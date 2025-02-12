NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA REPORT (2/11): Lansdell’s report and analysis on ZSJ vs Goto, Tsuji vs Kidd, Bucks vs LIJ, and more!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW NEW BEGINNING IN OSAKA

FEBRUARY 11, 2025

EIDION ARENA OSAKA

OSAKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart was on commentary, solo for the time being. The arena looked to be decently full for a show that boasted a packed card. Stewart told us right off the top that the arena was sold out, which probably does qualify as “decently full.”

(1) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. TOGI MAKABE

In what is being billed as Tanahashi’s Final Road, he took on his first ever NJPW opponent. They started with some mat wrestling exchanges. Tanahashi escaped a headscissors and strummed the old air guitar. They traded chest slaps before heading to the outside. Makabe whipped Tanahashi into the barricades twice, then flattened him with a clothesline. Makabe got back in the ring, and Tanahashi followed at the count of nine.

Makabe applied a rear chinlock. A scoop slam got a two-count, then Makabe went back to the chinlock. Tanahashi got to the ropes, then tried to slug his way back into the ascent. Makabe returned fire, and his blows were more effective. Tanahashi came back with a flying forearm at the five-minute mark, followed by an elbow drop and a standing somersault senton. Makabe countered an attempted slingblade with an ugly powerslam that ended up being closer to an Emerald Flowsion, dropping Tanahashi high on his shoulders.

Makabe mounted Tanahashi in the corner and peppered him with punches, then connected with a bridging northern lights suplex for a two-count. A bridging German suplex also got a two-count, much to Makabe’s consternation. He followed up with a big lariat for a near fall. I have to say, Makabe has looked good here, albeit a little slow. Makabe went up top for the King Kong knee drop, but missed. Tanahashi ran the ropes and…I am not sure what was supposed to happen there, but they just sort of ran into each other.

They traded forearms once again, then each man tried to clothesline the other. Slingblade out of nowhere by Tanahashi! 1…2…no! He tried to do his fancy trick in the corner to get to the top rope but couldn’t get his leg over. He eventually got to the top, but his High Fly Flow flopped to nothing but canvas. Makabe came off the ropes looking for a lariat, Tanahashi tried to roll through with an O’Connor roll but again couldn’t execute properly. They tried the spot again, and although it was still far from smooth they managed to roll through long enough for Tanahashi to get the three count…although his bridge on the pin was late. Yikes.

WINNER: Tanahashi via pinfall in 10:00. (½*)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Wow that was rough. Makabe had a couple of nice moments with his suplexes, but the sheer number of mishaps, missteps, and miscommunications made this a tough watch. I really hope this was just rust and lack of communication, because if we have to watch a year of this we are all going to be begging for the end to come early. )

(2) SHINGO TAKAGI vs DRILLA MOLONEY

I expected this to be a slugfest, with Moloney trying to show he belongs as a heavyweight. Clark Connors accompanied him to ringside, but then joined Stewart on commentary. Indeed, both men started running into each other at the opening bell, with neither man willing to give an inch. Moloney showed his speed in avoiding some shots before hitting a dropkick, only for Shingo to pop up and run through him with a tackle. A vertical suplex got a two-count for Shingo. He started to tell us what time it was, but Moloney interrupted with a kick to the back of the head.

Shingo avoided a boot in the corner and hit a clothesline, then a flurry of strikes in the corner. He ducked under an enzuigiri and hit a high-angle deadlift German suplex, but Moloney popped right up and hit a back suplex of his own. A Moloney chop buckled Shingo, then a massive spinebuster sent Shingo to the outside. The snap on that was brutal, it looked like Shingo might have hit his head. Moloney dragged Shingo into the crowd, did nothing with him, then brought him back to ringside as we went past the five-minute mark. Maybe he needed to get some more steps in.

