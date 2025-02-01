WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch WWE’s Road to the Royal Rumble compilation?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The build up to this year’s men’s Royal Rumble has no shortage of insane moments. The match itself also isn’t lacking in star power. C.M. Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Roman Reigns are just some of the 30 men that will attempt to win the match on Saturday.

So far, there have been 15 wrestlers who have declared to compete, which is exactly half the field. Among those men, there’s a lot of storylines and bad blood going around. It’s going to be very interesting to watch as so many feuds are going to collide at the same time.

In preparation for today’s event, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist video. They have compiled some of the most important storylines over the past couple of weeks into a video, surely sparking debate and excitement among the fans.

This was a good video showcasing just how star-studded this match will be. We have John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns potentially taking the first step to becoming a champion once again, Sami Zayn and his friendship issues, among many other stories.

WWE is making a web with all of these stories intersecting each other, with everything coming to a head at the Rumble. There’s a case for several of these men to win the match. A lot of times it has been obvious as to who the final four or five guys will be, but that’s not the case this year.

With the heavy amount of promos in the playlist, every man will have their eye on eliminating multiple people. With one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumbles coming up on Saturday, this video makes the point that the outcome will be a surprise for everyone.

Overall, this was an entertaining video previewing an intriguing match for everyone that will be involved. With half the field already known, WWE has done a great job making us care about everyone that’s going to be fighting to win the match. So much has been going on, but nothing seems like filler.

Everything in the video is important and will play a role in the decisions the men will make. Even wrestlers who didn’t make the video, such as Chad Gable and Penta, have compelling storylines that made people excited about their entrance into the match.

No matter who wins or what decision they will make, the road to WrestleMania will be filled with lots of incredible moments. This year’s Royal Rumble will be very exciting, with multiple people making a strong case to win and move on to main event WrestleMania.