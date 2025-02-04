FREE PODCAST 2/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks discuss WrestleMania 26’s line-up taking shape, Raws Hits & Misses, ECW’s future, Bret Hart, more with live callers, chat, emails (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 2, 2010. Wade Keller hosted and was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They talked with live callers, answered email questions, and interacted with that chat room on a variety of topics with a primary focus on WrestleMania 26’s line-up taking shape, WWE Monday Night Raw, Bret Hart, the future of ECW, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive AfterShow, they talked about the Raw Hits & Misses.
