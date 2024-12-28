FREE PODCAST 12/28 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-26-2019) Keller & Powell answer email topics about Aleister-Punk comparisons, NWA Power, Seth with AOP, saving Dark Order, Brit Baker + 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller podcast (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of a special Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-26-2019) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast answering emails on these topics:

NWA Power’s future and what ideas could transfer to other companies to freshen them up

Seth Rollins with AOP compared to Becky Lynch

Comparing the main roster runs of Street Profits to Heavy Machinery so far and do any have singles futures

Ideas to salvage or save Dark Order

Aleister Black-C.M. Punk comparisons

Is it time to conclude Dr. Brit Baker has been overpushed

And more

Then in part two, over an hour of Wade Keller answering PWTorch VIP member questions on a wide array of topics from three Wade Keller Hotlines, originally VIP-exclusive, from Dec. 25, 26, and 28, 2006.

