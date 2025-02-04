News Ticker

WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (1/31): Viewership and key demo data for final show before Royal Rumble, comparisons to past years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

February 4, 2025

Friday night’s (1/31) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.578 million viewers, compared to 1.455 million the prior week and the 1.403 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.453 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.469 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average of Fox episodes a year ago was 2.318 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.544 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.328 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.51 rating, compared to 0.44 and 0.42 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.43.

One year ago (2/2/24), Smackdown drew a a 0.74 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.54.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Chelsea Green vs. Michin – Women’s United States Championship match
  • Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly
  • Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

