VIP PODCAST 2/16 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Wade Keller Hotlines (Late-December 2006): WWE Armageddon, Ask the Editor, News Updates, Special Guests (199 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for the Dec. 20-25, 2006 period, all combined into one file lasting nearly three hours.

WEDNESDAY – DECEMBER 20 (Special Guest: Bruce Mitchell re: Armageddon)

THURSDAY – DECEMBER 21 (Analysis of last two TNA Impact telecasts)

FRIDAY – DECEMBER 22 (Guest: Marc Warzecha – Pro comedian on Cryme Tyme, VKM, pt. 1 of 2)

SATURDAY – DECEMBER 23 (Guest: Marc Warzecha – Pro comedian on Cryme Tyme, VKM, pt. 2 of 2)

SUNDAY – DECEMBER 24 (Audio Ask the Torch)

MONDAY – DECEMBER 25 (Audio Ask the Torch)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago

