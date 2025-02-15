VIP PODCAST 2/14 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Charlotte chooses Tiffany, Solo returns but Fatu isn’t happy, Priest-Fatu-Strowman in main event, Jade video surfaces, Sami gives update (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 14 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Charlotte choosing Tiffany, Trish Stratus aligning with Tiffany, Solo Sikoa returning but Jacob Fatu isn’t happy, Damien Priest vs. Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in main event, Jade Cargill video surfaces that makes Naomi and Bianca Belair (too?) happy, Sami Zayn gives update and then KO issued a challenge, and much more.

