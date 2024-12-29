FREE PODCAST 12/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Worlds End post-show: LeClair & Peteani discuss Continental Classic, Four-way for AEW Title, Mercedes-Statlander, more (178 min.)

News Ticker

December 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, Brandon LeClair was joined by cohost Frank Peteani from PWTorch along with well-known frequent caller Sean Plichta to discuss roundtable-style the AEW Worlds End PPV event with chat room interaction throughout. They discussed each of the matches and the overall show.

