ROH GLOBAL WARS SPOILERS (2/15): Athena vs. Alex Window, Bandido & Outrunners vs. The Learning Tree, Robbie Eagles vs. Moriarty, Sons of Texas vs. MxM

ROH GLOBAL WARS

FEBRUARY 15, 2025

BOONDALL, AUSTRALIA AT BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

STREAMING SATURDAY NIGHT ON TNT & MAX

REPORT BY AUGUST, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that approximately 11,000–12,000 tickets had been distributed as of a couple days ago. The arena has a capacity of 13,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

NOTE: This taping took place at the same event as AEW Grand Slam.

-Athena beat Alex Windsor in a ROH Women’s Title match

-Lee Moriaty beat Robbie Eagles

-Bandido & The Outrunners beat The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho & Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

-Sons of Texas beat MxM Collection

-Mark Davis beat Tommy Knight