VIP AUDIO 2/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-11-2007): TNA Against All Odds PPV Review with Caldwell & McNeill: Christian vs. Angle for NWA Title, Sting vs. Abyss, plus Sabin, Styles, Archer, Team 3D (41 min.)

February 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Against All Odds PPV PPV Review from Feb. 11, 2007. PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill discussed the event headlined by Kurt Angle challenging Christian Cage for the NWA World Hvt. Title, Abyss vs. Sting in a Prison Match, Jerry Lynn challenging Chris Sabin for the X Division Title, plus Lance Hoyt (Archer), A.J. Styles, LAX, Jay Lethal, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

