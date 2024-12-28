AEW WORLDS END PPV RESULTS (12/28): Continental Classic semi-finals and final, Four-way for AEW World Title, Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa, MJF vs. Adam Cole, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW WORLD’S END 2024 REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER.TV

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Jim Ross

-The show kicked off with a sweeping wide shot of the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show and introduced his broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. He mentioned that Jim Ross would join the booth for the night’s final two matches.

-Will Ospreay’s music rang out and the crowd rose to their feet for the opening contest, the first of two semi-final contests in the Continental Classic. Kyle Fletcher entered, accompanied initially by Don Callis. The leader of the Callis family gave Fletcher some final instructions before returning to the back, honoring the tournament’s established rules. The announcers mentioned that there’s no time limit and there must be a winner in the semi-finals and finals.

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. KYLE FLETCHER – Continental Classic Semi-Final match

Kyle Fletcher charged at Will Ospreay at the sound of the bell. Ospreay spun him into the corner and caught him with a couple of stiff chops. Fletcher fought out and delivered one of his own. They traded quick take-downs before Will looked for an early Os-cutter. Fletcher blocked it, then went for his signature Brainbuster. Ospreay slid down the back and threw a spin kick. Fletcher ducked and retreated to the outside.

The winner of the blue league returned to the ring and circled his opponent. The crowd sprang to life at the command of Ospreay. Kyle caught his opponent with a couple of chops, but Will returned the favor with some of his own. Fletcher created separation with a chop to the throat. Ospreay shrugged it off and clotheslined Kyle to the floor. He leapt to the apron, then flipped on Fletcher, landing on his feet. Ospreay saluted the crowd.

Referee Paul Turner begged the two competitors to return to the ring as Ospreay re-arranged the steel steps at ringside. He used them as a step into a ‘rana on Fletcher, but Kyle swung him into a Powerbomb against the ring apron instead. Fletcher climbed atop the crowd barricade and flexed, soaking in a chorus of boos. He ripped a fan’s sign, then did the Flair strut across the barricade. Kyle briefly rolled into the ring to break the referee’s count. He returned to Ospreay, showing off Will’s bloodied forehead to the camera. Ospreay slumped against the apron, shaking blood from his face as the match crossed 5:00. Fletcher rolled him into the ring and gave him a swift boot to the face.

Fletcher kicked Ospreay in the face repeatedly, painting his white kick pads red. He wiped blood from the boot and licked it off. Kyle followed up with a series of closed-fist punches in the corner. Ospreay blocked the last one and flipped off the ropes. Fletcher caught him and gave him a lawn dark launch right into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher covered for a near fall. Ospreay came up dazed. Blood was pouring from the cut on his forehead.

“If you’re Will Ospreay, you’ve got to try to win this one quickly,” McGuinness surmised. Ospreay tried to fight back with some right hands to Fletcher, but Kyle shook them off and dropped Ospreay with a well-placed boot to the forehead. He waited too long to capitalize, allowing Will to explode with a powerful lariat. Ospreay beat Fletcher to his feet and threw some wild rights, followed by a back body drop. He delivered Snake Eyes to Fletcher in the southeast corner, then followed up with a standing Sky Twister Press for a cover and two count just before 9:00.

Blood continued to flow from the cut on Ospreay’s face. He tried blinking blood from his eyes as spatter clouded the canvas. Ospreay caught Fletcher with Stun-Dog Millionaire, then called for the Os-Cutter. Fletcher blocked it and shot Ospreay off the ropes, but Will hit him with a Spanish Fly for a cover and near fall. The crowd began to sing to Ospreay. Will delivered some short kicks to Kyle’s face, then gave him a stiff chop. Fletcher dropped to a knee. Ospreay invited him to stand and return the favor. The two began trading chops. McGuinness admonished the strategy, pointing again to Ospreay’s blood loss. Ospreay and Fletcher traded Powerbomb attempts. Will hit the ropes and finally delivered the Os-cutter for a cover and very close near fall at 11:50.

Ospreay called for the Hidden Blade and charged, but Fletcher blocked it and gave Will a Poisonrana. He followed up with his own version of the Hidden Blade. Both men were down. The crowd gave them a standing ovation. The former friends rose to hands and knees and went forehead to forehead, trading headbutts. Slowly, they returned to their knees, then their feet, still butting heads. After trading shoulder blocks, Fletcher went for a diving tackle and got picked off by a pinpoint Superkick from Ospreay. Will charged, but Fletcher rolled him into a small package. He grabbed onto the bottom rope. Referee Paul Turner saw it and abandoned the count. Fletcher argued. Ospreay flew in with a Hidden Blade for a cover and near fall.

The Aerial Assassin called for another one. Fletcher ducked, and Ospreay nearly hit the referee. Fletcher gave Ospreay a Brainbuster and covered for a near fall. He immediately followed up with a sit-out Liger Bomb for another cover and another two count. A big “this is awesome” chant broke out as the match approached 15:45. Ospreay stood slumped against the southeast turnbuckles. Fletcher caught him with a pair of running kicks, first to the back, then to the chest. He set up for another Brainbuster, but Ospreay turned it into a ‘rana. He immediately pulled Fletcher in for a Styles Clash and cover for a three count.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 16:21

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good match that sought to go in an entirely different direction than their encounter at Full Gear. Ospreay’s cut was nasty, painting the canvas with blood early on and never coagulating. It made for plenty of drama and I thought the announcers did a good job laying out the effect that such a cut could have on Ospreay’s chances not just in this match, but in the finals later should he go on to advance. The crowd was ready for this one and was fully invested throughout. All in all, a very good way to start the show with a tournament match that also had significant rivalry implications.)

