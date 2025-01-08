WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/7): How much of a difference did The Rock make? Viewership and demo ratings, comparison to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (1/7) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 957,000 viewers, compared to 626,000 the prior week and the 723,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 684,000. This week’s show drew 310,000 more viewers then the prior ten week average (647,000).

(Note: Initially we reported the wrong total viewership this week in this report, corrected it right away, but then saved the wrong revision to the public site. Our report always correctly indicated the difference between this week’s total viewership and the prior ten week average. We regret the error.)

One year ago this week (1/2/2024), NXT drew 768,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 684,000.

Two years ago this week (1/3/2024), NXT drew 653,000 on USA Network. Then ten-week rolling average was 639,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.36 rating, compared to 0.15 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.25 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.16 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddie Thorpe

Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia

Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King

The Rock making a special appearance

