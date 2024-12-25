WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch a full-hour of the Bloodline Year-in-Review feature?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

If you started following WWE since the COVID pandemic in 2020, a certain faction has been dominating Friday Night Smackdown ever since you’ve been watching. The Bloodline is one of the most powerful factions that have ever stepped foot in WWE, with multiple championship reigns and memorable moments between every member.

The past five years have been filled with ups and downs, but 2024 would be the year that truly shook the group up. The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist series, this time focusing on the group’s transformation over the past year.

A lot happened regarding The Bloodline this year, with this video showcasing a ton of those moments.

This video chronicled how turbulent 2024 was for The Bloodline. There were so many twists and turns in their overall story that someone could write an entire novel just on what happened to them in the past year. From the emergence of The Rock as a central figure to Paul Heyman getting kicked out, things got crazy.

Moments like Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Championship, Solo Sikoa’s emergence as the new Tribal Chief alongside new members, and the OG Bloodline reuniting and winning against Solo’s version of The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames are exciting highlights as well.

If you’re a fan of The Bloodline, this video will certainly keep your attention for the full hour runtime.

Overall, this was a great video highlighting a faction that was a huge part of WWE storylines in the past year. A lot of people love them, and a lot of people hate them as well. No matter what side of the fence you sit on, we can all agree that the Bloodline were responsible for some of the best moments of 2024.

Even after the OG Bloodline’s decisive victory at WarGames, there are still a lot of questions to be answered. What if Roman Reigns fails to regain the Ula Fala? Where does The Rock fit into everything? What is C.M. Punk’s favor to Paul Heyman? There are many of things left to unfold, and given the amount of content they gave us this year, The Bloodline story is far from over.