WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, February 17, 2025

Where: Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,410 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,531. The arena has a capacity of 20,200 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor – Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Elimination Chamber qualifying match

A.J. Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai – Women’s Intercontinental Championship #1 Contenders match

Bianca Belair & Naomi to appear

Sami Zayn to appear

