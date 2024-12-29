News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-22-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: AEW DVD analysis, state of ECW, latest editions of TNA Impact, three-hour Raw thoughts (54 min.)

December 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 22, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • Analysis of the AWA DVD
  • The three hour Raw
  • The state of ECW
  • The latest editions of TNA Impact

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

