan of non-Bloodline characters joining the fray for Survivor Series, as they keep The Bloodline Civil War from feeling too sequestered from the rest of the show. Following a brief segment between Punk and Heyman earlier this year, Punk’s return felt left-field but still made logical sense for the character. It was a shock moment done right, one that didn’t undercut the logic of the story but still functioned as a surprise.

Tonight’s go-home segment between Reigns and Punk will likely be similar to most of Punk’s return promo: its purpose will be to establish the dynamic between Reigns and Punk going into the PPV. More than likely, Heyman’s allegiance will be called into question thanks to his wardrobe last week perfectly matching Sikoa’s. I don’t think Heyman is due to betray Reigns anytime soon, given the uncharted territory of a babyface Paul Heyman feels far more interesting than a surprise betrayal that wouldn’t add much to Sikoa’s presentation at this point.

Grade: A