Back inside, Shingo countered a Drilla Killa with a back body drop. He missed a corner clothesline and ate an enzuigiri, but countered another Drilla Killa with a combination of shots that ended with a Yukon lariat. Shingo connected with a superplex, then called to the crowd for support. Each man countered the other’s Made in Japan, then Moloney hit a crisp spear for a two-count. Again Moloney went for Drilla Killa, and again Shingo countered. No-shigami dropped Moloney on his face. Moloney came back with a pair of thrust kicks and a Made in Japan for a very near fall. Made in…England, maybe?

Once again Moloney went for the Drilla Killa, Shingo countered into a slingshot to the corner then hit his own, original version of Made in Japan. He dropped Moloney with a series of strikes, then hit a sliding lariat for a one-count. Moloney tried to fire up but got flattened by a lariat. Last of the Dragon…countered! Moloney lifted Shingo for a reverse DDT…DRILLA KILLA!!! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Moloney via pinfall in 11:00. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: An unexpected result that did more than just establish Moloney as a threat in the heavyweight division. Shingo’s name still carries a lot of weight, so a win over him does sound better than “a good showing.” Moreover, NJPW has done a great job of selling the Drilla Killa as the most devastating finish in the junior heavyweight division, so having it not only secure a win here but also making it the story of the match really elevates the move and Moloney as the real deal. Stewart mentioned repeatedly that Shingo had scouted the move and was ready for it, clearly indicating it was a concern. I assume Moloney will be in line for a shot at the Never Openweight title at some point soon, based on this win. As for Shingo, I think he can absorb the loss but he can’t do that too often. He lost to Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom, and has not been at the top of the card for quite a while. It would seem to me that he could be used more higher up the card, but for some reason that has not happened.)

(3) SHOTA UMINO vs. GREAT-O-KHAN

Coming into this match I was curious about the reaction Umino would get against O-Khan, who went from a cult favourite to…well, a lower-card comedy act. O-Khan came out with scissors and a set of clippers. To his credit, Umino restrained himself and only took a minute and 40 seconds to make his entrance. That said, he did dropkick O-Khan before the bell so…we’ll call it a draw. He was, however, noticeably less interactive with the fans as he entered.

Umino followed up his dropkick with that cool slingshot apron DDT, which was met with a chorus of boos. This is the same arena that booed him when he faced down ZSJ in November, and they seemed to remember that they don’t like him. The bell finally rang as both men made it inside the ring, but they both promptly went to the outside again. Umino shook off a whip to the barricade and hit a dropkick. They brawled up the ramp, where O-Khan blocked a suplex attempt and hit his own half-hatch suplex to send Umino into a barricade. O-Khan used that section of barricade to then smack Umino. As you would.

O-Khan carried Umino back to ringside and dropped him on the apron. Back inside, he covered Umino for a two-count. He used a trio of judo throws to send Umino all over the ring, then covered again for a two-count. Umino fought off a Dominator claw, but O-Khan hit a gutwrench suplex. Umino fought back, and was able to counter a clothesline with an exploder suplex. Ignition connected for a two-count at the five-minute mark.

After a series of counters, Umino hit an enzuigiri but ran into a big lariat. O-Khan set for the Eliminator…countered into a DDT! He hit a Blaze Blade, then a Death Rider! 1…2…no! O-Khan escaped a second Death Rider attempt and absolutely waffled the back of Umino’s head with a forearm. Umino went down like a deflated wacky waving inflatable arm-flailing tube man. O-Khan mounted a prone Umino and just hammered down with forearms to the back of the neck. The referee tried to check on Umino, but O-Khan ignored him and hit an inverted STO for a near fall. He clamped the claw on again and tried for the Eliminator, but Umino countered it and hit a tornado DDT. O-Khan countered the Death Rider attempt with a northern lights suplex, then applied a claw submission.

Umino escaped with a rolling elbow, but a straight right from O-Khan starched him. Reverse STO! Eliminator! 1…2…3! Wow.

