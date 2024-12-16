10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (12/8/2014): 2014 Year-End WWE Awards, John Cena vs. Big Show, Kofi Kingston vs. Stardust (Cody Rhodes), plus Seth, Charlotte, Natalya, Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

December 8, 2014 – Episode #1,123

Live in Greenville, S.C.

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: Slammys theme, final TLC PPV hype, John Cena vs. Big Show, Seth Green guest-hosting, and more to be announced.

Live Raw Pre-Show – Slammys Edition

On WWE Network before Raw, Byron Saxton and Alex Riley were live in the arena for the Slammys pre-show. No sign of Booker T. Saxton noted they are waiting for Booker, who was on-stage with Renee Young. At the podium, Booker and Renee introduced the show.

– Award #1 – Insult of the Year went to The Rock insulting Rusev and Lana.

Rock’s music played, but was quickly interrupted by Rusev’s music. Rusev and Lana walked out on-stage – Lana holding the U.S. Title and Rusev holding the Russian flag. Lana said the only insult here is all of these people thinking Rock is a hero. Rusev told Rock that next time he comes in *his* ring, he will crush him and Rock will not walk out of the ring. Rusev posed with the title belt.

Back to the arena studio, where Booker joined Saxton and Riley to continue the pre-show. After a break, Saxton continued the show.

– Pre-Pre-show Award winners: Fan Participation Award went to “You Sold Out” chants at Seth Rollins, Double-Cross went to Rollins, Animal of the Year went to The Bunny, and Best Actor went to The Rock. (This was Batista’s year, but WWE chose not to acknowledge “Guardians of the Galaxy” to give the audience more information to work with.)

– Award #2 – Tag Team of the Year went to The Usos over the Rhodes Bros., Slater Gator, and The Miz & Damien Sandow.

Big reaction for the Usos, who jumped out on-stage to receive their award. Jey Uso said it’s been a great year for them. They won the Tag Titles and now they have a Slammy award. Jimmy Uso followed up by vowing to regain the Tag Titles this Sunday at TLC.

Back to the arena studio, where Saxton, Riley, and Booker talked up the Usos’s victory. The trio then discussed the Match of the Year candidates for later in the night – Shield vs. Evolution blow-off, Team Cena vs. Team Authority at Survivor Series, Orton vs. Bryan vs. Batista at WM30, and Cena vs. Wyatt Last Man Standing at Payback.

– Pre-Pre-show Award winners: NXT Star of the Year went to Sami Zayn, anti-gravity award went to Seth Rollins diving off the balcony at Payback, The Shield won Faction of the Year, and Dolph Ziggler got best Twitter handle.

– Award #3 – Breakout Star of the Year went to Dean Ambrose over Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rusev, and Paige. Don’t tell WWE that Ambrose won out over Reigns if the voting is legit.

Renee said Dean is unable to accept the award, though, because he was injured on Smackdown. But, he is cleared for TLC, according to Byron Saxton. Riley noted the big ovation for Ambrose. The trio then hyped Superstar of the Year – Brock Lesnar, Cena, Rollins, Reigns, Bray, Dean, or Bryan.

– Pre-Pre show Award winners: Hugh Jackman won Best Raw Guest Star, Bryan & Brie Bella won Best Couple, and Bryan vs. The Authority won Best Rivalry.

– Award #4 – The hashtag of the year went to #RKOOuttaNowhere for Randy Orton vines, beating out #OccupyRaw for Bryan vs. Authority, Rock on Rusev with #MoscowMooseKnuckle, Brock Lesnar’s #EatSleepSuplexRepeat, and the WWE Network $9.99 hashtag.

Instead of Randy Orton returning to Raw, Seth Rollins’s music played to bring out Rollins with Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury. Rollins said Orton is nowhere to be found after he put him on the shelf. Rollins accepted the award on behalf of Orton, noting he doesn’t have any friends.

Back to the arena studio, where Saxton wrapped things up three minutes before the top of the hour.

