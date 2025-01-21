FREE PODCAST 1/21 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-20-2020) Final Rumble hype and speculation on who would win, Drew-Orton, Heyman/Lesnar, live callers, emails (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-20-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWT Talks NXT podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up, to discuss WWE Monday Night Raw. This was the final Raw to hype the Royal Rumble and included new entrants announced, new boasting by wrestlers regarding their plans to win, and more sub-plots to see play out on Sunday. Wade, Tom, callers, and emailers talk about Rumble winner possibilities and react to Raw’s key matches and angles including Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Lana & Bobby Lashley vs. Liv Morgan & Rusev, Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. The Viking Raiders, the latest Paul Heyman/Brock Lesnar segment, Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane, and more.