WINNER: O-Khan via pinfall in 10:00. (***1/4)

After the match, O-Khan retrieved his clippers and tried to shave Umino’s head. Umino stopped him, took the clippers away, and did it himself.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It’s a good thing I am not a betting man because I would have lost a lot of money on the outcome here. It seems as though New Japan has finally decided to go with the flow on Umino, and the post-match angle could lead any number of places. Are we getting a sad-sack Umino like Balloon Okada? Are we getting a “back to basics” Umino with shaved head and black gear? Maybe he aligns with a mentor, someone like a Minoru Suzuki perhaps? It at least gives him an interesting direction that isn’t “uphill into the wind.” Unfortunately, I think the very thing that made Umino more interesting has actually hurt O-Khan’s win. Beating Umino should have been good for O-Khan, but instead he beat a depleted and miserable version. It diminishes the win and took away his chance to celebrate and bask in the moment. Even in defeat, Umino managed to steal the headlines.)

(4) TAICHI vs. SANADA

Look, I am normally the guy who comments on entrance fits. It’s kind of my thing. I literally have no words to describe what Sanada was wearing for his entrance. You need to go watch it. These two were close friends and allies, with Taichi being the one responsible (in storyline) for turning Sanada’s attitude around and helping him win gold. Then Sanada betrayed him to join the War Dogs. We love a good revenge story.

Sanada hit a slingshot attack to the outside during Taichi’s entrance. He tried to bean Taichi with a guitar, but Taichi avoided the shot and hit a running high kick. Taichi grabbed the guitar for himself, but Sanada bailed to the outside. Taichi dropped the guitar and followed him to the floor. With both men brawling on the outside, the bell rang to start the match. I guess they were both in the ring at one point.

Taichi got himself a chair, shoved the referee aside, and hit a pair of chair shots. Taka Michinoku took the chair from Sanada, encouraging him to fight in the ring. Taichi rolled Sanada inside, but could not follow as Taiji Ishimori held his leg. Sanada kicked the middle rope to crotch Taichi, then mounted him with a series of right hands. Taichi fought back, countering an Irish whip and turning into a Russian leg sweep. Multinational action! He hit a Yakuza kick in the corner, then another thrust kick for a two-count. Taichi laid in some kicks to the chest of a kneeling Sanada, but tried it once too often and got caught. Sanada dropkicked the knee, then dropkicked the head, but missed a corner splash and got kicked in the head.

Taichi called to the crowd before tearing off his pants. He measured Sanada for a head kick, Sanada ducked under it and hit a springboard missile dropkick. Taichi fired up and hit a head kick, then went for a backdrop driver. Sanada held the referee’s shirt to block it, then used the distraction to land a low blow at the five-minute mark. He followed up with a shining wizard, then a moonsault for a very near fall. Taichi blocked a Deadfall attempt and came back with an enzuigiri that left both men down.

Taichi measured Sanada again for a head kick, but again Sanada pulled the referee in the way. He then tried to sell an Eddie Guerrero-style “ref he tried to low blow me” which almost worked, but the ref was sufficiently convinced by Taka that he did not call the match. While the ref argued with Taka, Taichi punted Sanada in the groin and rolled him up with a Gedo clutch for a near fall. Axe bomber connected! Backdrop driver! 1…2…no! Clark Connors rejoiced on commentary. A third time, Sanada used the referee to avoid a move, then hit a pop-up low blow into the Deadfall for the win.

WINNER: Sanada via pinfall in 9:00. (**¾)

After the match, Sanada and Ishimori beat down Taka and Taichi. Sanada got his guitar, but was interrupted by a returning Yuya Uemura who took out both War Dogs. There are Three Guys again!

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Finally, a match that went almost exactly as I expected. Sanada was always the likely winner here, and it needed to be a cheating win. Uemura’s return likely transitions the feud over to him, which also explains the level of revenge Taichi got during the match. Basically this was a To Be Continued on the War Dogs vs Just 4 Guys story, and I remain hopeful that a fifth guy will be added at some point. )

(5) TMDK (C) vs. ROCKY ROMERO & YOH – IWGPJr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match

The way this match came about was absolutely unhinged and might be my favourite New Japan backstage clip ever. Yoh as a character is pure gold, and you really need to see him in drag and pretending not to have a pen. It is even more ridiculous than it sounds.

