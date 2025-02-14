FREE PODCAST 2/14 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk XFL relaunch, preview NXT Takeover, review NXT on USA, review Raw + Triple H Q&A Media Call (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-13-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They begin with a review of week one of the XFL and the positives coming out of the weekend, then a review of Raw, a review of NXT on USA, and a preview of Sunday’s NXT Takeover Portland live event. Then the show concludes with a bonus Triple H Media Q&A from earlier this week discussing Takeover and other pertinent NXT issues such as Keith Lee’s future.

