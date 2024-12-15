News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/15 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss with callers the Jericho-hosted Raw with Lesnar’s return, Cena-Seth, Rumble hype, Brass Rings, Steph’s ad, TNA, GFW (112 min.)

December 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-16-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with callers the Chris Jericho-hosted Raw with Brock Lesnar’s return, John Cena-Seth Rollins, TLC fallout, Rumble hype, Brass Rings, Stephanie McMahon’s ad, and more, plus the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with topics including TNA, GFW, the Big Show-Roman Reigns incident on Raw, and more.

