WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (2/1): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, Men’s Rumble with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Women’s Rumble with Charlotte and Belair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE REPORT

FEBRUARY 1, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Internationally)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Pat McAfee



Ring Announce: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 67,589 tickets had been distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 70,000 spectators when configured for football.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Indianapolis, Ind. They cut to the interior of the venue which looked awesome and big time. They showed Cody Rhodes backstage with his title belt, smiling but looking like he had a lot of weight on his shoulders. Kevin Owens showed up in a golf cart with tape over “Staff” and then tape spelling “KO.” They showed Gunther arriving with his World Hvt. Title. Then they showed C.M. Punk in the empty stadium earlier. Then Seth Rollins walking down ring steps in an all-cherry red outfit. The showed Bayley in the empty stadium earlier taking a selfie. They showed Naomi and Bianca Belair backstage next with their tag titles. Then they showed Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Cole noted it’s the first time in five years he’s been in the Rumble because he as the champion the previous five years.

-Stephanie McMahon made her ring entrance and circled to look at the full stadium. She said it was an incredible honor to be in the “amazing city of Indianapolis.” She talked about the event streaming on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (internationally). She said WWE keeps growing and thanked fans for making it the biggest Rumble in history.

-An introductory video package aired with Pat McAfee gushing about Indiana and Indianapolis and the stadium.

-They went to Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett at ringside. Cole threw to whom he called the greatest WWE ring announcer today Alicia Taylor. (After his weird shout-out to Vic Joseph at the exclusion of Corey Graves and Booker T last month, and now this, is he sending messages to those he excludes? Lilian Garcia, in this case.)

VIP SALE: I will be recording a post-show Roundtable Podcast with PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Rich Fann exclusively for VIP members after the event tonight.

We are offering $10 discount on a 3 month VIP subscription this weekend.

CLICK HERE and enter coupon code. “2025rumblesale” to take $10 off a 3 month or 1 year subscription.

You’ll also gain access to our Royal Rumble Post-show Collection featuring our annual post-Rumble VIP Roundtable Podcasts dating back to 2004. CLICK HERE to access to that collection once you sign up.

To see details on our massive VIP benefits, including our single-click access to the native Apple Podcasts App in your sign-up email and compatibility with most of other iOS and Android podcast apps, with daily exclusive VIP Podcasts (on-demand streaming or podcast app access), VIP Vault Podcasts nearly daily marching through 18 years, commercial-free versions of our FREE Podcasts, an ad-free version of PWTorch.com with bonus content, 35 years of PWTorch Newsletter back issues, and much more, CLICK HERE.

(1) WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

(1) Iyo Sky

(2) Liv Morgan

As Iyo came out, Barrett said he was afraid he had some bad news for her and called her the unluckiest women in WWE. McAfee was more optimistic, saying she could go on a run. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Sky dazzled with early offense including some flips to celebrate. As she played to the crowd, Cole said she wants the championship back. Liv nearly eliminated her, but Sky hung on and then springboarded back into the ring. Liv ducked and went for Oblivion, but Sky blocked that and nearly eliminated Liv.

(3) Roxanne Perez

Perez got to shine here as the announcers talked about her background.

(4) Lyra Valkyria

Lyra’s top strap broke early. She had to try to refasten it as she threw Sky. Liv then attacked her. She had help getting it fixed from a ringside attendant. Fans cheered when she returned to action.

(5) Chelsea Green

(6) B-Fab

(7) Ivy Nile

Fans chanted “You suck!” to the beat of Nile’s music. Nile delivered a double German suplex on Green and Perez. Liv and Sky worked together to try to eliminate B-Fab.

(8) Zoey Stark

(9) Lash Legend

ELIMINATION #1: B-Fab (via Chelsea)

Chelsea was delighted herself. WWE has an info bar at the bottom of the screen with notes on how many were active, how many were eliminated, and facts on wrestlers as they make their entrance.

(10) Bianca Belair

Belair got in a flurry of offense, including punching away at a stack of wrestlers in the corner. She then delivered a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Liv when she charged. She then suplexed Lash Legend, kipped up, and danced a bit. She presssed Iyo and tried to drop her to the floor, but Iyo hung on to the top rope.

(11) Shayna Baszler

Cole said she is one of the most prolific wrestlers in WWE history including being tied for the most eliminations in one Rumble at 8, tied with Bianca and Nia Jax.

ELIMINATION #2: Valkyria (via Stark). Stark signaled to Valkyria that she was coming after her title.

