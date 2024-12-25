FREE PODCAST 12/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Raw’s rebound in late 2019, Lesnar opponents in 2020, AEW wishlist, Christmas NXT show, Smackdown mediocrity, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw’s rebound in late 2019, potential Brock Lesnar opponents in 2020, our AEW wishlist for new year, a review of key points in the Christmas NXT episode, WWE Smackdown mediocrity since moving to Fox, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO