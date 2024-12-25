FREE PODCAST 12/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Raw’s rebound in late 2019, Lesnar opponents in 2020, AEW wishlist, Christmas NXT show, Smackdown mediocrity, more (124 min.)

News Ticker

December 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw’s rebound in late 2019, potential Brock Lesnar opponents in 2020, our AEW wishlist for new year, a review of key points in the Christmas NXT episode, WWE Smackdown mediocrity since moving to Fox, and much more.

