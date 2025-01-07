FREE PODCAST 1/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-6-2020) Lesnar declares himself for the Rumble despite being champion, Drew’s new demeanor, callers, on-site report (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-6-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Rich Fann to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and mailbag topics. They discuss Brock Lesnar in Rumble, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Drew McIntyre’s new demeanor, Big Show’s return, and much more with live callers, an on-site report from Oklahoma City, Okla., and then a Mailbag segment to close out the show.

