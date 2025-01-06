VIP AUDIO 1/6 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Worlds End fallout, Fight for the Fallen review, 2024 awards, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Flu Season Woes
- 00:36 Recap of Worlds In Pay-Per-View
- 18:39 Fight for the Fallen Review
- 28:58 Casino Gauntlet predictions
- 32:57 Jeff Jarrett’s Potential Title Run
- 38:34 Women’s Division 2024 awards
- 41:26 Men’s Division 2024 awards
- 48:40 AEW 2025 Resolutions
- 53:15 Closing Remarks and Future Plans
