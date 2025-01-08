AEW Collision Ratings Report (1/4): Viewership and demo rating for show with TNT Title and Tag Title and Rated FTR tag, plus comparisons to year-ago, 7-day increase info

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (12/4) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 345,000 viewers, compared to 245,000 the prior week and the 278,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 279,200. Note: This show also was simulcast on Max, and data for how many viewers watched on that platform is not part of the total and not available to report, but it certainly added somewhat significantly to the viewership.

One year ago this week, it drew 402,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 00407,500.

The ten-week average viewership from the Oct. 19 through Dec. 28 episodes when accounting for 7-days of delayed viewership was 377,500. The same ten-week period for live and same-night viewing was 275,100. So Collision, on average lately, gained around 102,000 viewers in the six days that followed the live airing day.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.09 rating, compared to 0.09 and 0.07 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.08.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.13 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

The announced matches and segments were…

Private Party vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

Rated FTR vs. The Learning Tree

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…