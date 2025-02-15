AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA SPOILERS (2/15): Results for tonight’s TNT & Max special featuring Mariah May vs. Toni Storm, Merecedes vs. Cameron, Okada vs. Matthews, Ospreay & Omega vs. Takeshita & Fletcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW GRAND SLAM: AUSTRALIA
FEBRUARY 15, 2025
BOONDALL, AUSTRALIA AT BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
STREAMING SATURDAY NIGHT ON TNT & MAX
REPORT BY AUGUST, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that approximately 11,000–12,000 tickets had been distributed as of a couple days ago. The arena has a capacity of 13,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
-The Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudioo Castagnoli) beat Jay White & Adam Copeland via ref stoppage.
– Toni Storm beat Mariah May in an AEW Women’s Title match
-Mercedes Mone beat Harley Cameron in a TBS Title match
-Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega beat Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
-Kazuchika Okada beat Buddy Matthews via low blow in a Continental Title match
NOTES: Momo Watanabe from Stardom was in the audience… They announced a return to Australia in 2026… Tony Khan was booed heavily, likely having to do with ticketing issues that came about when they switched venues…