Live Raw on USA Network

Raw opened with a video package hyping John Cena vs. Big Show following up on Survivor Series, which made it seem like Survivor Series was just a few days ago. Alas, they have a new PPV to hype this Sunday.

Michael Cole and JBL introduced the show, then Lilian Garcia welcomed out Jerry Lawler to present Raw guest host Seth Green. Lawler slipped in a Muscle & Fitness reference joking about Seth being on the cover of the magazine in the future.

Seth Green came out on-stage to introduce the show. He said is excited to back on Raw guest-hosting the show. He said unlike “other phony award shows,” this is voted by WWE’s audience on the App. He said there are plenty of exciting matches tonight, too, including one he is excited about…

The Miz’s music interrupted to bring out Miz and Damien Sandow dressed in tuxedos. Miz did the frenemy air kiss to Seth, then noted he thought they were buddies. After all, he should be in one of Seth’s new projects because he is the A-Lister that Seth Green needs. Seth said he does see an A-Lister … pause for “Mizdow” chants … but it’s not Miz, it’s “this guy, Damien Mizdow.” Seth said Sandow is awesome. “No, no, he is not awesome,” Miz said. “He is my stunt-double.” Miz then introduced the This is Awesome moment of the year.

“This is Awesome” Moment of the Year candidates were Occupy Raw, Stephanie McMahon arrested, The Authority losing power when Sting debuted at Survivor Series, and the WrestleMania 30 intro with Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and The Rock. Cole said the winner will be revealed after the first match.

In-ring: Dolph Ziggler was introduced for the opener. Cole noted Ziggler challenges Luke Harper for the IC Title in a ladder match this Sunday at TLC. Lawler noted Ziggler will be pumped wrestling in his hometown of Cleveland. Mr. MITB Seth Rollins was out next as Ziggler’s opponent.

1 — DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. SETH ROLLINS (w/Joey Mercury, Jamie Noble)

The match opened with Ziggler clearing Rollins to the outside. Rollins freaked out and tried to regroup as Raw cut to break 33 seconds into the match.

[Commercial Break at 8:11]

Back from break, Rollins was in control. On commentary, Cole noted it’s a match-up of the final Survivor Series participants. Unfortunate timing having another PPV so quickly when they’re still doing Survivor Series fall-out.

[Q2] Ziggler ducked a kick to the head, struck Seth in the gut, and delivered a leaping DDT in the middle of the ring for a two count. The battle moved to the top turnbuckle, where Dolph shoved off Seth. But, Mercury shoved Ziggler from the outside, allowing Seth to nail a Curb Stomp for the pin and the win. Lawler sold indignation over the finish.

WINNER: Rollins at 7:25. And they’re back to the same pre-Survivor Series booking of Ziggler.

– Award #5 – “This is Awesome” Moment of the Year was Sting debuting at Survivor Series.

At the podium, Seth Green said unfortunately Sting cannot be here (boos). Seth Rollins’s music played instead and Seth marched to the podium shouting Sting’s name in anger. Seth said Sting cost him the biggest win of his career and is responsible for putting The Authority out of power (cheers). Seth took Sting’s Slammy award as his music played.

In-ring: New Day theme music played to bring out Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. dancing down to the ring after pyro exploded on-stage. Lilian Garcia announced singles action for Kofi. Cole said Kofi faces Stardust next heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:22]

2 — KOFI KINGSTON (w/New Day) vs. “STARDUST” CODY RHODES (w/Goldust)

Cody started in control, but Kofi came back with right hands and a kick strike. Cody avoided a top-rope splash, then nailed a springboard bionic elbow. That was interesting. Cody choked Kofi in the ropes, then settled on a mid-ring chinlock. Kofi fought back with palm thrusts, then the Boom Drop (following a “New Day” call-out). Kofi followed with a top-rope cross-body splash, and it was good for the pin and the win.

Post-match, Goldust and Cody hung around in the ring as New Day celebrated in their faces. Goldust eventually bailed from the ring with Cody.

