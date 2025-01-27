WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (1/24): Viewership and demo rating for Friday’s episode, comparisons to last two years when on Fox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Last Friday night’s (1/24) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.455 million viewers, compared to 1.403 million the prior week and the 1.436 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.453 million.
One year ago this week on Fox broadcast network, it averaged 2.475 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.207 million (counting only Fox broadcast episodes; excluding two FS1 episodes).
Two years ago this week, Smackdown averaged 2.544 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.291 million (counting only Fox broadcast episodes; excluding an FS1 episode).
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.44 rating, compared to 0.42 and 0.40 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.43.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.71 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.62 (Fox only).
Two years ago, it drew a 0.67 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.57 (Fox only).
The announced matches and segments were…
- L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
