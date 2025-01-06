News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Worlds End fallout, Fight for the Fallen review, 2024 awards, more (55 min.)

January 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Flu Season Woes
  • 00:36 Recap of Worlds In Pay-Per-View
  • 18:39 Fight for the Fallen Review
  • 28:58 Casino Gauntlet predictions
  • 32:57 Jeff Jarrett’s Potential Title Run
  • 38:34 Women’s Division 2024 awards
  • 41:26 Men’s Division 2024 awards
  • 48:40 AEW 2025 Resolutions
  • 53:15 Closing Remarks and Future Plans