WINNER: Kofi at 2:56.

[Q3] On-stage, John Laurinaitis was introduced as the presenter of the next award. Laurinaitis came out to minimal reaction sporting a bright yellow bowtie. Laurinaitis asked when they’re going to bring back People Power. (Boos) Laurinaitis tried to tell the Board of Directors to bring back Big Johnny. (More boos).

Laurinaitis then introduced a video for Surprise Return of the Year nominees: Hulk Hogan, Batista, The Rock to promo Rusev, or Ultimate Warrior. Lawler said voting is happening right now on WWE’s App. Cole then demonstrated how to download an App.

[Commercial Break at 8:35]

– Award #6 – Surprise Return of the Year went to Ultimate Warrior, as presented by Laurinaitis. Warrior’s music played and WWE flashed through a photo montage as Cole recapped Warrior’s WWE return. Lawler noted he “tragically passed away” just days later and will forever be missed.

Backstage: Seth Rollins was standing around with Joey and Jamie when he spotted Paul Heyman off-camera. Heyman said he is here to pick up Brock Lesnar’s Slammys tonight. But, as for TLC, he and Brock are very interested in Seth’s match against John Cena on Sunday. Seth vowed to beat Cena to take Cena’s #1 contender status off the table, then held up his MITB briefcase to note that he can cash in for a title shot any time he wants. And they will never see it coming.

Heyman replied that Brock should be champion for life, but he saw that Rollins is the future when he Curb Stomped Brock at Night of Champions. It made him upset, but he saw what Seth brings to the table. He said if Seth wants to be recognized as the future, then it’s up to Seth to make sure Cena is firmly entrenched in the past.

In-ring: NXT Women’s champion Charlotte was introduced on-stage for an NXT showcase match ahead of NXT Takeover on Thursday. Charlotte offered a few “Woos!” down to the ring as the crowd perked up hearing some of Ric Flair’s theme in the entrance music. Cole introduced a video package on Charlotte after she confidently made her way down to the ring. She has more presence than half the roster. Back in the ring, Charlotte stood confidently in the ring as Cole noted she’s in action against Natalya next.

[Commercial Break at 8:43]

[Q4] Back from break, Natalya was in the ring. WWE plugged the NXT Takeover special, including Sami Zayn challenging Adrian Neville for the NXT Title.

3 — NXT Women’s champion CHARLOTTE vs. NATALYA (w/Tyson Kidd) — non-title match

Once the bell sounded, Charlotte bounced the ropes and Woo’ed! in Natalya’s face, popping the crowd. Charlotte used her height advantage to intimidate and overpower Natalya early on. Natalya caught Charlotte’s leg and went for a submission, but Charlotte broke free. Charlotte then went for the figure-four leglock, but Natalya rolled through into a quick pin for the win.

Post-match, Charlotte popped up and sold shock. Meanwhile, Tyson Kidd stood in the corner celebrating, blocking out Natalya from camera view. Charlotte contemplated attacking Natalya out of frustration, but opted not to.

WINNER: Natalya at 2:34. Well, as much as Charlotte outshined the majority of the roster (male and female) in one night just being on Raw, they had to have the main roster wrestler win over the Developmental wrestler. Charlotte will be back, though, and probably dominate the Divas division in 2015.

On-stage: Santino Marella was introduced as presenter for OMG Shocking Moment of the Year. He did a comedy bit getting himself in trouble saying he watched Luke Harper take a shower, no wait, the Divas, no wait, no one. The nominees: Seth Rollins sells out and turns on Evolution, Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena mind games, and Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker’s Streak at WM30.

[Commercial Break at 8:55]

Still to come: John Cena vs. Big Show in the main event.

– Award #7 – OMG Shocker of the Year went to Brock breaking The Streak, as presented by Santino and his Cobra sock puppet.

Brock Lesnar’s music played and out came Paul Heyman, who received the Slammy from Santino. At the podium, Heyman introduced himself and noted he is the one behind the one in 21-1. Suddenly, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt’s music played.