Eagles and Romero started the match and exchanged arm drags. Eagles made a blind tag to Fujita, and they took Romero down and hit a tandem kick to take control. A snap mare got a quick one-count. Eagles tagged back in and leveled Romero with a stiff chop. Another quick tag brought Fujita in, who also had chops for Romero. Yoh was able to sneak a tag, they hit a tandem drop toehold-basement dropkick on Fujita and then a double dropkick on Eagles.

Yoh whipped Fujita to a corner and hit a running elbow. An elbow drop and a splash got a two-count for Yoh. After a flurry of escapes, Fujita got a drop toehold and went for a surfboard. Romero tried to intervene but got taken down by Eagles who went for the Ron Miller Special. Romer kicked Eagles off, into Yoh and Fujita, breaking that hold as well. Romero lifted Eagles over the top to the outside, then ducked a Fujita clothesline and hit a tope to the floor. Fujita sent Yoh to the floor with a kick, then went for a moonsault off the apron. Romero and Yoh acute him, then slammed him to the mats on the outside. Romero followed with a double stomp off the apron.

Back inside, Romero and Yoh measured Fujita for 3K. Fujita countered into a flying headscissors on Yoh, then avoided a Romero superkick that ended up hitting Yoh. Fujita rolled up Yoh with a bridge for a near fall. Fujita chopped Romero but ran into a 3k for a near fall that was broken up by Eagles. Romero called for another superkick, they teased another miscommunication but this time Yoh saw the switch coming and held back, then kicked Eagles anyway. Romero left the ring just to tag back in and hit a suplex-powerbomb combo for a two-count. They set up for Strong Zero, but Eagles appeared on the apron to springboard up, chill for 10 seconds, and hit a huracanrana to take Rocky down. Fujita hit a destroyer on Yoh, and all four men were down.

Eagles hit a boot on Romero ducked under a swipe from Yoh, and then hit a double kick with Fujita to drop Romero. They went for a T-bomb but Romero escaped, hit a double huracan rana on both men, then went for his running corner clotheslines spot. Fujita ducked the fourth one, Eagles joined him in avoidance, and they hit a T-bomb for a near fall. Fujita tagged Eagles, and they hit the Sweet Buster for another near fall before Yoh broke it up. Yoh threw Fujita to the outside, but was sent to the floor himself. Eagles went flying over the top with a ridiculously fast somersault senton, but absolutely smashed the barricade with both legs. Both commentators reacted strongly to the very loud crash, and Hartley Jackson (who was at ringside) dashed over to check on Eagles who immediately grabbed his legs. That looked and sounded awful.

Back in the ring, Fujita hit a springboard dropkick at the ten-minute mark. He went for a suplex, Romero rolled him up for a two-count, then hit the Awful Waffle for a near fall. He went for Sliced Bread, Fujita escaped and lifted Romero for a German suplex. He held him in place for Eagles, who can somehow still walk, to hit a flying kick off the middle rope into a bridging German. 1…2…no! Fujita hit Abandon Hope, covered Romero, and picked up the win to retain.

WINNERS: TMDK via pinfall in 12:00 to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. (***)

After the match, Ishimori issued a challenge to TMDK, saying his partner would be Robbie X. Two Robbies in one match? Can we get Margot at ringside?

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was never likely that the titles would switch hands here. It seemed like the match was just here to give TMDK their first defence, but it could have ended with Eagles snapping both his legs on the dive. The challenge from Ishimori is mildly interesting, if only to see how Robbie X fares on a tour of Japan. The match was solid, if a little chaotic.)

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (C) vs. BOLTIN OLEG – Never Openweight Championship match

I never knew I needed to see this match, but…yes. I needed to see this match.

