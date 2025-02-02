FREE PODCAST 2/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Triple H interview with Steve Austin, Road to WrestleMania, live callers, emails (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-3-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell who discuss with live callers the Triple H interview with Steve Austin and last night’s episode of Raw including the big changes setting up Fast Lane’s main event, and more.
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they tackle email questions on WWE’s Road to WrestleMania and all of the post-Rumble changes, plus would Stephanie be good on Austin Podcast.