-The announcers talked about Ospreay’s victory and the other semi-final match, and gave predictions for the tournament’s result. Excalibur then tossed to a quick video package for Ricochet vs. Kazuchika Okada.

Ricochet entered first. Excalibur said he’d have to win two matches to capture the Continental crown, touting a potential rematch with Will Ospreay in the finals. He noted that Ricochet defeated Ospreay in group competition. Kazuchika Okada entered to a good reaction from the crowd. Excalibur talked about Okada’s prolific history in the G1 Climax tournament. Tony Schiavone said he thought Ricochet would have to wrestle a “perfect match” to defeat Kazuchika Okada.

(2) RICOCHET vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Continental Classic Semi-Final match

Ricochet and Kazuchika Okada approached each other in the center and locked up. Ricochet worked Okada to the southeast corner and broke at the referee’s request. A second lock-up saw Okada do the same to Ricochet. The latter complained about Okada pawing at his face. The crowd booed him and he scowled. Ricochet clotheslined Okada over the top to the floor, then taunted the crowd. Kazuchika slid back in the ring quickly and dropped Ricochet with a big boot, much to the crowd’s delight. Okada looked outward, completely stoic.

The defending Continental Champion worked his opponent into the southeast corner and gave him a hard chop. After a Snapmare in the center, Okada shushed the crowd, hit all four sides of the ropes, and then gave Ricochet a resounding slap. The crowd popped big. Ricochet rubbed at his head. Okada missed wildly with a kick to the corner. Ricochet leapt to the apron but got caught with a right hand. Okada went to join him. Ricochet leapt back in the ring, grabbed Okada’s leg and yanked it hard. Okada fell to the floor. Ricochet dove onto him through the middle rope.

“I’m winning, baby!” Ricochet told the crowd, and the camera. Nigel said he’d never seen Ricochet this confident as the match crossed 4:30. Ricochet gave Okada a couple of knees to the back, then covered him for a weak two count. The crowd began singing the “goodbye” song to Ricochet, replacing the aforementioned word with “you’re bald.” Ricochet scowled some more, then continuously threw elbows at Okada’s back. “I’m winning!” he told the crowd gain.

Kazuchika rose to his knees slowly while Ricochet continued to talk trash. He hit the Rainmaker with some forearms to the jaw, but Okada shrugged them off. They traded rope runs. Okada missed wildly with a clothesline, but shot Ricochet into the air for a flapjack on the return. Okada gave Ricochet a trio of forearms, then a back elbow to drop him. He hit a running elbow strike out of the corner, then a plant DDT for a cover and two count at 7:40.

A small dueling chant broke out as the two jockeyed for position against the northeast corner. Okada lifted Ricochet onto the apron, but Ricochet leapt over him, hit the ropes and delivered a backdrop. He finished the sequence with a Lionsault for a cover and two count. He stayed vigilant, hitting a standing Shooting Star Press for another cover and two count. Ricochet dragged Okada into position and ascended the northwest corner. He went for the 450, but Okada moved. Ricochet landed on his feet but got swept up by Okada. Kazuchika planted his opponent with a knee-breaker, then a body slam. He climbed the southwest corner and hit a hammer elbow from the top.

Okada cocked back and gave the hard cam the middle finger. Ricochet hoisted Okada up into Fireman’s Carry position. Okada slid free. Ricochet hit the ropes, but got cut off with a huge dropkick. Kazuchika called for the Tombstone. Ricochet slid free and connected with a dangerous looking Vertigo for another cover and two count. Ricochet followed up with a Shooting Star Press, this time from the top rope. He scored a near fall just before 11:30. Ricochet loaded up for the Spirit Gun. Okada ducked it. Ricochet hit two step-up knees and a roundhouse kick, then hit the ropes. Okada picked him with a dropkick again.

“We’re dead even on the mat,” Schiavone said as the referee began his count. Both men answered around six. Ricochet hit another knee, then charged for the Spirit Gun again. Okada scooped him into a Powerslam. He called for, and delivered the Rainmaker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 12:54

Excalibur talked up the finals of the Continental Classic, now set to be Ospreay vs. Okada.

Ricochet sat dejected against the ropes. Toilet paper was thrown into the ring. Suddenly, Swerve Strickland’s music hit. He sauntered through the tunnel and onto the stage, microphone in hand. Ricochet looked in with contempt. Strickland looked around as the crowd did their signature call and response for him. He congratulated Ricochet for making it as far as he did last year in the Continental Classic.

“If memory serves me correctly, you said you were going to win the Continental Classic, am I right?” Swerve asked. He said he’s a man of his word, and he promised that if Ricochet blew it, he’d embarrass him. Swerve said Ricochet has been running his mouth since stepping foot in the company. Strickland said Ricochet “talks a lot of mess,” and now he’s got to be the one to clean it up. Prince Nana danced through the tunnel, wheeling a tote full of rolls of toilet paper. He began tossing rolls to fans in the first few rows.

Swerve said he wants to help Ricochet put 2024 behind him and start with a clean slate in 2025. He said on the count of three, they’re all going to wish Ricochet a happy new year. He counted down, and the fans threw their rolls of toilet paper into the ring. Streams of paper covered Ricochet as he started down at the mat, seething. “Happy new year, Trevor,” Swerve said before laughing his way back up the ramp.

-Backstage, Renee Paquette approached Will Ospreay as his cut was being worked on by medical. He said he’s wrestled Okada many times, and lost most of them. He asked Orlando to carry him through it. They cheered loudly. He said Okada is one of the greatest tournament wrestlers of all time, he’s his mentor and his brother. He said after he wins the Continental Classic, he’s going to Disney World. He grabbed the camera and said, “let’s f—ing go, lads!”

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Women’s World Championship match.

Justin Roberts explained the rules for the Tijuana Street Fight. Thunder Rosa entered first. She hugged her father, seated at ringside. Mariah May entered through a sea of pyrotechnics. Schiavone said that Thunder Rosa seems supremely confident, but she won’t be able to dominate. He called May a serious fighter. McGuinness said she’s a once in a generation star.

(3) MARIAH MAY (c) vs. THUNDER ROSA – AEW Women’s World Championship Tijuana Street Fight match

Mariah May rounded the ring and got in the face of Thunder Rosa’s father, holding her World title up. Thunder Rosa leapt from the ring onto the champion. Referee Aubrey Edwards immediately called for the bell. Rosa tossed May into the ring quickly and covered her for a quick two count. Mariah May recovered quickly, grabbing Rosa by the hair and slamming her into the mat. She missed with a dropkick and fell into the middle rope. Thunder Rosa caught her with a running uppercut to the back. She delivered another running dropkick, this time to the front, and covered for a two count.

“Some would say it’s been the year of Mariah May,” McGuinness declared after Excalibur talked about all of May’s accomplishments in 2024. Thunder Rosa headed to the outside, retrieving a number of steel chairs from underneath the ring. She grabbed a trash can and tossed it inside. Nigel wondered what was inside in the pinata she brought with her to the ring. While Rosa looked for weapons, May tried to retreating up the ramp. Thunder Rosa met her halfway and the two traded blows. The champion caught Rosa with a DDT and covered her for a two count. May retrieved a bottle of tequila from the set up at the entrance way. She took a big swig and spit it in Thunder Rosa’s face.

May taunted the crowd and Rosa speared her into the babyface tunnel. She covered her for a two count. May recovered quickly, blindly tossing a trash can at Rosa. It hit Thunder in the elbow and she stumbled back toward ringside. May met her near the ring steps. Rosa clocked May with a bottle to the head for another cover and two count on the floor. “Mariah is fortunate her head didn’t get split open on that one,” Tony surmised.

Thunder Rosa worked the champion into the southeast corner and drove her boot into May’s face, then tossed her to the opposite side. She drove a steel cheer into May’s throat. Mariah fought to her feet and gave Rosa a headbutt, then a running knee to the face. The champion covered for a two count at 6:15. May caught Rosa in the back with a steel chair, then followed up with an elbow strike to the jaw. Thunder Rosa delivered one of her own. Champion and challenger traded hard shots, but Rosa was able to scoop May up for a spinning Death Valley Driver. She hesitated briefly, dizzy from the spin, but managed to make the cover for two.

The crowd cheered loudly as Thunder Rosa retrieved her pinata. She ripped it open and thumb tacks spilled all over the canvas. Rosa hooked May up for a package Piledriver, but Mariah fought free. She pulled Rosa into Mayday right onto the tacks. Mariah covered, but Rosa just got a shoulder up. The challenger rolled to the outside as tacks fell from her skin. May tossed her into the steel steps, then turned her attention back to Thunder Rosa’s dad. She stole his cane and mocked him. The champion pulled out a spool of barbed wire from underneath the ring, then wrapped it around her own leg. She charged at Rosa, but the challenger moved. May’s knee struck the steel steps.

Still reeling from the tacks, Thunder Rosa stumbled to her feet and dragged May with her. She tossed her violently against the barrier, then beat her over the back with her father’s cane. Rosa slid a table into view as the match approached 10:45. “I’m not sure I can watch anymore of this,” Nigel quivered. Rosa set up the table like a ramp, then ran up it to deliver a flying dropkick to the champion. She slid May back into the ring for a cover and two count. Thunder Rosa retrieved a chain. She slung it around May’s neck and placed her boot into the small of the champion’s back, choking her violently.

Referee Aubrey Edwards looked to May for a submission, but the champion held on. Rosa let go temporarily, re-arranging some furniture in the ring before re-applying the torque of the chain. May got a hold of a bag laying on the mat and tossed it at Rosa’s head. Dirt flew into the air, blinding the challenger and forcing her to let go of the chain. May quickly pulled Rosa onto the apron and delivered a Piledriver off it, through the table waiting below. She covered for a three count.

WINNER: Mariah May in 13:19 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for MJF vs. Adam Cole.

MJF entered first to a strong initial reaction. He dropped to his knees as Justin Roberts called his initials. A massive “Thank Me Later” flag dropped from the rafters. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were shown watching from ringside. Adam Cole’s music hit and he emerged from the tunnel. Excalibur said this is a match Cole has wanted for a long time, and one MJF has been running from for just as long. The crowd sang along to Cole’s theme. MJF stared blankly at Cole. Taven and Bennett were shown again, guarding the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

(4) MJF vs. ADAM COLE – Dynamite Diamond Ring match

MJF immediately slid to the outside as the bell rang, saying they’ll wrestle on his time. Adam Cole didn’t get the memo, sliding out right behind Max and dropping him with a big boot. He slid MJF back in the ring, but Max quickly rolled through the other side back to the floor. Cole followed again, stalking his opponent. Max tripped Adam, sending him careening into the steel steps. Cole came up bleeding heavily from the forehead.

In the ring, MJF admonished the fans for chanting “he’s our scumbag,” saying, “if I need your help, I’ll ask for it!” He caught sight of the blood on Cole’s forehead and attacked, slamming him violently against the ringside barrier. MJF spit at a fan in the front row, then tossed Cole back in the ring. He climbed the turnbuckles and posed with an arrogant smile plastered on his face. Max used Cole’s hair to slam him to the mat repeatedly. He bit at the cut on Cole’s forehead, then grabbed a seated chin-lock at 3:30. Cole reached out, looking for life. The crowd clapped in unison as he worked his way to his knees, then his feet, shoving Max toward the ropes. MJF dropped Cole again with a big Backbreaker, covering him for a two count.

Max climbed to the middle rope, mocking Cole and calling for a Panama Sunrise. He leapt right into a Superkick from Cole. Adam caught MJF with a number of quick strikes and kicks, then a Backstabber. He gave MJF a Brainbuster onto his knee and covered him for a two count. Cole leaned into the southeast corner, willing the crowd to life and calling for the Panama Sunrise. He leapt, but MJF kicked out his leg. He stomped on the ankle. The announcers talked about Cole’s ankle injury that kept him out of action for nearly a year.

“We knew MJF would focus on it,” Schiavone said. MJF whipped Cole across the ring, but Adam collapsed into the corner, unable to put weight on the ankle. “He’s a joke!” Max called out. He wrapped Cole’s leg around the ring post and slammed it against the steel. Max trash-talked fans in the front row, then slammed Cole’s leg a second time. He broke the referee’s count, then posed against the barrier. The crowd mostly cheered him. “One more time, baby!” he called. Cole managed to pull him in, bouncing Max’s head off the ring post.

Having bought himself a little time, Adam Cole dragged himself back to center and massaged his ankle. MJF came up bleeding from his forehead and stumbling around. He climbed back in the ring and was the first to stand. The two combatants traded punches. Cole got the better of the exchange, battering Max into the corner and mounting him for nine punches, a taunt, and bite to the forehead. Cole tossed MJF toward center and connected with Panama Sunrise. He delivered the Boom Kick and covered Max for a very close near fall just before 10:00.

Excalibur mentioned that Cole has never beat MJF one-on-one. Cole set up for another Boom Kick, but Max fell down. The announcers wondered it was fatigue or strategy. Cole hit the ropes again, but MJF dove at his knee in desperation. Both men were down, worse for wear now. They used opposite ropes to steady themselves and reset, then charged. Both hit a flurry of punches. Cole dropped Max to a knee and gave him a Superkick. He called for another, but Max picked his ankle and pulled him down and into a Figure Four right in the center. Cole writhed in agony, hand in position to tap out. He gave Max a middle finger, then began turning his body over. Max fought it off initially, but then gave in. Max dragged his body enough to reach the bottom rope and break the hold.

Friedman rolled to the outside and approached Taven and Bennett, who were still guarding the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Max slammed his hands onto the steel steps and threw himself to the floor, calling for the referee. Rick Knox spun around, believing Taven and Bennett interfered. He ejected them. The crowd cheered. Max cracked a smile, retrieving the Dynamite Diamond Ring and returning to the ring. Cole cut him off with a Superkick. He stole the ring from Max’s finger and sized him up. Taven and Bennett were still arguing with the referee. MJF caught Cole with a low blow. He tossed him to the apron and delivered the Heatseeker for a cover and three count.

WINNER: MJF in 14:35 to retain the Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF rolled outside the ring, got himself a drink of water, and retrieved a steel chair. Knox tried to intervene, but Max swung the chair in his direction. He called for his music to be cut. “I want everyone to hear me break his f—ing leg!” Max put the chair over Cole’s ankle. Roderick Strong’s music hit and he rushed to Cole’s aid. Max slipped from the ring and ran up the ramp. Kyle O’Reilly’s music played and he emerged behind MJF. Kyle dragged Max back to the ring. He and Strong dropped MJF with the High and Low. They helped Cole to his feet. Adam was still wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He hit MJF in the face with it, spit on it, and left it on Max’s chest. The fans booed.

Cole, O’Reilly, and Strong hugged. The fans seemed to like that part. Taven and Bennett returned and all five wrestlers hugged and posed in the ring.

-Excalibur talked up upcoming episodes of AEW TV before tossing to a video package for the International Championship match.

Powerhouse Hobbs entered first to a decent reaction. Tony talked about all the matches still to come. Kinosuke Takeshita entered, trailed by Don Callis. Callis joined the announcers desk. The announcers discussed Takeshita’s reversal in fortune since joining the Callis family. Excalibur welcomed Don to the desk. He said Takeshita is looking to prove a point, that he’s the best bell-t0-bell wrestler on the planet.

(5) KINOSUKE TAKESHITA (c, w/ Don Callis) vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS – AEW International Championship match

Kinosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs traded hard forearms right out of the gate. The crowd chanted “meat” at each successful shot. Takeshita hit a quick shoulder block that barely stammered Hobbs. The challenger responded with one of his own, which sent the champion flying across the ring. He rolled to the outside as Callis expressed great concern. Powerhouse Hobbs followed the challenger out, telling Callis to watch him. He hoisted Takeshita into the air and Powerslammed him repeatedly on the edge of the ring. Hobbs spun around, staring a hole through a terrified Callis.

Back in the ring, Takeshita quickly raked the eye of Hobbs to retake control. He hoisted Hobbs onto his shoulders and dropped him knee first onto the edge of the ring. Hobbs fell to the floor awkwardly, clutching at the knee. Aubrey Edwards went to check on him while Takeshita posed. He dragged Hobbs between the southeast ring post and wrapped both legs. He delivered a stiff forearm to the injured knee of Hobbs. Callis said he’s in real trouble now, unsure if his knee can hold up for the rest of the match.

Takeshita dragged Hobbs to center and continued to work over the leg. Powerhouse tried to fight back from a seated position, but couldn’t gain any leverage on his punches. Takeshita wrapped his leg around the bottom rope and stood on it, driving all his weight onto the ankle. Hobbs used the ropes to stand on the apron. Hobbs Suplexed him back into the ring. Hobbs clutched at the injured knee again. He fired off a couple of chops, but Takeshita shrugged them off. Takeshita shot Hobbs off the ropes, and the challenger managed to throw his body haphazardly at Kinosuke, landing a cross body.

