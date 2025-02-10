WWE RAW RESULTS (2/10): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on latest Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Kai & Sky vs. Morgan & Rodriguez, Styles, Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2025

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,244 tickets were distributed as of recently. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. (Last visit: 10,081 on Oct. 4, 2024)



[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Jey Uso making his way to the ring and celebrating on the announce table. Gunther showed up to sweep Jey off the announce table and drop him with a back suplex onto it. Gunther clobbered Jey with a big boot and a pair of chops before dropping him with a powerbomb. Security guards and referees showed up to protect Jey, forcing Gunther to walk away. Jey managed to grab a mic and officially challenge Gunther to a match at WrestleMania. Gunther returned to the ring, only for Jey to crash into him with a dive.

(Pomares’ Analysis: As expected, Jey Uso vs. Gunther is made official for WrestleMania. The segment itself was a decent start to the world title program and made Gunther look like a threat which hasn’t been a guarantee over the past few months.)

– A recap of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s backstage assault and Rhea Ripley accidentally costing Iyo Sky her match was shown.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley about the chance of fighting Liv Morgan at WrestleMania. Ripley said that she would deal with Liv if she had to before calling out Charlotte Flair for wasting everyone’s time in making her choice. Iyo Sky interrupted to tell Ripley that she was coming for her.

– Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Damage CTRL.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, hyping up a tag team title match against the Creed Brothers tonight.

(1) JUDGMENT DAY (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai)

Sky slapped Raquel, only for Raquel to drive her into the corner. Kai nailed Raquel with a pump kick, setting her up for a double basement dropkick. Kai took Raquel down with a headlock, but Raquel quickly knocked her down with a clothesline. Liv tagged in, but Kai immediately clocked her with a Scorpion kick. Sky stopped Liv from tagging out and caught her with a dropkick. Raquel surprised Sky with a big boot and cornered her, allowing Liv to stomp her down. Raquel floored Sky with a spinning powerslam and drove her into Liv’s knees.

Liv dropped Sky with an elevated facebuster and Raquel clobbered her with a clothesline. Sky put Raquel in a sleeper hold and avoided a power move, reaching Kai for the tag. Kai attacked Raquel with a kick to the face and an uppercut before blasting her with a dropkick through the ropes. Kai hit Raquel with a stomp to the head and cracked Liv with a Penalty kick off the apron. Raquel avoided a big boot into the ring post and smashed Kai’s head into it, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kai nailed Raquel with an enzuigiri, reaching Sky for the hot tag. Sky laid Liv out with a series of clotheslines and a dropkick. Sky knocked Liv and Raquel off the apron, setting them up for a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Sky put Liv down with a missile dropkick, setting her up for a double knee strike and a nearfall. Liv blocked a moonsault with her feet, only for Sky to drop her with a double underhook backbreaker. Raquel saved Liv from a double knee strike, allowing Liv to hit Sky with a jumping knee strike. Liv hit Sky with an assisted Oblivion, but she kicked out at two. Raquel powerbombed Liv on top of Sky, but Sky put her knees up.

Sky low-bridged Raquel and dropped Liv with a German suplex, setting her up for Kai’s sunset flip backstabber. Raquel broke the pinfall and swung Liv’s body into Sky and Kai. Raquel powerbombed Liv onto Sky, but missed a Vader Bomb. Liv planted Kai with Oblivion, only for Sky to break the pinfall. Raquel took Sky out with a big boot before receiving a hurracarrana and a big boot from Raquel. Liv took care of Kai with a Codebreaker and hit Sky with an enzuigiri. Sky blocked Oblivion and caught Liv with a roll-through into a double stomp, setting her up for Over the Moonsault and the win.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL at 14:58

(Pomares’ Analysis: A surprisingly lengthy match that for once did a good job showcasing the women’s tag division. Iyo Sky was once again the start of the match and once again she brought the best out of Liv Morgan. Even with some of the clunkier spots from Raquel, this was still the strongest women’s tag match in a long time. My only disappointment is that this feels like WWE confirming that Iyo Sky will remain in the tag division come WrestleMania and probably end up in a multi-team match.)

– A recap of Kevin Owens hitting Sami Zayn with the Package Piledriver was shown.

[Commercial Break]

– Roxanne Perez was shown watching the match from the crowd.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. BAYLEY – Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Lyra knocked Bayley down with a headlock takeover, only for Bayley to respond with a shoulder tackle. Bayley caught Lyra with a forearm strike and a back elbow, only for Lyra to surprise her with a backslide. Lyra blocked the Rose Plant and went for a pinning combination, only for Bayley to shut her down with a forearm strike. Lyra sent Bayley out of the ring and knocked her down with a dropkick through the ropes, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lyra hit Bayley with a jawbreaker and knocked her down with an enzuigiri. Lyra knocked Bayley off her with a kick to the chest for a two count. Lyra missed a diving cannonball, allowing Bayley to hit her with a sunset flip into the corner. Bayley went for a diving elbow drop, but Lyra blocked it with her knees. Bayley blocked a Tornado DDT and floored Lyra with Bayley-to-Belly for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes, until Bayley clocked Lyra with a running knee strike.