(12) Bayley

As Bayley came out, Cole listed Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Cody Rhodes as the only back-to-back Rumble winners, noting Bayley could join this list if she won.

(13) Sonya Deville

Cole noted all three members of Pure Fusion Collective are in the Rumble now. They worked together including against Belair. Legend tried to take them on, but they dropped her. Cole noted Chelsea was sitting in front of their announce table and resting. He asked if she was eliminated. She said she called a time out. (They really need a 30 second countout rule or something because it is just silly wrestlers can sit out extended periods and avoid elimination.)

(14) Maxxine Dupri

With everyone else down, PFC surrounded Maxxine. She looked worried, but then others popped up and went after PFC. Maxxine pulled her straps down and did a reverse caterpillar.

ELIMINATION #3: Nile (via Maxxine)

ELIMINATION #4: Maxxine (via PFC as Maxxine was celebrating)

(15) Naomi

Naomi got in a series of spots before PFC triple-teamed her. Sky landed a moonsault on Deville. Belair and Naomi eliminated Niule

ELIMINATION#5: Stark (via Naomi & Belair)

ELIMINATION#6: Baszler (via Bayley)

ELIMINATION#7: Deville (via Sky)

Those three eliminations nearly overlapped each other, but on different sides of the ring.

(16) Jaida Parker

Cole talked about her being an NXT wrestler making her first Rumble appearance. Barrett talked about her background.

ELIMINATION #8: Legend (via Chelsea)

(17) Piper Niven

Chelsea begged Belair and Naomi not to go after her. She bowed out through the ropes to the ring apron, then asked Piper Niven to hurry up. It’s a long trip. Green stood behind Niven as soon as she entered the ring, then rolled under the bottom rope. Niven caught Naomi and slammed her. She splashed both Naomi and Belair at once and then landed a turning sidewalk slam on Bayley. She gave Iyo a uranage. Naomi nearly eliminated Chelsea, but she hung onto the top rope. Niven charged, and Naomi moved, so Niven knocked Chelsea to the floor at 34:00.

ELIMINATION #9: Chelsea (via Niven by mistake)

(18) Natalya

Cole said she’s been part of every women’s Rumble and is second all-time for cumulative time in the Rumble. Natalya tossed Perez over the top rope, but Perez stayed on the ring apron.

(19) Jordynne Grace

Cole said it’s her second Rumble appearance. He said unlike last year, she’s now officially part of WWE. She got in some spots as one wrestler after another charged at her.

ELIMINATION #10: Jayda Parker (via Grace)

Grace then gave Niven a Death Valley Driver. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Naomi and Graced hugged. Cole noted they have a history in TNA. Belair pulled them apart and looked upset. She tried to eliminate Grace, but she landed on the ring apron. Belair and Naomi worked together against others.

(20) Michin

(21) Alexa Bliss

Bliss got the biggest pop yet. The graphic noted it was her first appearance sine January 2023 and it’s her fourth career Royal Rumble. Cole and McAfee said they thought she wasn’t coming back. Barrett told Cole to stop reading the dirt sheets. Bliss and Bayley went at it as fans chanted, “Welcome back!” She played to the cheering crowd. Cole said she is “so happy to be back.” Natalya tried to eliminate Bliss.

(22) Zelina Vega

Zelina gave a nasty Code Red to Grace that looked like a borderline dangerous landing

(23) Candice LeRae

(24) Stephanie Vaquer

Cole said it was Vaquer’s first Rumble. Barrett talked up her background and in-ring style. She went after Bayley’s knee with a dragon screw. Cole noted Bayley’s had a history of knee injuries.

(25) Trish Stratus

Fans popped and chanted “This is awesome!” as Trish was showcased. Niven knocked Trish down.

(26) Raquel Rodriguez

Cole noted that Liv finally has an ally. There were 16 active in the match at this point, so the ring as busy. Raquel powerbombed Liv onto Natalya.

ELIMINATION #11 (Natalya via Liv with a Code Breaker on the ring apron)

Raquel looked down at Natalya and laughed. Bliss knocked Liv down and nearly eliminated her, but Liv gave her a Code Breaker on the ring apron with help from Raquel.

ELIMINATION #12 (Bliss via Liv)

(27) Charlotte Flair

Charlotte came out in a red robe and pyro blasted. She wore a knee brace. Charlotte clotheslined wrestlers who chaged at her and then chopped away at Bayley. Perez went after her and she chopped her. Then she chopped Belair and then Grace. She gave a boot to the face to charging Grace.

ELIMINATION #13 (Michin via Charlotte)

McAfee said the energy was different since Charlotte arrived. Charlotte climbed to the top rope after eliminating Mchin and dove onto Grace and Vaquer. Grace and Vaquer set up a delayed double-vertical suplex on Charlotte, but Charlotte turned it into a DDT and then pounded her chest. Niven avoided a Charlotte boot and then knocked her down. Charlotte then dumped Niven to the floor.

ELIMINATION #14 (Niven via Charlotte)

(28) Giulia

Guilia kneed Grace off the ring apron.

ELIMINATION #15 (Grace via Giulia)

Vaquer and Giulia stared at each other, then agreed to work together. A brawl broke out with NXT wrestlers battling WWE wrestlers.

(29) Nia Jax

Fans booed as Jax made her way out. Jax just yanked Zelina off the the ring apron as she was vulnerable.

ELIMINATION #16 (Zelina via Jax)

Jax smiled as she entered the ring and eyed the crowd. Trish smiled and greeted Jax mid-ring. Candice tried to get involved, but Trish tossed her over the top.

ELIMINATION #17 (Candice via Trish)

ELMINATION #18 (Trish via Jax after help from Candice at ringside)

(30) Nikki Bella

As heavily-rumored, Bella made her return in this match as the final entrant. Cole said it’s her first time in WWE in over three years. The graphic noted it’s her third career Rumble. She squared off with Jax as soon as she entered the ring. Everyone else stood and surrounded Jax, who looked worried for the first time. They swarmed Jax, but she shoved them all off and then let out a huge yell and raised her arms. Bella did some push-ups. Perez did some next to her. Nikki slapped her and then dumped her with a fireman’s carry to the ring apron. Perez held on and kicked Nikki.

Vaquer and Iyo battled on the ring apron. Perez tried to kick Sky to the floor, but Sky held on. Vaquer dangled near the floor. Liv and Raquel went after them. Naomi and Velair joined in. Naomi dumped Liv to the ring apron. Five women were on the ring apron. Jax came up behind them and caused several eliminations

ELIMINATION #19: Vaquer

ELIMINATION #20: Belair

ELIMINATION #21: Sky

ELIMINATION #22: Naomi

ELIMINATION #23: Raquel

ELIMINATION #24: Morgan

It came down to Giulia, Perez, Charlotte, Nikki, Bayley, and Jax.

Perez and Giulia battling Charlotte on the ring apron.

ELIMINATION #25: (Giulia via Perez)

ELIMINATION #26: (Bayley via Nikki who was aiming for Jax)

ELIMINATION #27: (Nikki via Jax)

Charlotte chopped away at Jax. Perez attacked Charlotte’s knee, then wrapped it around the middle rope. Jax charged, but Perez moved. Perez then leaped at Jax, who hoisted her onto her shoulders. Jax tried to dump her, but Jax went over instead.

ELIMINATION #28: (Jax via Charlotte)

Charlotte kicked Perez in the face to knock her to the floor.

ELIMINATION #28 (Perez via Charlotte)

WINNER: Charlotte in 71:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A sufficiently entertaining match. I liked building up to a lot of wrestlers in the ring over time for the sake of a lot of late excitement, but it can limit the excitement in the lead-up. For people not familiar with some of the NXT wrestlers, they might have been less invested. The returns of Trish and Nikki added some nostalgia and special attraction vibes. Charlotte winning is probably the “right” thing given the lay of the land, but it’s also going to feel like “been there, done that” situation for a lot of fans who, thanks to ambivalent booking and stale robotic promos from her over the years. Grace and Jax had real standout memorable spots late, while the early portion of the match was built around Chelsea and PFC in the spotlight, plus the big pop for Alexa Bliss.)



-They showed Godfather, Mickie James, Godfather, and Kurt Angle at ringside.

-They showed Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn preparing backstage.

-They showed Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman and actor Stephen Amell in the crowd.

-A video package set the stage for the tag title match.

(2) DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) – Two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Titles



The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Sabin knocked Ciampa and Gargano into the announce desk a minute in. The announcers talked about J.D. McDonagh’s injuries and noted he was hospitalized after completing his match earlier in the week on Raw. Shelley thought Gargano tagged in, but he pulled his arm away from Ciampa yet entered the ring anyway. Shelley focused on Gargano, so then Ciampa caught Shelley with a knee and got a very early pinfall. Barrett called it genius.