Like two rhinos trying to assert dominance, these two spent literally a full 40 seconds running into each other to start the match. Oleg won the testosterone contest, sending Takeshita looking for some respite on the outside. Oleg followed him, and the locked up on the outside. Oleg ran Takeshita into the corner post, kicked open the gate on the barricade, took a running start and then charged…right into the post. It did not look like he even slowed himself down, he just smacked into it. Good grief. Takeshita wrapped Oleg’s arm around the rope, then ran him along the apron shoulder-first into the corner post.

Back inside the ring, Oleg fired back with some forearms but got obliterated by a flying forearm from Takeshita. A superplex led to a two-count for Takeshita, a superplex so loud that the referee sold the impact by LEAPING into the air. That ref had some hops, man. Takeshita stomped away at Oleg as we reached the five-minute mark. Oleg hit a surprise dropkick to create some separation, then charged into a kick, but then caught a charging Takeshita and tossed him across the ring. A running splash was enough for a two-count. Oleg went for his gutwrench lift suplex, Takeshita escaped it by attacking the weakened shoulder, but Oleg shrugged it off and hit an Attitude Adjustment!

Again the two men ran into each other with clotheslines. Oleg snatched up Takeshita and hit the Boltin Shake! The crowd got behind Oleg as he hit a corner splash, a slam, and a Vader Bomb for a two-count. He deadlifted Takeshita from the mat to his shoulders for Kamikaze, but Takeshita slipped out the back and hit a blue thunder bomb! 1…2…no! What next, a five-knuckle shuffle? Both men struggled to their feet, met in the middle of the ring, and started trading big strikes. Oleg dropped Takeshita to his knees, then pulled him up and did it again. Takeshita fired back with a series of big strikes, then both men collapsed, Oleg face-down and Takeshita draped over him. Oleg got to his feet, lifting Takeshita in the process! Kamikaze! 1…2…no! How strong is this man? Good grief.

As we hit ten minutes, Oleg tried for a German suplex. Takeshita fought him off, ducked a clothesline, and almost took his head off with a lariat. A cover…only a one count! Power drive knee by Takeshita! 1…2…still not enough! Takeshita smacked Oleg with a straight forearm, and locked in a guillotine. Oleg lifted him and slammed him down, but Takeshita held on to the choke! Oleg lifted him again but couldn’t hold him, and started to fade. Takeshita held up Oleg’s arm to prevent the stoppage, then landed Raging Fire for the victory.

WINNER: Takeshita via pinfall in 12:00 to retain the Never Openweight Championship. (****)

To continue the theme of the night, Ryohei Oiwa come out to challenge Takeshita for the Never Openweight title.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Excellent match. Oleg, as limited as he still is, knows how to tell a story with his moves and emotions that make you forget he is still learning. Takeshita of course is rapidly becoming a master in the ring, and was able to make Oleg look like a million bucks. Again, this was never likely to be a title change but it did wonders to elevate Oleg. In this case, the interruption from Oiwa after the match didn’t hurt Oleg like it did O-Khan. Oleg was never likely to win and stood to benefit just from his performance, which he definitely will.)

(7) THE YOUNG BUCKS (C) vs. TETSUYA NAITO & HIROMU TAKAHASHI – IWGP Tag Team Championship match

I never noticed it before, but Nicholas Jackson looks like Lance Archer if you left him in the dryer too long.

The LIJ pair used a series of tandem moves to control the opening of the match. All four men ended up on the outside, with Hiromu running around the ring and hitting a crossbody on Nicholas before running into a superkick from Matthew. Nicholas hit a corkscrew tope to the floor to both opponents. Back inside, the Bucks hit a tandem neckbreaker-slingshot splash on Naito. Matthew hit a cannonball in the corner, then the Bucks posed for the crowd. This is the old Young Bucks, just speed and tandem moves and very crisp offence. It’s great to see it, honestly.

