VIP AUDIO 12/16 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Tessa Blanchard return, Final Resolution, Darrin’s in-person AEW Collision experience, more (56 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to discuss a newsworthy and busy week in TNA. First, Darrin talks about his experience attending an AEW Collision taping. Then Darrin and John talk about the big TNA news of the week— Tessa Blanchard is back. They talk about her history, why this is a controversial choice, and how this could play out. They also talk about last week’s episode of TNA Impact TV and the Final Resolution special.