Powerhouse Hobbs slapped at his injured knee, trying to regain feeling. He cornered Takeshita and fired off short-arm lariats, each earning a resounding “meat” chant from the crowd. He finished the flurry with a running Powerslam, immediately grimacing and grabbing at his knee. He managed to cover the champion for a two count just after 7:00. Both men struggled to their feet and traded punches. Takeshita hoisted Hobbs into the air and gave him a Tombstone for a cover and two count. Hobbs stood gingerly and limped around the ring. He and Kinosuke traded short-arm lariats. Takeshita ducked one and caught the challenger with a German Suplex. He went for a Power Drive Knee, but Hobbs caught the leg. Takeshita still fired off a hard elbow and hit the ropes. Hobbs turned him inside out with a snap Powerslam.

Champion and challenger stumbled out of opposite corners and charged. Hobbs turned Takeshita inside out with a clothesline and covered for a near fall just before 10:00. Will Hobbs gave Takeshita a double thumbs down, then pulled him in. Takeshita clubbed at the injured knee to retake control. He delivered a Blue Thunder Bomb for a cover and two count. Hobbs shot to his feet and slammed Takeshita, then headed to the top of the northeast turnbuckles. Takeshita shot up and leapt to meet him. The two slipped on the buckle. Hobbs fell awkwardly to the apron, Kinosuke tumbled back in the ring.

“That knee is gone!’ Callis declared triumphantly. Both men climbed the same buckles again. Takeshita hooked Hobbs and delivered a Superplex off the top. He shot up the adjacent ring post and hit a diving Senton. The champion called for the knee strike, but ran right into a Spinebuster from the challenger. Hobbs covered for a very close near fall at 13:00. Hobbs stood first. He pulled down the straps of his singlet. Takeshita rolled to the apron to taper his momentum. Hobbs started climbing the northwest turnbuckles. Takeshita did the same from the apron. They teetered again. This time, Hobbs hit an avalanche rolling Powerslam.

Takeshita was down and out in the center. Will Hobbs worked quickly to remove the brace from his injured knee, trying to relieve pressure. Aubrey helped him. Takeshita kicked at the knee, then hit a wind-up elbow. He applied a front Guillotine. “He’s got that sunk in deep!” Callis called. Takeshita turned it into the Raging Fire Falcon Arrow for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Kinosuke Takeshita in 15:34 to retain the AEW International Championship

Takeshita celebrated with his title all the way up the ramp. Callis declared him the best wrestler in the world. Powerhouse Hobbs struggled to his feet in the ring, defeated.

-Backstage, Renee Paquette was standing by with Kazuchika Okada. She congratulated him on his win and looked ahead to the finals. Okada said Ospreay is like his brother, a “little brother.” He said he’s on another level, but not his level.

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the TBS Championship match

Kris Statlander was out first. Excalibur talked about her struggle throughout the year, saying she lost her way for a time and has been working to fix her relationship with Willow Nightingale. Mercedes Mone entered next. Justin Roberts delivered Championship introductions. Both women received strong reactions – Kris cheers, Mercedes boos.

(6) MERCEDES MONE (c) vs. KRIS STATLANDER – TBS Championship match

Circling the ring, Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander let the crowd work through their dueling chant before locking up for the first time. Kris overpowered Mone, tossing her into the corner. The camera zoomed in on Mercedes’ face, looking a little flustered. “Okay, okay Kris,” she said confidently. They locked up again with the same result. Mone popped back up and the two traded quickly take-downs. Mercedes offered a handshake to Kris, but elbowed her in the face instead. She took her down with a headscissor takeover. Statlander rolled to the floor. Mone gave her a basement dropkick through the bottom rope.

“Who’s the greatest?” Mone asked as she circled the ringside area. She slammed Statlander off the steel steps, then quickly slid through the ring to break the count. Mone used the steps to take Statlander down with an arm drag and post her up against the barricade. She hit running double knees to Kris and posed to the crowd. Mone climbed the barricade and tried to leap onto Kris, but the challenger caught her and scooped her into body slam position. Kris walked her opponent around the ring, up the steps, and slammed her into the ring.

Champion and challenger traded quick take-downs and two count covers. Statlander got the better of the exchange off a big Powerslam. She rolled through to her feet, still clutching Mone. She hit a big Fallaway Slam. Mone rolled to the apron. Stat retrieved her by climbing the turnbuckle from the apron. Both women teetered on either side of the southwest ring post. Mone slid beneath her opponent and through the turnbuckles, delivering a hellish Powerbomb on the edge of the ring. They replayed Kris’ hip and lower back slamming hard off the sharp edge of the ring.

Mercedes retrieved her opponent and applied a seated chin lock in the center. She worked her into the northwest corner and delivered double knees for a cover and two count at 6:30. Another dueling chant rang out. Mercedes tried to whip Stat into the corner, but Kris exploded out with a lariat, staggering Mone. She recovered quickly and caught Statlander with the Backstabber for a cover and near fall. Mercedes shrieked with anger. Kris clutched at her lower back as Mone challenger her to stand. She applied a straight jacket hold on the challenger, then pulled her right into repeated Backstabbers. She maintained seated position on the last one, keeping her knees firmly planted into Kris’ shoulder blades. Stat fought back to her feet, but Mercedes pulled her to the mat by the hair.

The CEO leapt to the middle rope, looking for the Meteora. Statlander caught her by the knees and slammed her to the mat. Both women were down as the match approached 10:00. Stat established wrist control and dropped Mone with repeated short-arm clotheslines. She tossed her to the corner, caught her with a knee to the head, then delivered a dead-lift German Suplex with a stacked cover for a two count. Excalibur noted that, had Statlander been able to bridge, she likely would’ve won the match and the title.

Statlander gave the champion a sit-out slam for another cover and two count. She began to get frustrated. Stat dragged Mone to the northwest corner and seated her atop it. Mone fought back with a kick to the face. She trapped Stat’s had between her ankles and slammed her into the buckle. Mone followed up with a tornado DDT out of the corner for a cover and near fall just before 12:30. Mercedes set up her opponent for the Three Amigos Suplexes. She executed three, then kept going for 4, then 5, finally stopping at 6. This garnered a loud “Eddie” chant from the crowd. Mone climbed the southeast turnbuckles and delivered the Frog Splash for a cover and near fall. Mone was shocked, hands on head in frustration.

Tony and Excalibur said that, while frustration is settling in for Mone, she’s been in this position against Statlander before. The champion went for a charging Meteora in the corner, but Stat rolled out of the way. She gave Mone a Package Piledriver in the center for a cover and very close near fall at 15:30. Stat looked for a Suplex, but Mone slid down the back. She hit three quick jawbreakers, staggering her challenger. The women began trading forearm strikes to the jaw. Mercedes turned her attempts into slaps, angering Kris. She tackled Mone through the ropes and to the floor. On the way down, the women got caught in the apron and ripped it from the ring.

Mone managed to catch Statlander with the Mone Maker on the floor. With both women down and out, the referee began his count. Mone answered first, returning to the ring at seven. Statlander looked poised to be counted out, but Mone opted to break the count at nine. She wagged her finger at the crowd, then tied up Kris’ boot in the exposed frame of the ring. Stat was sat up, trying to free herself. Mone delivered the Meteora off the ring apron. She stayed on top of Statlander and just peppered her with rapid fire punches and slaps. The referee finally pulled her away and Mone returned to the ring.

At a count of five, Statlander managed to untie and remove her boot to free herself. Mone tried to jump onto her, but Kris caught her in the air and slammed her on the edge of the ring. She quickly tossed her back inside and gave her an F5 for a cover and near fall at 19:50. Statlander dragged Mercedes into position and began to climb the northeast turnbuckles. Her slow ascent allowed Mone to recover and climb with her. Stat shoved Mone to the apron, but Mercedes pulled Kris onto her shoulders and delivered a Tombstone onto the ring’s edge. Stat collapsed to the floor in a heap. Mone threw her hands up in victory as the referee reached a count of nine, but Stat popped up and slid enough of her body under the ropes to break the count.

“Why won’t you die?” Mone screamed. She slapped Kris across the face and applied the Cross Face. Stat crawled desperately to the ropes, nearly reaching them. Sensing this, Mone transitioned into an STF. Statlander still managed to lunge just enough to reach the bottom rope. Mone let out a blood-curdling scream in frustration. “Give up, Kris!” She slapped her again. Mone hit the ropes, but Stat picked her off with a huge lariat. She set Mercedes up for Staturday Night Fever, but Mone rolled through it, picked the ankle and applied the Ankle Lock. Stat rolled through it and grabbed onto the ropes. The two traded two count barrel roll ups. Statlander tried again for the dead lift German Suplex, but Mercedes rolled through it. Arms intertwined, Mercedes rolled Kris onto her back and flipped over into a leverage pin for a three count.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 24:33 to retain the TBS Championship

Mone rolled to the floor, clutching her titles. She looked back at Statlander, giving her a nod of respect. Mone walked up the apron and held her titles high, getting a little emotional. Back in the ring, an exhausted Kris Statlander let out of an exasperated sigh and soaked in a big ovation from the crowd. She grabbed her boot and limped to the back.

-Excalibur teased the finals of the Continental Classic, up next, before throwing to Renee Paquette and R.J. City for an ad break.

-A promo video for Revolution in Los Angeles aired.

-Will Ospreay entered, head wrapped with his face caked in dried blood. Jim Ross had joined the commentary team, replacing Nigel McGuinness. Ospreay circled the ring, a little wobbly on his feet. Kazuchika Okada entered, looking far fresher than his opponent. J.R. said “Ospreay already looks like a loser.” Tony chuckled and agreed. Justin Roberts introduced the competitors.

(7) WILL OSPREAY vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA – Continental Classic Final match

Neither man was quick to approach the other. Will Ospreay turned to the crowd, signaling for them to get loud. They obliged. Kazuchika Okada stepped to center, awaiting his dance partner. He and Ospreay locked up. Okada backed Will into the ropes and feigned a hard chop. Ospreay instinctively reared back. Okada gave him a light pat on the chest, then a stiff forearm. Tony said he’s going right for the wound on Ospreay’s head. Will hit the ropes ducked a clothesline, then sent Okada flying to the outside with a headscissor. He dove through the middle onto Kazuchika on the floor.

Will circled the ringside area with Kazuchika in tow. He deposited the champion against the barrier, then quickly broke the referee’s count. Okada tried to whip Ospreay into the barrier, but Will leapt over it and landed clean in the crowd. He leapt back to ringside and Okada dumped him into the steel steps. Excalibur against talked up Okada’s prolific history in the G1, including his victories over Ospreay. The reigning Continental Champion gave Ospreay a DDT on the floor, then casually returned to the ring, happy to earn a count-out. Ospreay fumbled around the floor until the count of five, then rolled back in the ring. Okada immediately caught him with a dropkick for a cover and two count just before 5:00.