FIRST FALL: DIY in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If matches with teams of this caliber ever ended in the first five minutes, this would be fine, but there’s no reason the only time a pin happens this quickly is when there’s a best-of-three falls format. The first fall should, on average, last as long as the average regular match, and everything after could reasonably have faster falls due to fatigue and wear-and-tear.)

DIY landed a double-team move for a near fall by Gargano on Shelley at 5:00. The ref missed a not-tag to Sabin thanked to a Ciampa distraction. Barrett touted DIY’s dirty tricks. Gargano scored a near fall on Shelley after a double-team move. Barrett said he hasn’t seen officiating that bad since the last Kansas City Chiefs game. McAfee said he thought some things were going on with the Chiefs-Bills game himself, even as a Chiefs fan.

Shelley kicked Gargano mid-air on a sling-shot spear. A fan held up a sign that said, “Wade Barrett eats well-done steak with ketchup.” Sabin rallied against Gargano.

Sabin dove onto Ciampa and Gargano at ringside.

Back in the ring, Shelley and Sabin landed their Skull & Crossbones on Gargano for the pinfall.

SECOND FALL: MCMGs at 9:00.

Shelley and Sabin eventually double-teamed Gargano. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford attacked Shelley and Sabin in all black outfits leading to an easy pin by Ciampa on Shelley. Ciampa had a bloodied bridge of his nose and Ciampa had a bloody mouth.

WINNERS: DIY in 14:00.

-Afterward, Dawkins and Ford attacked DIY with a crutch at ringside. Barrett said this made no sense. Cole said the Profits wants the tag titles, so they took out Sabin & Shelley first, but they realized that it was DIY who attacked them.

(Keller’s Analysis: So mixed signals that can lead to fan ambivalence since the Profits made an unjustified attack on Sabin & Shelley to cost them the belt. I’m not a fan of positioning wrestlers who act like the Profits to be cheered, so we’ll see what happens next. If they’re self-interested heels, it’s fine, I suppose, but it’s a really cheap way to end a title match even if the surprise return of the Profits is supposed to make up for it.)

(3) CODY RHODES vs. KEVIN OWENS – Ladder match for the WWE Title

Owens came out first wearing his “The Canadian Dream Son of a Securities Systems Technician” t-shirt. Cody then made his ring entrance. McAfee oddly said Cody has perfect teeth and perfect hair. Barrett called him the WWE Golden Boy. (Are they trying to turn fans against him?) Taylor did formal ring introductions before the belts were hung on the bar and raised above the ring. Cole said Cody is the hunted, no longer the hunter. Barrett said there is almost a joy in the process of climbing the mountain, but a whole different type of pressure at the top. He said he wants to known as the workhorse and tireless ambassador for WWE. Barrett said the pressure is taking a toll. (This is why I questioned showing Cody goofing off with Cole body surfing with fans on Smackdown last night because it works against the story they’re telling this week that Cody has the weight of the world on his shoulders and is showing signs of wearing out.)

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Cole recited KO’s perspective and said KO has become delusional. They brawled at ringside early. Cody tried to suplex KO onto the ladder, but Owens broke free and slammed Cody onto the ladder’s support brace. KO then bashed Cody with the detached brace. They brawled into the crowd. (Cole twice had a chance to say they were fighting in the “WWE Universe” but instead referred to “the fans” and “the crowd.”) KO shoved Cody into the camera filming them. Cody punched KO in the face. KO threw Cody onto the ring barricade and shoved him to the floor at ringside.

KO rammed Cody into the announce desk. Fans chanted, “We Want Tables!” Instead, KO pulled a ladder out from under the ring and bridged it on the ring apron and announce desk. Cody fought back, though, and rolled into the ring and eyed the ladder and the belts. He set up the ladder, but KO reentered the ring and hit Cody with a step ladder several times. KO slammed Cody onto the step ladder. Barrett said KO has the perfect physique for absorbing punishment. He compared him to Mick Foley. Cole said he saw Foley chatting with KO earlier. KO climbed the ladder. KO bench pressed the ladder to throw KO off balance.

The ladder tipped over and Cody rolled to ringside. KO went after him at ringside. Cody reached under the ring and pulled out another ladder. KO took the ladder and slid it into the ring. Cody suplexed KO onto the ladder in the ring. A minute later, KO mocked Cody’s dad Dusty and did a Bionic Elbow gesture before hitting him with a metal support bar from the ladder. Cody backdropped KO onto a tall ladder that was opened and leaning on its side. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” (Because they hadn’t done a bunch of stunt bumps up to that moment and merely briefly sold the effects if at all, that move had real impact.)

