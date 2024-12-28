FREE PODCAST 12/28 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: (12-26-2019) Keller & Powell answer email topics about Aleister-Punk comparisons, NWA Power, Seth with AOP, saving Dark Order, Brit Baker + 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller podcast (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of a special Mailbag Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-26-2019) PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast answering emails on these topics:
- NWA Power’s future and what ideas could transfer to other companies to freshen them up
- Seth Rollins with AOP compared to Becky Lynch
- Comparing the main roster runs of Street Profits to Heavy Machinery so far and do any have singles futures
- Ideas to salvage or save Dark Order
- Aleister Black-C.M. Punk comparisons
- Is it time to conclude Dr. Brit Baker has been overpushed
- And more
Then in part two, over an hour of Wade Keller answering PWTorch VIP member questions on a wide array of topics from three Wade Keller Hotlines, originally VIP-exclusive, from Dec. 25, 26, and 28, 2006.