Rising to his knees, Ospreay invited Okada to keep bringing the punishment. Okada kicked him in the face repeatedly, then hit him with a spinning neckbreaker. Ospreay’s forehead wrap fell off on impact. Okada mockingly wiped his own forehead with the bloody wrap. Referee Rick Knox helped Ospreay remove the rest of it, which got caught in his blood soaked hair. Ospreay fought to his feet and traded chops with Okada. Kazuchika hit a back elbow off an Irish whip and charge, but Ospreay hit Okada with a Suplex. catching the champion off guard. Off the ropes, Ospreay hit a springboard spin kick. He rolled to the apron and caught Okada with a Phenomenal Forearm for a cover and two count at 7:30.

Ospreay slapped himself in the face and let out a primal scream. He charged for the Hidden Blade, but Okada shut him down with a flapjack. Ospreay rolled to the southeast corner and steadied himself against the ropes. Okada charged him with a knee and hoisted him onto the top turnbuckle. Okada planted his boot in Ospreay’s face, sending him flailing to the outside. Ospreay’s leg got caught awkwardly in between the ropes on the way down. Okada smiled maniacally. On the outside, he set Ospreay up for a Tombstone. Ospreay slid down the back and shoved Kazuchika into the barricade. Ospreay called for, and delivered the Os-cutter off the barricade.

Both men were left writhing on the floor. Ospreay returned to the ring off camera, Okada just met the count at nine. Will came flying off the top rope immediately, driving his calves into the neck of Okada for a cover and two count. Ospreay hooked Okada in Stormbreaker position, but couldn’t lift him. he gave him a few quick kicks instead. Okada shrugged them off and gave Ospreay a Brainbuster onto his knee. He climbed the southwest turnbuckles and delivered a pinpoint leaping elbow. Okada hit his signature middle finger camera pull, calling for the Rainmaker. Ospreay blocked it, backing his opponent into the corner. Okada exploded out with a missile dropkick. He shot Will into the ropes, looking for it again. Ospreay held onto the ropes. Okada landed flat. Ospreay went for the standing Shooting Star, but Okada moved. He caught Will with the dropkick. Ospreay rolled to his feet and pulled Okada in, delivering the Styles Clash for a cover and close near fall.

Will looked to be out on his feet as he used the ropes to steady himself. Kazuchika gave him a tilt-o-whirl Backbreaker, then followed up with the Rainmaker. He hooked the leg for a believable near fall just after 14:30. Okada sized Ospreay up for the Rainmaker again, but thought better of it when Will threw some weak back elbows to block it. Instead, he laid in some violent uppercuts. Ospreay stumbled around, eventually dropping to his knees in front of Okada. The champion kicked at his face, then dropped him with a headbutt. Okada mocked Ospreay, pushing his jaw forward and inviting a punch. Ospreay slowly reached his feet and fired wildly. Okada ducked and Ospreay collapsed.

The reigning Continental Champion dragged Ospreay to his feet, looking for the Rainmaker. Ospreay turned it into a Spanish Fly. Will went for a German Suplex, but Okada flipped through it. He went for the Rainmaker again, but Ospreay ducked. Will hit the Rainmaker himself. He pulled Okada up and hit the Stormbreaker for a cover and last moment near fall. The crowd rose to their feet. Both men stood. Okada clutched Ospreay’s wrist and delivered another Rainmaker, but was took weak to make the cover.

With both men down, the camera zoomed in to show that Okada was still clutching Okada’s wrist. Both men stood slowly. Ospreay ducked another Rainmaker. He charged for the Hidden Blade, but Okada ducked. Will pulled Kazuchika in and hoisted him up for another Stormbreaker. Okada turned it into an arm drag. Will popped up and pulled Okada in again, this time looking for the Tiger Driver. Okada fought free, spun Ospreay around and caught him with the Rainmaker again for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 19:16 to win the Continental Classic and retain the Continental Championship

The referee called for medical help for Ospreay. Okada held five fingers up to the crowd, alluding to his five tournament wins. Ospreay largely refused medical attention, pulling himself to his knees and accepting the offer of a handshake from Okada. Ospreay left the ring with aid from the doctor.

Okada continued to celebrate in the ring. Christopher Daniels emerged from the tunnel. He congratulated Okada on his Continental Classic victory and title retention. He said normally, he’d come to the ring to present Okada with his title, but he’s no longer an EVP of AEW. “But, this man is…” Daniels pointed toward back toward the stage. Kenny Omega’s music hit and the crowd rose to their feet. Omega appeared between the parted screen in the center of the stage and soaked in the adulation. Omega retrieved the Continental Championship from its pedestal atop the stage and headed toward the ring.

Kenny handed the title over to Okada, who held it up in his face. Omega smirked and clapped for Okada. He stepped toward the ropes, then took a look back at his longtime rival. Omega’s music played again and he slapped hands with fans along the ramp way. Okada posed with the title in the ring while Omega looked on.

-The announcers discussed their expectations for the main event before tossing to a video package.

Orange Cassidy entered first, followed by Hangman Adam Page. Both received strong reactions. The announcers talked about the Death Riders’ stranglehold on the top of the card. “Switchblade” Jay White entered and the announcers discussed his rise to relevance in the World title scene. Jon Moxley was out last, entering from a tunnel alcove in the lower bowl and accompanied by Marina Shafir. Excalibur noted that no one has actually seen the AEW World Championship since Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson. He said it’s held under lock and key by Shafir. J.R. called Marina a “difference maker.”

Shafir shoved the briefcase containing the World title into the chest of referee Bryce Remsburg. Moxley removed his hoodie and shook the ropes. The crowd was very quiet.

(8) JON MOXLEY (c) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JAY WHITE – AEW World Heavyweight Championship match

All four men took their respective corners as the bell rang. Marina Shafir struggled with a handcuff on the outside, eventually just opting to break the briefcase off it. Jon Moxley quickly rolled to the outside to convene with Shafir. Orange Cassidy didn’t want to wait, so he dove through the middle rope onto Moxley to begin the action. Adam Page and Jay White joined the fray, working in tandem to walk Moxley around the ring and beat him against the barricade. They downed the champion and stomped him angrily.

