WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, January 13, 2025
Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,536 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,943. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria – First-ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
- Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor – Street Fight
- Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
- Chad Gable vs. mystery luchador
- C.M. Punk to appear
- Rhea Ripley to appear
- Gunther to appear
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (1/6): Pomares’s alt-perspective report Netflix debut featuring The Rock, celebrities at ringside, Punk vs. Seth, Reigns vs. Solo, Morgan vs. Ripley, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE is already selling Penta merchandise
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.