Nicholas applied a front facelock, but Naito raked his back to escape. Matthew tripped him up from the floor, but Naito ducked the follow-up kick leading to Nicholas kicking his brother. Nicholas went for a springboard move but landed crotch-first on Naito’s knee. Hiromu tagged in and hit Matthew with a flying headscissors Nicholas caught him from the blindside but Hiromu ran them into each other. He hit a corner clothesline and a dropkick on Nicholas, then ran around the outside of the ring hitting crossbodies on both Bucks. Back inside, Hiromu went for Time Bomb, but Matthew escaped and hit a trio of rolling northern lights suplexes. Nicholas tagged in, Matthew catapulted Hiromu into a kick from Nicholas, then Nicholas hit a double stomp for a near fall at the five-minute mark. Man they fit a lot into that time.

Naito got a blind tag, and they hit a double elbow to drop Nicholas. Hiromu hit a superkick, sending Nicholas into an Esperanza from Naito. Matthew cut off the Destino attempt with a superkick, then the superkick party started. They draped Naito over the second rope, and Nicholas hit a somersault senton off the top for a near fall.The Bucks set for the Meltzer Driver, Hiromu interrupted the springboard which allowed Naito to sunset flip Matthew! 1…2…no! Nicholas freed himself of Hiromu, the Bucks went for the EVP trigger, Naito avoided it and the Bucks hit each other. Naito went for Destino on Matthew but…oh that was not good, he slipped sideways and did not connect at all. EVP Trigger connected! 1…2…Hiromu made the save!

Hiromu tried to fight off both Bucks but ate a double superkick. Hiromu ducked a double clothesline and tried a crossbody on both men, but they caught him. Meltzer Driver…Naito blocked the springboard! Hiromu reversed the tombstone, and Naito pushed Nicholas off the top to connect with their own kind-of Meltzer Driver. Time Bomb by Hiromu! Double clothesline! Tornado DDT! Destino! 1…2…3!

WINNERS: Naito and Hiromu via pinfall in 10:00 to win the IWGP World Tag Team Championship. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Yet another surprising result, though this one was less so. I am normally not a fan of this style of match, and at times it was just too much to follow and thus to enjoy. That said, the renaissance of the Bucks was good to see, and Hiromu winning a title with his mentor was a nice moment. Where does it go? We shall see, but for now I guess they needed to get the belts back on a New Japan talent.)

(8) YOTA TSUJI (C) vs. GABE KIDD – IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match

I confess to not liking the booking here. Neither man should really be losing here, but one of them had to. Kidd came out in his lion mark tights and went through the crowd, who reacted big-time. Tsuji also got a good pop, so he is at least not in Umino territory. Kidd looked noticeably thicker, but not in a muscled way.

Tsuji got an early headscissors, but Kidd managed to cartwheel out of it. That would have been impressive before the weight gain. He taunted Tsuji but turned around into a deep arm drag. He fired back with a body slam and an optimistic cover for a one-count. Kidd got in Tsuji’s face and chopped him, Tsuji returned fire, then Kidd hit a stiff uppercut sending Tsuji to the outside. He followed Tsuji out, whipped him into a barricade, then fetched a chair from the crowd. He thought better of it, dropped the chair, and just hit an exploder on the outside instead.

Still on the outside, Kidd blistered Tsuji with a series of chops. Tsuji tried to return it in kind, but ate a superkick. The referee had yet to start a count, by the way. We finally went back to the ring at the five-minute mark. Kidd toyed with Tsuji, challenging him to show spirit…to which Tsuji responded with a stiff shot. They traded strikes, Tsuji hitting some loud stinging slaps to the chest that dropped Kidd to his knees. Kidd gritted his teeth and the exchange continued. Tsuji teed off and hit a slap so hard it echoed. Kidd went down clutching his chest, but fired back again. The exchange finally ended after three-plus minutes with a pair of Tsuji superkicks for a near fall.

