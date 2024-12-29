VIP AUDIO 12/28 – AEW Worlds End PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Fann & Krol: Start to finish analysis of Continental Classic semi-finals and final, Four-Way for AEW Title, Copeland return, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Worlds End PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Eric Krol. They review the event start to finish including the Continental Classic semi-finals and final including the pros and cons of the choices they made in terms of winners, the Fatal Four-Way for AEW Title and the subsequent Adam Copeland return with his cringy line about pubes, and everything else in between. Plus, at the end, some thoughts on the pre-show and the monumental cliffhanger of Jeff Jarrett’s big career announcement coming up this Wednesday.