Suddenly, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta appeared in the crowd. They yanked Moxley over the barricade and into the crowd, bailing him out buying him reprieve. Schiavone mistakenly said that Moxley is going to be counted out. He was quickly corrected. The interference from the other Death Riders allowed Moxley to emerge from the pack relatively unharmed. He tossed Cassidy down the steps of the lower bowl and kicked him against the back row of chairs on the floor. Jay White watched on awkwardly from the steps of the lower level.f

Castagnoli and Yuta eventually engaged White. Page came to his rescue and the two chased Yuta and Claudio to the back. In the ring, Moxley, sporting a a fresh welt on his left shoulder, kicked at Cassidy. Orange rolled to the outside and Mox gave chase. Cassidy begged off, asking Moxley to wait for him so he could stick his hands in his pockets. Moxley let it happen, not realizing it was simply a ruse to allow Page and White to return to ringside. They worked with Cassidy to deliver a triple Powerbomb to Moxley through the announcers desk.

“With Jon Moxley effectively eliminated from this match, it now becomes a three-way!” Excalibur exclaimed. Hangman and Jay White battled in the ring. Cassidy returned and Page gave him a Fallaway Slam into the corner for a cover and two count, broken up by Switchblade. Page drove his thumb into the eye of Jay White and tossed him into the northeast corner. The camera pulled back and zoomed in on the box seats, where Christian Cage and the Patriarchy looked on. The announcers noted his contract for an AEW World title match. The camera then panned to show Hook in an adjacent box, watching Christian.

Back at ringside, Hangman tossed White into the barrier and gave him a running boot as the match crossed 7:00. He then hit Orange with the same move before slamming him into the barricade. Schiavone confirmed that Moxley is still down and out on the floor in front of them. Page continued to shove White into the LED board barrier, then he tossed Cassidy into the ring. Cassidy retreated to the southeast corner. Hangman charged him with a clothesline. He tried a second time, but Orange hoisted himself atop the buckle to block it. He shoved Page to the floor, then caught Hangman with a flying elbow. They traded quick Suplex attempts, but the exchange ended with a Stundog Millionaire from Cassidy.

Jay White returned to the fold, trading quick counters with Cassidy. He tossed Cassidy to the outside, then gave Page an ‘rana to the outside. Moxley returned and rolled up White for a two count. Cassidy attacked Moxley and connected with Beach Break. Moxley came up bleeding heavily from the back of his head. He kicked Cassidy to the floor, clearing the way for a confrontation with Hangman Page. Adam entered the ring and began trading forearm shots with the champion. They traded running clotheslines at the 10:30 mark. White slid in the ring and rolled Mox up for a two count. White looked for the Blade Runner, but Mox turned it into a roll up of his own for two. Page dropped White with a Dragon Screw. Cassidy returned and gave the champion a spinning DDT.

All four men were down in the ring, rising slowly at the same time. Cassidy fell down on his own accord. White began peppering Page and Moxley with punches. Hangman caught Jay with a lariat. He gave Moxley the Deadeye. Cassidy exploded with an Orange Punch to Page. He hit Moxley with one, too. Cassidy covered, but Page pulled the referee to the floor to break the count just before 13:00. Hangman called his shot on the apron and dropped Cassidy with a Buckshot Lariat. He set up for, and executed another, this time on Jay White. Moxley tried to give Page a Paradigm Shift, but Page countered it into another Deadeye.

Wheeler Yuta returned. He grabbed onto Page’s leg as he set up for another Buckshot Lariat on the champion. Marina Shafir slid Moxley a chair. Page kicked Yuta away and delivered the Lariat, but there was no referee to make the count. Cassidy flew in with an Orange Punch. White returned and gave Cassidy a Blade Runner. He hit another one on Moxley. White hooked the leg, but Yuta slid in the ring and kicked the referee right in the face. Wheeler slid to the floor, yelling at Jay White. Marina Shafir stalked White. She spun him around and White immediately dropped her with a Blade Runner. Yuta dropped White with a running knee. Moxley followed up with a Death Rider. He covered, and Castagnoli tossed the referee back into the ring for a slow three count.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 15:39 to retain the AEW World Championship

Claudio retrieved a steel chair while Yuta held White down and Moxley tried to stand. FTR’s music broke up the oncoming assault. Dax and Cash stopped halfway down the ramp and the lights went out. “Metalingus” hit and Adam Copeland exploded onto the stage. The crowd sang along. FTR parted for Copeland to stand between them. FTR hit the ring and cleared out Yuta and Castagnoli. Wheeler tried to return, but ate a Shatter Machine.

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland kept his eyes locked on Jon Moxley. The champion knew it. Mox turned to face him. Moxley tried to throw a punch, but Copeland ducked it and hit him with a Spear. FTR retrieved a steel chair. Copeland broke off a piece of the leg and used it to apply a Crossface on Moxley. Yuta and Castagnoli pulled Mox to safety. Copeland’s music hit, but he asked for a microphone. He had to wait for it to be turned on.

“Moxley, you look at me when I’m talking to you, kid!” Copeland climbed the turnbuckle, staring down the Death Riders. “You’re all mine. Rated FTR, we’re taking it all!” Copeland tossed the mic down and his theme played again. The Death Riders stumbled around the floor, incensed. Tony confirmed that the two teams will face off in a trios match on Dynamite. Excalibur said a whole new era of AEW begins on New Year’s day.

Copeland and FTR posed for the crowd. Excalibur said the ranks of Team AEW have been greatly bolstered. He bid the audience farewell as the camera zoomed in on a banner promoting Revolution in March and the show faded to black.