Bayley floored Lyra with a swinging side slam for a close two count. Bayley hit Lyra with a cutter into the ropes, only for Lyra to spike her with a Tornado DDT on the floor. Lyra dropped Bayley with fisherman suplexes at ringside and in the ring for a two count. Lyra knocked Bayley off the top turnbuckle and hit her with a diving leg drop. Bayley blocked the Nightwing and tripped Lyra into the ropes with a roll-up. Lyra blocked the Rose Plant, only for Bayley to counter a pinning combination with one of her own for the win.

WINNER: Bayley at 12:16

(Pomares’ Analysis: A good match that never fully clicked for me, even though the in-ring work was well done. The crowd’s reaction baffled me since it seemed like they were cheering for both women, but never properly reacting to the moves, including the finish. As for the result, I don’t mind Lyra losing as long as it leads to a rematch.)

– A video package was shown, featuring Penta calling out Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Ludwig Kaiser about Penta’s words. Kaiser said that he wouldn’t stop until he was done with Penta. Pete Dunne interrupted to tell Kaiser that he didn’t need his help and to stay out of his business when he takes on Penta next week.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Ivy Nile mocked Lyra Valkyria for losing her qualifying match and said that the Creed Brothers would walk out tonight as tag team champions.

– AJ Styles made his way to the ring and talked about getting hurt in this same arena last year. AJ said that he thought his career was over, but he still had gas in him and it was hard, but he was back. Dominik Mysterio interrupted alongside Carlito, but couldn’t properly speak due to the crowd’s booing. AJ pointed out that they no longer had Damian Priest or Rhea Ripley. AJ said that no matter what, Dominik would always be Rey’s punk-ass kid. Dominik tried to take a cheap shot, only for AJ to knock him and Carlito down. Dominik retreated while AJ nailed Carlito with the Phenomenal Forearm.

(Pomares’ Analysis: An okay segment with a very hot crowd. The content of the promos was nothing, but it sets up what should be a short program before WrestleMania where I could see him having a marquee match against someone like Logan Paul.)

– A recap of Jey Uso and Gunther’s confrontation at the start of the show was shown. It was officially confirmed that Jey Uso and Gunther would battle at WrestleMania.

– Jackie Redmond interviewed Seth Rollins about his upcoming qualifying match against Finn Bálor. Rollins said that since Jey Uso had made his choice, all eyes were now on Cody Rhodes. Rollins said that he would win the chamber, only for Finn to interrupt him. Finn said that Rollins was starting to crack and fall apart. Rollins said that he had unfinished business with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, so Finn was now in his way, but wouldn’t be standing after next week.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Seth Rollins was great as usual, but Finn Bálor felt incredibly out of place. Finn’s stock has dropped massively over the past year and the content of his promo lacked any real substance.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, AJ Styles talked with Adam Pearce and booked himself against Dominik Mysterio. As AJ walked away, he had a brief face-off with Bron Breakker.

(3) WAR RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed w/Ivy Nile) – World Tag Team Championship

Ivar attacked Brutus with a series of back elbows, only for Brutus to hit him with a cross chop. Julius stomped Ivar down and clocked him with a leaping forearm strike. Erik nailed Julñisu with a headbutt and a German suplex before dropping Brutus with an uranage. Erik dropped Ivar on top of Julius with a bodyslam. Ivar crushed Brutus with a crossbody into the LED board on the apron. Erik floored Julius with a sitout powerbomb, but he kicked out at two, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Julius drove Erik into the ring post and knocked Ivar off the apron. The Creeds dropped Erik with a jumping knee and fireman’s carry slam for a two count. Julius planted Brutus on top of Erik for a two count. Erik avoided a shoulder thrust, reaching Ivar for the hot tag. Ivar put Brutus down with a back body drop and a sidewalk slam. Ivar crushed Brutus with a seated senton and knocked Julius down with a leg lariat. Ivar hit Brutus with a corner senton and laid him out with a double underhook powerbomb for a nearfall.

Erik took care of Julius with a knee strike before he and Ivar flattened Brutus with a tag team powerslam. Julius pulled Erik off the apron, allowing Brutus to floor Ivar with an Olympic Slam for a nearfall. Ivar caught the Creeds with a double handspring back elbow. Nile distracted Ivar, allowing Julius to hit Ivar with a superplex. Brutus crushed Ivar with a moonsault, only for Erik to break the pinfall. Erik and Brutus traded forearm strikes, until Erik lifted Brutus up in the air. Ivar went for a springboard move, only for Julius to clobber him with the belt

WINNERS: War Raiders via DQ at 12:23 (Still World Tag Team Champions)

(Pomares’ Analysis: A match that took a bit to get the crowd invested and once it did, ended in a very lackluster DQ. It should probably lead to a better match down the line, but I’m never a fan of these types of finishes.)

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor argued about next week’s match. Dominik and Liv Morgan said that maybe they should get a new member since JD McDonagh was hurt. Finn yelled that there would be no new members and that he would fix everything by winning the chamber and becoming champion at WrestleMania.

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley told Iyo Sky that she would give her a title match on the Raw after Elimination Chamber because she wanted to.

– CM Punk made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

