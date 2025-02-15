ROH GLOBAL WARS SPOILERS (2/15): Athena vs. Alex Window, Bandido & Outrunners vs. The Learning Tree, Robbie Eagles vs. Moriarty, Sons of Texas vs. MxM

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
ROH GLOBAL WARS
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
BOONDALL, AUSTRALIA AT BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
STREAMING SATURDAY NIGHT ON TNT & MAX
REPORT BY AUGUST, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that approximately 11,000–12,000 tickets had been distributed as of a couple days ago. The arena has a capacity of 13,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
NOTE: This taping took place at the same event as AEW Grand Slam.
-Athena beat Alex Windsor in a ROH Women’s Title match
-Lee Moriaty beat Robbie Eagles
-Bandido & The Outrunners beat The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith)
-Sons of Texas beat MxM Collection
-Mark Davis beat Tommy Knight