Tsuji turned Kidd over with a Boston crab at the ten-minute mark. Kidd tried to muscle up but Tsuji pulled him back to the middle of the ring and sat back. Kidd tried again and made it as the crowd really came alive. Tsuji hit a massive running knee in the corner, but missed the Marlowe Crash. Kidd hit a clothesline, but Tsuji caught his knee strike and hit a pop-up knee and a lariat that turned Kidd inside out. A cover was only enough for two. Tsuji set for Gene Blast but Kidd blocked it! Cobra twist applied! Tsuji started to wriggle free, so Kidd dropped him with a backdrop driver. Kidd hit a big clothesline in the corner, then went to the top rope. Not his usual comfort zone, and it showed as he didn’t really do anything.

Tsuji stood on the bottom rope and they again exchanged strikes. A headbutt from Tsuji dazed Kidd at the 15-minute mark., then he climbed up top with him. Whatever Tsuji was trying, Kidd blocked it and hit a big lariat to take Tsuji off the top. He followed up with another lariat for a near fall. He went for a brainbuster but Tsuji countered into an X-plex, then hit a knee lift to the head. Tsuji stalked around Kidd who seemed to be out of it. He yelled at Kidd, then slapped him across the face. Kidd did not look pleased. He hit a palm strike to the chest on Tsuji, then they started trading rapid-fire slaps to the face. Gabe won that exchange but ran into a lariat! Powerbomb by Tsuji! Curb stomp! Gene Blast….countered! Piledriver by Kidd! Both men were down as the crowd cheered.

Kidd draped an arm over Tsuji for a two-count. Kidd fought back to his feet and went for a second piledriver, Tsuji blocked it and hit a headbutt to the jaw. He followed with a knee lift, but Kidd connected with a lariat! Kidd rolled down his knee pad as we went past 20 minutes, but ran into a Gene Blaster! Tsuji could not get over for the cover, and Gabe was under the ropes anyway.The referee counted both men out for a ten-count, and we had a draw.

WINNER: Double KO in 22:00. Tsuji retains the Global Championship. (****)

After the match, House of Torture attacked Tsuji. The lights went out, and Evil’s music hit. Oh good, for a moment there I thought he might be really gone and New Japan might become watchable again. Evil took the push-up board away from Narita, then helped Tsuji up…before dropping him with Everything is Evil. Nobody saw that coming, he said sarcastically. They checked on Kidd…then held him for Narita to take out with that board. Double Cross to Kidd! Evil cut a promo, most of which I didn’t get, but he did try to kick War Dogs out of Bullet Club.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Well, that was disappointing. The match was shaping up to be a classic, both men worked incredibly hard without multiple sickening head shots like we have seen from Kidd in the past. Then…they copped out on the finish. That’s the second double KO that Kidd has been in recently, at least. We’ve seen a couple more in New Japan recently too. It’s a result that should be used sparingly, to keep you guessing. I can’t give this match a higher rating based on that, though it was still the best match of the night so far. If you can’t book a finish, don’t book the match. Surely you could have got to the post-match angle another way? As for House of Torture…ugh. I hoped against hope that maybe there would be a change in their approach after Evil lost to Tanahashi. I guess not. I imagine this eventually leads to a triple threat with Kidd, Tsuji and Evil…but if Evil wins, I will be most displeased.)

(9) ZACK SABRE JR (C) vs. HIROOKI GOTO – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

As good as ZSJ has been as champion, all of Osaka was behind Goto during the entrances here. On paper this was an easy defence for ZSJ, but with the support Goto has built since his NJ Cup run there’s always that little chance…

They started out at lightning pace with an opening exchange that would have been at home in a junior heavyweight match. Goto got the better of that with a shoulder tackle, and the crowd chanted his name. He hit a corner clothesline, but ZSJ blocked a hip toss and countered with a takedown of his own. ZSJ applied a cravate, switched to a side headlock, then hit a pair of neck cranks. Both men went to the outside, where ZSJ laid in a series of European uppercuts.

Back inside, ZSJ wrapped up Goto’s legs, then moved to a head figure four at the five-minute mark. He went for an armbar, but Goto went right to the ropes. ZSJ went back to the cravate but Goto fought free. ZSJ went after Goto’s arm, but a series of counters ended with Goto connecting with the ushigoroshi to leave both men down.

Goto followed a pair of whips to the corner with a spinning kick and a back suplex for a two-count. ZSJ escaped another ushigoroshi and locked in an armbar in the ropes. ZSJ attacked the fingers and the elbow of Goto, stomping on the bent arm. He tried for the Zack Driver, Goto blocked it but ZSJ went back to the arm. Goto avoided a charge in the corner, then hit a Russian leg sweep and a rollup for a near fall. ZSJ locked up a rollup of his own for a near fall. Zack kicked Goto in the head, Goto sidestepped a charge and used the turnbuckle to hit a one-man Shoto! He covered at the ten-minute mark., but ZSJ was in the ropes. Zack Driver out of nowhere! Both men were down and the crowd loudly chanted for Goto.

ZSJ got up first and laid in some European uppercuts. Goto fired back with his own shots, then connected with a reverse GTR! Goto went for a lariat but ZSJ kicked the arm and hit a second Zack Driver! 1…2…ZSJ transitioned into an armbar! Goto rolled into it, but ZSJ clamped on a triangle choke. He then switched into a Fujiwara armbar, then reached across for the other arm. Clarky Cat applied! Goto fought to keep it from being fully locked in as the crowd grew even louder. ZSJ grabbed a leg for good measure, but somehow Goto managed to find a loose limb and flop it on the bottom rope. I was sure that was the end.

ZSJ kicked Goto’s chest while he tried to get up. He tried it one too many times, and Goto caught the leg. ZSJ broke free and ran into a forearm at the 15-minute mark, but then clamped on a sleeper. Goto faded, ZSJ released the hold and hit PK but Goto absorbed it and hit a lariat! Goto was first to his feet, and he hit a stiff kick to the chest. GTW…connected! 1…2…no! He went for GTR, ZSJ resisted, Goto held his wrist and hit a headbutt to the jaw. ZSJ came back with a flurry of slaps that was stopped cold by a second headbutt. Goto hit several more for fun, then a lariat. Shotenkai! GTR…countered to a ZSJ bridge! 1…2…no! Goto escaped! Lariat!!!! He went for another GTR…he got it! He picked ZSJ up and went for another!!! Nailed it! 1…2…3! He finished the story! Osaka erupted!

WINNER: Hirooki Goto via pinfall in 20:00 to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. (***3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Look, I am not a Goto guy. At least not when it’s at the expense of ZSJ, of whom I am a massive fan. That said, there is no denying the enormous groundswell of support the man has had in the last 10 months or so, through losing his father and coming up short a couple of times in big matches. He seemed destined to be the bridesmaid each time, and to see him win and show real emotion was gratifying to say the least. Especially in Japan, where such public displays are even less common. Purely on match quality this doesn’t reach four stars, but on emotion and importance it is a full five all day. This does not feel like a title reign that will last long; moreso a recognition of many years of service, tremendous fan backing, and being put in a tough spot as the inheritor of Chaos. ZSJ will have a tough road back to the top, as it feels like one of the new generation will be next up. Unless, of course, Goto drops to Tanahashi. I just shuddered at that thought.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was a night of surprises. The main event was definitely one of those, although I think most NJPW fans had something of a suspicion (or hope, for many) that it might happen. Umino losing was a shock, as was Moloney winning, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that LIJ’s victory was not a slam dunk. Surprises are all well and good, but they have to make sense. For the most part, they did. As with everything in wrestling, the follow-up will be key. A couple of things I noted: Clark Connors was excellent on commentary. So many of the English-speaking talents have been good in that spot, but he managed to immediately strike a balance between character and analysis. The crowd was into the event in a big way, but nobody was more over than Goto. The matches were by and large shorter than usual for New Japan major shows, with nothing going much beyond 20 minutes. With nine matches on the card, that makes for much more digestible viewing. I also noted the lack of preview tags, which is not that unusual for a big event but was still welcome. All in all, a positive step for New Japan, even if the world champ is now older. I’m hopeful this upturn in quality and storytelling continues.

Thanks for joining us!