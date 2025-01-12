FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Roman’s odd promos, Bryan’s declaration he’ll win Rumble, TNA’s live debut, WWE Network, Vince, Savage-HOF (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (1-13-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss Roman Reigns’s odd promos, Daniel Bryan’s declaration he’ll win Rumble, TNA’s live debut, WWE Network, Vince McMahon’s future as Head of Creative, and much more with a mix of live calls and email questions including the VIP Aftershow examining the Seth Rollins-Brock Lesnar-John Cena hype.

