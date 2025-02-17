News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/17 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look at WWE’s latest batch of releases and where they may end up (21 min.)

February 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the ten wrestlers WWE released last week – an overall look at their WWE careers and where they may go from here.

