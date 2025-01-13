WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, January 13, 2025

Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,536 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,943. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria – First-ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor – Street Fight

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Chad Gable vs. mystery luchador

C.M. Punk to appear

Rhea Ripley to appear

Gunther to appear