Cody set up and climbed the ladder. KO pulled Cody off the ladder and powerbombed him onto a ladder bridged in the corner. Barrett said when it comes to bones vs. steel, there is only one winner. KO climbed the tall ladder. Cody pulled him down. KO gave Cody a fisherman’s buster off the second rope onto a bridged ladder. The ref checked on Cody. Fans chanted “Holy sh–!” again. Nick Aldis came to ringside to check on KO who was grabbing his neck. Pete Williams and two referees joined in. Sami Zayn then came out to checked on KO. Aldis moved over to check on Cody along with Jason Jordan. Sami checked on Cody too.

KO stood and set up a stunner, but Cody countered into a neckbreaker. When Cody approached a ladder, KO grabbed his boot. Cody slid to ringside and slammed KO against the announce desk and the ringpost. Cole said KO was “busted open.” Cody fired up while standing on the announce desk. They showed Sami watching. KO gave Cody a low blow. He set up KO for a package piedriver, but countered and gave KO an Alabama Slam off the announce desk onto a bridged ladder, which broke in half. KO landed on his shoulders and head and ended up upside down.

Cody entered the ring and climbed the ladder and then pulled down the belts to win. Cole called it one of the most courageous performances of KO’s career.

WINNER: Cody in 25:00 to retain the WWE Title.

-As Cody celebrated, they showed KO being tended to by medics at ringside. KO looked like he had been through war. Cole said he hates to be callous, but KO brought all of this upon himself due to his bitter jealousy. Cody stood on the announce desk over KO who was being tended to by Sami who looked emotiona over KO’s condition.

(Keller’s Analysis: A strong example of a Cody-style stunt match where every big spot was spaced out, sold sufficiently, and memorable as a result.)

-Cole announced the launch of Evole which premiers March 5 on Tubi with a weekly series dropping every Wednesday. He said it’ll feature wrestlers who hope to some day make it to NXT and maybe Raw or Smackdown some day.

-Cole touted a crowd of 70,347 as the camera panned the stadium.

(4) MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

(1) Rey Mysterio

As Rey came out, Cole called him a living legend who first competed in a Rumble in 2003.

(2) Penta

Cool match-up to start the Rumble. Cole said Penta has taken the world by storm and he has no fear. The bell rang 4 minutes into the fourth hour. Fans stood and applauded as they approached each other mid-ring, then cheered when they shook hands. Penta didn’t let go and had a few extra words fro him. They traded catch phrases and then engaged. Rey head scissored Penta onto the ring apron. Both almost tumbled to the floor. That’d have been a heck of a shocking double-elimination. Penta caught Rey leaping off the top rope and again tried to eliminate him. Penta’s boot touched the match, maybe two. Barrett said he thought it was one boot. McAfee called for a replay. Refs at ringside signaled it was one boot. Penta knocked Rey off balance and he landed on his head on the mat.

(3) Chad Gable

Cole said this is an interesting story since Gable has enlisted the help from Dom who sent him to a Luchador expert. Gable knocked Rey over the top rope. Rey held on and neither boot touched. The crowd got nervous. Cole noted that Gable’s idol, Kurt Angle, was in attendance. Penta launched Rey onto Gable on the mat.

(4) Carmelo Hayes

(5) Santos Escobar

Escobar landed a 619 on Rey. Fans booed as Escobar showboated. Penta went after Escobar, but Escobar gave him a Mexican Destroyer. Rey then gave Escobar a 619 and tossed Escobar over the top. Escobar held on. Carmelo threw Rey over the top, but Rey hung on. Penta tossed Carmelo over, but he hung on. Gable then threw Penta over the top, but he hung on. All four returned and surrounded Gable, then attacked him. Then they turned on each other. Fun sequence.

(6) Otis

Cole said things went from bad to worse for Gable. Gable interrupted a Caterpillar. McAfee said, “He didn’t want to see Otis’s worm.” (There was a juvenile joke there, but McAfee continues to insist on calling the Caterpillar by the former name the Worm.) Gable gave Otis a German suplex. Otis popped up and put a celebrating Gable in a torture rack.

(7) Bron Breakker

The first or second realistic potential winner (accounting for Penta as an underdog potential winner). Breakker attacked Carmelo and tossed him out.

ELIMINATION #1: Carmelo (via Breakker)

Breakker then took down Gable and Otis and Rey. When Escobar lifted Penta, Breakker speared Escobar. Cole said Breakker making a name for himself in his second Rumble.

