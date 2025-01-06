VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Worlds End fallout, Fight for the Fallen review, 2024 awards, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Flu Season Woes

00:36 Recap of Worlds In Pay-Per-View

18:39 Fight for the Fallen Review

28:58 Casino Gauntlet predictions

32:57 Jeff Jarrett’s Potential Title Run

38:34 Women’s Division 2024 awards

41:26 Men’s Division 2024 awards

48:40 AEW 2025 Resolutions

53:15 Closing Remarks and Future Plans