Bray-Dean Segment

[Q5 — second hour] Bray Wyatt walked out in the arena holding his lantern to guide his path. Was that it for Heyman’s promo? Bray entered the ring, blew out the lantern, the arena stayed dark, and Bray said he will never forget the first time that he saw “her.” Bray noted she was sitting in the rocking chair beneath the cypress tree. “That was her tree,” Bray said.

WWE flashed back to last Monday when Bray and Dean Ambrose scrapped, then Dean smashed Bray’s rocking chair, freaking out Bray. After Bray watched a replay of the events, Bray noted Dean destroyed a piece of him last week. He said he can never replace that rocking chair. So, he decided to take something from Dean. This led to a replay from Smackdown when Bray ambushed Dean and put Dean on a stretcher after trying to injure his vocal cords.

Back on Raw, Bray paced the ring and asked the crowd if that shocks and frightens them. Bray said he doesn’t think anyone knows who they’re dealing with because he is a monster and fear. “I despise each and every last one of you,” he said. Bray told them to be careful of getting too close to his flame because he will burn them. Bray vowed to be victorious at TLC and no one will shed a tear for Dean Ambrose. Because he will not let them cry for him. “The end is near,” Bray said. “Tables, ladders, and chairs.” He repeated the second phrase over and over until an ambulance siren played in the arena.

At the front of the arena was an ambulance, which backed up to the production stage area. The sirens wailed, then Dean Ambrose emerged. Smoke escaped the ambulance with Ambrose, who stood on the edge of the ambulance sporting a neckbrace. Dean’s music then played and he whipped a table out of the ambulance. Ladders and chairs joined the table. Dean then ripped off the neckbrace, tossed it aside, rubbed his neck, and re-arranged furniture.

Ambrose chucked the chair into the ring, which Bray avoided. Dean then jabbed Bray through the ropes with the ladder. Dean picked up more chairs and chucked them into the ring. One landed right on Bray’s head as Bray sold in the ring. Dean then set up a table as Bray rolled out of the ring. In the ring, Dean reclined on a table, trying to draw in Bray. Bray eventually charged the ring, so Dean jabbed him with a chair. Bray recoiled to the floor, selling the effects of the furniture blows.

On the mic, Ambrose said the only way Bray is leaving TLC is in an ambulance. Because when it’s tables, ladders, and chairs, he becomes the monster and he will eat Bray alive. That didn’t work out too well for Discovery’s snake special. Dean continued to stand tall in the ring as Bray took off.

On-stage: Seth Green said that was pretty awesome. He then introduced Jerry Lawler to present the Diva of the Year award. Lawler talked up all of the nominees in a positive light despite one being a nasty, vindictive heel (Nikki Bella), another randomly turning heel to join Nikki (Brie Bella), and then A.J. Lee and Paige. Cole said the result is next.

[Q6] [Commercial Break at 9:14]

– Award #8 – Diva of the Year went to A.J. Lee. Before the announcement, WWE went to backstage shot of A.J., Paige, Brie, and Nikki standing by waiting to hear the result. Titus O’Neil randomly walked into the background before everyone took off.

On-stage, A.J. took an awkward hug from Lawler, then talked about redefining the Divas division. She said she believes she has accomplished that, so that hopefully next year someone like Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Emma, or Paige will win. In other words, she’s heading out soon. She said all of those girls are next in the line for the throne, but she is not done being queen. She vowed to re-take the Divas Title this Sunday at TLC.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in John Cena, who went back to Vince McMahon’s podcast with Steve Austin, where McMahon said the roster needs to step up. Cena said he’s sure Seth Rollins is ready to do that on Sunday, but he has to worry about Big Show tonight. He said Show probably wants to prevent him from making it to TLC, then noted Rollins doesn’t even have to pin him or submit him at TLC since he just has to put him through a table. Cena said if he does go through a table, Seth steps up and he has to think about stepping down. Because he wants to be champion and champions win big matches. Cena said he won’t talk about what he’s going to do, but show it. He said he’s going to step up to Show tonight by lifting him in the air and shaking the whole state of South Carolina. (First mention tonight of where Raw is.) Cena gave a final message to Seth before taking off.

In-ring: Erick Rowan was introduced to the ring for the next match. Cole then hyped “record-breaking numbers” for McMahon’s podcast with Austin last Monday on Raw. Lawler said he’s been here for 20 years and learned things he never knew. Cole quickly announced Rowan against Luke Harper up next. That’s a quick give-away on zero notice, but WWE isn’t in the business of protecting match-ups these days.

[Commercial Break at 9:25]

In-ring: Luke Harper was introduced to the ring to face his former Wyatt Family tag partner. Harper dragged a ladder with him to promote his IC Title defense against Dolph Ziggler on Sunday. Cole noted these two men were once as close as brothers.

[Q7]

4 — IC champion LUKE HARPER vs. ERICK ROWAN — non-title match

The casualty of three-hour Raws and undisciplined booking started with clubbing blows exchanged. Rowan then hit a sit-out slam that sent Harper rolling to the floor. On the outside, Harper whipped the ladder into Rowan, which drew a DQ. The ringside crowd booed, more for the finish than because Harper did something dastardly.

Post-match, Harper and Rowan brawled on the outside. Rowan smacked Harper into the ringside steps, which he gets to use against Big Show on Sunday. Rowan then rolled Harper back into the ring and bashed him with the ring steps. Rowan’s music played as Harper rolled out of the ring to avoid further punishment.

WINNER: Rowan via DQ at 2:05. Not only was it a quick giveaway on zero notice, but the match was reduced to being completely inconsequential to set up a post-match bit.

Backstage: Naomi was looking at herself in the mirror, then the Usos walked up to Naomi. Naomi hugged Jey Uso, then talked to husband Jimmy about talking to The Miz’s agent. She said the agent claimed to have an opportunity lined up for her in Hollywood, so she’s heading there. Uso said he’s going with her, then Naomi asked if he doesn’t trust her. He said it’s not about that, but about that slimeball Miz in the middle of all this. Naomi walked off, leaving some tension in the air. At least Uso didn’t fly off the handle this time.

On-stage: Adam Rose was introduced to introduce the next Slammy award. Rose was joined by The Bunny and Rosebuds, who acted excited to be on the stage. One was rising independent star Tessa Blanchard, daughter of Tully Blanchard. Rose said he should be hosting the Slammys, but alas, he’ll just present the LOL Moment of the Year. The nominees: Mr. T’s Hall of Fame message to his momma, the Wee-L-C match between Hornswoggle and El Torito, Damien Sandow as Miz’s stunt double, and Vickie Guerrero getting fired and then shoving Stephanie McMahon in pudding.

[Commercial Break at 9:40]

[Q8] Announcers: Cole, Lawler, and JBL reset the show and hyped digital media activity for the Slammys.

– Award #9 – LOL Moment went to Sandow as Miz’s stunt double. Out came Sandow holding his replica Tag Title belts, flanked by The Miz. Sandow approached the mic to talk, but Miz bumped him aside to boos. Sandow shook off his frustration and returned to Miz’s stunt double role mimicking Miz’s actions and words. Miz, talking as Sandow, said he would like to give credit to someone who has been there for him since Day One. “The moneymaker,” Miz said, referring to his face.

Suddenly, Rusev’s music played to shoo Sandow, Miz, Rose, The Bunny, and the Rosebuds off the stage. As Rusev marched down to the ring, Cole hyped Rusev defending the U.S. Title against Jack Swagger at the TLC PPV. Zeb Colter was included in the graphic with Swagger.

In the ring, Rusev held up the U.S. Title belt while Lana prepared a speech. Lana said the real “LOL Moment of the Year” is the American economy and the President of the U.S. Lana tried to shush a “U-S-A” chant before saying their personal favorite are so-called “Real Americans.” Jack Swagger’s music played, frustrating Rusev. Swagger walked out alone to address Rusev from the stage.

Swagger said that in this country, there’s a saying that what goes around comes around. He said that Rusev broke Zeb’s leg, so he’s going to snap his ankle. Rusev met him on the floor and a scrap was on. Rusev whipped Swagger into the barricade, but Swagger avoided a follow-up attack. Swagger then bodyslammed Rusev on his ankle. He slapped on the Patriot Lock, injuring Rusev until referees spilled out to separate Swagger from Rusev. “We The People” chant from the crowd. Rinse and repeat the same story leading into the July and August PPVs.

Still to come: John Cena vs. Big Show in the main event. Plus, a newly-announced match of Ryback & The Usos vs. Kane & Sandow & Miz in a six-man tag.

[Commercial Break at 9:52]

This Sunday: The New Day vs. Goldust & Stardust on the TLC PPV pre-show. It’s another one-hour pre-show.

In-ring: The Usos were introduced first for the six-man tag match. Usos carried their new Slammy awards down to ringside and celebrated in the ring as Cole hyped Usos vs. Miz & Sandow for the Tag Titles on Sunday. Meanwhile, Seth Green was at commentary. Ryback made his entrance to join The Usos as the announcers talked up Seth’s TV/movie projects.

Out first for the heel trio was Kane, who stared down his TLC PPV opponent, Ryback. The Miz’s music then brought out Miz and Damien Sandow, whose Slammy award was possessed by The Miz.

[Q9 — third hour]

5 — KANE & WWE tag champs THE MIZ & DAMIEN SANDOW vs. RYBACK & THE USOS (JIMMY & JEY USO) — six-man tag match

Ryback ran over Kane early on as a “Feed Me Smores” sign that looked like “Feed Me Smokes” dominated the screen in the background. Meanwhile, Seth took selfies at ringside while the match unfolded. The announcers then quizzed Seth on stunt doubles and screen tests. This is clearly the comedown match of the show based on how the announcers are handling it. Ryback then beat up Miz, which Sandow sold, and Miz went flying to the outside, which Sandow also sold by tossing himself to the floor. “Unreal,” an underwhelmed Seth commented as Raw cut to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:05]

Back from break, Miz was in control of the action as the crowd cheered for Sandow to get in the ring, indirectly overshadowing babyfaces Usos and Ryback. Ryback tagged in to a mild reaction and ran over Miz before press-slamming him. Ryback finished off Miz with Shell Shock for the pin and the win. Post-match, Seth Green entered the ring to be hoisted in the air by the Usos while Ryback did “Feed Me More” chants.

WINNERS: Ryback & Usos at 10:05.

Video Flashback: WWE went back to 1986 for the Slammys Music Awards. Roddy Piper was spotlighted smashing his flimsy trophy presented by Vince McMahon and Gorilla Monsoon.

On-stage: Ricky Steamboat was introduced to present the Match of the Year award. Steamboat said it’s a great night, then noted the WWE stars compete in thousands of matches each year. Some of them are good, even great, but only a select few qualify as Match of the Year. Steamboat said he’s had MOTYs with Ric Flair and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and it takes that one special match on that one special night to capture the audience. He said these four top the list this year. The nominees were Orton vs. Batista vs. Bryan for the WWE World Title at WM30, Cena vs. Wyatt Last Man Standing, Shield vs. Evolution, and Team Cena vs. Team Authority.

[Q10] In-ring: A.J. Lee’s music played to bring out the Diva of the Year for match action. A.J. talked to her trophy as Cole sent Raw to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:18]

WWE Week Plug: Next week is “WWE Week” on USA Network with Raw, live Super Smackdown, Tribute to the Troops, WWE Studios movies, and interviews with WWE stars.

– Award #10: Match of the Year went to Team Cena vs. Team Authority, as presented by Steamboat. To get his shine, Dolph Ziggler was introduced to receive the award. Ziggler shook hands with Steamboat, who gave him a little message before handing off the trophy. Ziggler shouted out to Steamboat, then talked about “that moment” at Survivor Series. He said they’re going to build on that outcome, then thanked the crowd for standing by him all these years. “Wow, Sting came out,” Ziggler said. Ziggler said he did everything he could to entertain each fan. (I thought the object was to win the match?) So, he accepts the award on behalf of Team Cena. But, the award belongs to each fan. Cole called it a humble acceptance speech.

[ JC’s Reax: Raw really does feel like it’s in a weird time warp, where Ziggler talked about “building on” what happened at Survivor Series when he’s right back to where he was before Survivor Series losing matches earlier on this show. ]

6 — A.J. LEE vs. SUMMER RAE

Summer Rae was in the ring waiting for the match after Ziggler’s speech. She. patronizingly patted A.J. on the head once the bell sounded. That was about all the offense Summer had, as A.J. dominated until submitting her to the Black Widow. No sign of Nikki Bella for a final Divas Title match push heading into TLC.

WINNER: A.J. via submission at 2:22. McMahon wasn’t kidding about keeping matches really short on Austin’s podcast last Monday.

On-stage: Rob Van Dam returned to TV to present the next award for Extreme Moment of the Year. RVD walked out sporting a tuxedo and approached the podium to hype “epic choices” to consider. The nominees were Brock Lesnar suplexing the crap out of John Cena at Summerslam, Kane tormenting Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Chris Jericho opting not to win a match against Bray Wyatt by jumping off the cage onto Bray wyatt back inside the cage, and Seth Rollins’s cinder block attack on Dean Ambrose.

[Q11] [Commercial Break at 10:31]

– Award #11: Extreme Moment of the Year went to Jericho jumping off the cage onto Bray Wyatt, which led to him losing the match. And, WWE has successfully conditioned the audience to overlook the value of wins and losses.

Fandango’s music played instead of Jericho’s, continuing a theme of Slammy winners not being at Raw. Fandango and Summer Rae danced to the podium, where Fandango thanked Jericho for his debut match at WrestleMania last year. Fandango said you will never, ever forget the name of Fandango before Fandango and Rosa danced away.

Vignette: Mick Foley, dressed as Santa, read a story to his daughter, playing Santa’s helper. Foley hyped merchandise and told Noelle to send a package to “Al from Lima, Ohio,” an Al Snow reference. Foley hyped a variety of merchandise, then comically took Stone Cold’s line after reprimanding Noelle for gimmick infringement.

Announcers: Cole and Co. reset the show. Cole flashed back to Survivor Series for a look at Big Show turning on John Cena in the middle of the main event.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in Big Show for an interview. Renee asked Show if he’s going to be focused on Cena when he has to face Erick Rowan in a stairs match on Sunday. Show said it would be a mistake to ask him that question, just like the mistake he made at Survivor Series, but the audience won’t let it go and keeps reminding him of it. So, he’s going to use all that rage on Cena tonight and Rowan on Sunday. “I’m a very focused and very angry giant,” he said. Show said the only mistakes will be when Cena and Rowan step in the ring with him.

[Commercial Break at 10:41]

[Q12] Back live, Booker T was announced as the presenter for Superstar of the Year. Booker approached the podium and said this is the most “covenant” award in WWE. He said these men have proven to be the best in the business. And, he is proud to present the nominees: Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. Cole sent Raw to break ahead of the vote reveal.

[Commercial Break at 10:49]

Next Week: Chris Jericho returns to Raw as guest host now that The Authority is out of power.

– Award #12: And the Millennial of the Year is Roman Reigns. Reigns’s music played and he returned to TV walking out on-stage sporting a leather jacket and black shirt. The vote was obviously set up to be for Reigns if they had him at TV. The females popped as Reigns slowly approached the podium. Reigns said this is not via satellite, but the real thing. He said this is not the brass ring, but it’s him stepping up. Reigns said he doesn’t care if it’s Cena, Brock, Rock, Hunter, or even Vince McMahon himself at the top of the stairs – he’s stepping over them to the top. Reigns held up his trophy and walked to the back.

In-ring: John Cena’s music played to bring out WWE’s reigning top star for the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:57]

[Q13 — over-run]

Raw returned at the top of the hour with Cena waiting for Big Show to make his entrance. Show hit the ring and the bell sounded.

7 — JOHN CENA vs. BIG SHOW

No shine for Cena, as they went right to Show on the offensive with the main event starting in the over-run. Show went for the frying pan-like chop to the chest, but Cena avoided and tried a shoulder tackle, but he bounced right off Big Show. Show stepped over Cena’s chest as Cole flashed back to the 2009 TLC PPV when Sheamus pushed Cena through a table to win the WWE Title. Fortunately, Cole didn’t bring up the time Show lost to Cody Rhodes by accidentally stepping through a table.

Show continued to toy with Cena as Tye Dye Guy played to the front row section in the background. Cena tried to come back with a shoulder tackle, but finally went for a back drop suplex. Cena teased the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Show grabbed Cena around the throat. Cena slipped out of a chokeslam, then hoisted Show in the air, kept his knees locked, and hit the AA on Show. Cena had the pin, but Seth Rollins attacked Cena for a DQ, flashing back to the regular DQ finishes during The Authority Era of just a few weeks ago.

WINNER: Cena via DQ at 5:40.

Post-match: Rollins, Jamie Noble, and Joey Mercury attacked Cena before Rollins set up Cena for a ladder spot. Rollins wanted a Curb Stomp off a ladder, but Dolph Ziggler’s music played. Ziggler stormed the ring and pushed Rollins off the ladder onto the top rope. Cena came to life and joined Ziggler clearing the heels from the ring. Show slid into the ring in the background, found Ziggler, and KO’ed him. Cena then stumbled back into Show, who KO’ed him.

WWE kept the train rolling with Erick Rowan running down to the ring. He kind of stumbled at the ringside area, then Luke Harper attacked him from behind. Show joined Harper to smash Rowan into the ring steps on the floor. The crowd chanted for Ryback, but Show chokeslammed Rowan onto the base of the ring steps.

Ryback’s music played and he jogged down to ringside to fight Show. Ryback posted Show, then hit the ring to clothesline Harper. Ryback wanted to put Harper through a table, but Kane slid into the ring with a chair, which he jabbed into Ryback’s gut. Kane bashed Ryback with the chair to hype their PPV match as the audience ran out of people to call for to come make the save.

Back in the ring, Ziggler woke up from the KO Punch and took out Show, only to take an awkward-looking throw through the table from Harper. Cena also showed rapid recovery speed from the KO Punch and tried to give Harper the AA, but Rollins cut him off. Rollins Curb-Stomped Cena, then dragged Cena to the floor. Rollins, Mercury, and Noble cleared the announce table, then wanted a triple powerbomb on Cena. They connected and Rollins stood tall over Cena.

Show, Harper, Kane, Rollins, Mercury, and Noble stood tall in the ring. The heels stood tall to conclude the Survivor Series … er… TLC PPV hype 11 minutes past the top of the hour.

No sign of Roman Reigns, who they showed is at TV, but apparently wasn’t interested in getting his hands on Rollins or supporting the babyfaces/taking it to the heels. Not a very good babyface presentation, even if he is injured and people weren’t thinking about Reigns by the end of the night. But, you can’t show a potential top babyface returning to TV, then sitting backstage not getting in the mix of the big fight at the end of the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nothing has really changed since Survivor Series. Sure, Triple H and Stephanie are off TV, but this felt like the final hype for Survivor Series, especially the final segment with a bunch of guys fighting in the ring and the heels still in power. The only difference at TLC is they’re splitting up the key players into singles matches. The guest-hosting bit is a stopgap until they decide on a permanent authority figure (as unnecessary as one is), but it hasn’t changed the overall presentation of the feuds after Authority was kicked out of power.