ELIMINATION #2: Escobar (via Breakker)

Cole was tracking Breakker’s eliminations total.

(8) Akira Tozawa iShowSpeed

As Tozawa came out, Carmelo attacked him from behind. Raw G.M. Adam Pearce checked on him and two officials helped him to the back. They followed Tozawa to the back where Dr. Levesque determined immediately Tozawa was concussed or something and he couldn’t compete. Levesque named iShowSpeed as his replacement. iShowSpeed was hanging out at Gorilla. He acted shocked, but ran to the ring to entrance music that was all cued up.

ELIMINATION #3: Otis (via iShowSpeed and Breakker)

iShowSpeed played to the crowd and did a standing backflip. Breakker gave him a spear that appeared to have potential of killing him. Breakker then lifted him up, pressed him above his head, and tossed him over the top rope. Otis caught him and overhead tossed him over the announce desk.

ELIMINATION #4: iShowSpeed (via Breaker)

(9) Sheamus

Sheamus got in moves on Penta and Rey. Breakker backdropped Sheamus and went for a spear, but Sheamus gave him a Brogue Kick. It didn’t quite connect. Barrett said it hit the shoulder, but connected enough. Sheamus slapped Gable.

(10) Jimmy Uso

Cole said it’s his third Rumble match. Jimmy got in some crowd-pleasing spots.

(11) Andrade

He landed moves against several wrestlers right away and then played to the crowd.

(12) Jacob Fatu

Cole said he called him the dark horse candidate to win. He took down a couple wrestlers, then squared off with Penta. Fatu punched him when he started yelling his catch phrase again. He then gave Penta and Rey a double-Samoan drop.

ELIMINATION #5: Gable (via Fatu)

ELIMINATION #6: Rey (via Fatu)

ELIMINATION #7: Andrade (via Fatu)

Breakker stood behind Fatu, breathing heavily. Jimmy superkicked Fatu.

(13) Ludwig Kaiser

Cole imagined Kaiser winning the Rumble and choosing to face Gunther. Kaiser ran to ringside, but then paused and strutted around ringside before entering. Barrett said he’d hit the brakes if he saw Fatu in the ring. Cole said, “You can sit out there all night.” (It’s one thing to have ridiculous rules in a match, and it’s another thing to draw so much attention to them.) Kaiser entered the ring and Penta immediately tossed him out. Cole wondered if it was a record for shortest in-ring time. That sets up a Kaiser-Penta match.

ELIMINATION #8: Kaiser (via Penta)

Penta dropped Breakker over the top rope, but he held on.

(14) The Miz

Miz slid under Breakker and backdropped him over the top rope, but Breakker held on. Miz gave Jimmy a Skull Crushing Finale. Penta attacked Miz. Miz took Penta down with a huracanrana. Fatu then went after Miz. Miz springboarded at Fatu, but Fatu caught him and gave him a Samoan Drop. A “Fatu! Fatu!” chant broke out and then turned into a countdown.

(15) Joe Hendry

They showed fans reacting with joy when Hendry’s music played. Cole said, “The TNA Champion is here!” He noted it is his first Royal Rumble match. Barrett said he became a social media sensation in the last 12 months. Barrett called him an overnight success and said it took him 15 years. Hendry slammed Miz. Fatu took Hendry down. Cole said Fatu showed Hendry “it’s a different world here.” Sheamus then had words with Fatu.

(16) Roman Reigns

Fans roared as Reigns’s music played. He came out with Paul Heyman. Heyman tried to keep pace with Reigns as he made his long journey to the ring. Miz went after Reigns as he entered, but Reigns ducked and speared him, then eliminated him.

ELIMINATION #9: Miz

ELIMINATION #10: Sheamus

Hendry went after Reigns, but Reigns speared him and tossed him out easily. The downside of working with WWE is they can book your champion to look like that.

ELIMINATION #11: Hendry

Breaker squared off with Reigns. Breakker speared Reigns hard. Breakker tried to toss out Reigns, but Reigns reversed him and tossed him out.

ELIMINATION #12: Breakker (via Reigns

Jimmy stood over Reigns, smiling. Fatu came up behind Jimmy and eliminated him.

ELIMINATION #13: Jimmy (via Fatu)

Fatu and Reigns squared off. Cole said, “You are looking at a future WrestleMania main event.” Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Fatu and Reigns exchanged big swings.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Greg Parks will go live right after the WWE Royal Rumble. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Rumble Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER THE ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE