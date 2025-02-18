NXT TV RESULTS (2/18): Wells’s live report on Ricky Starks signing his contract, Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic, Zaria & Ruca vs. Legend & Jackson, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 18, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Recaps from Vengeance Day.

-Oba Femi was out with his mic and called out the faction that took him out.

Instead, TNA’s X Division Champion, Moose, came out to a huge reaction. There was a “Holy shit” chant and CW just muted the entire length of it, essentially killing the size of the moment. Ugh. The two of them spoke very briefly about an inevitable meeting.

-Jordynne Grace was shown entering, followed by Ricky Starks, still never named by the company either on the show or on the website.

-Jaida Parker was introduced ahead of the opener. There was a “Jaida Parker” chant and CW freaking muted it, apparently thinking they were hearing something else? If you’re going to mute every chant just to be safe, deciding to have wrestling on your channel doesn’t make sense in the first place. [c]

-Earlier today, Eddy Thorpe wanted a big match from Ava, who for some reason wasn’t going for it. The two frat boys who’ve been trying to get Andre Chase to party with them decided to show up and invite Ava to one of their parties. She wasn’t going for it. They also tried to get Thorpe to handle the music for them, and he wasn’t having it either.

(1) KELANI JORDAN vs. JAIDA PARKER vs. KARMEN PETROVIC – #1 Contender’s match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Jordan and Parker slugged it out early while Petrovic watched. She tried to sneak in and roll one up, and then the other, getting two counts. Petrovic bumped to the floor and the other two ran the ropes until Jordan hit a dropkick. Petrovic botched two simple transitions until Jordan tossed her from the ring. Yikes. Jordan took both of them out on the outside. Parker reentered and Jordan shoved Petrovic into the barricade.

Inside, Parker took control of Jordan and leaned on her with a knee against a rope. Snap suplex by Parker, who clapped in Jordan’s face. With Parker in control and Petrovic still outside, the match went to commercial, for some reason without split-screen. [c]

Vic mentioned that this was the first triple threat for all three of these women, which is hard to believe just because this brand is somewhat obsessed with them. All three were in the ring and involved upon return, and Jordan took control, hitting double knees on a draping Petrovic. Parker grabbed her by the hair and tried something, but Jordan slipped through and hit something like a reverse Rocker Dropper. Parker recovered and put up Jordan in the Tree of Woe. Parker laid out Petrovic and covered, but Jordan hit a frog splash to break it up. The crowd chanted “NXT,” thankfully without getting muted from CW’s trigger finger censors.

Jordan put Parker up, and Parker smacked Jordan. Petrovic charged Jordan to the opposite corner and then ran the length of the ropes for uppercuts, then Frankensteiners. She covered Jordan for two. Parker chopped Petrovic loudly, then bumped Jordan to the floor with Hipnotic. Jordan sold outside and Parker hit her hip attack and laid out Petrovic. Jordan got back involved and was setting up her split-legged moonsault, but Ashante Thee Adonis ripped her from the ring. Parker hit the hip attack on Jordan and started doing her high-stepping taunt, and Adonis quickly rolled her back inside for the cheap victory.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 11:29.

Parker and Jordan brawled afterward, of course. I figured this was booked to get Petrovic a shot, which extends Stephanie Vaquer’s reign with her first defense next week.

Jordynne Grace was shown walking backstage, but they quickly went back to the ring, where Fatal Influence attacked Petrovic, still annoyed over Fallon Henley losing her championship to Vaquer. Fatal Influence beat down Petrovic for a long time through the break. Apparently this was more important to see than an actual match…? Also during the break, Vaquer showed up (long after Petrovic had been decimated). Giulia followed closely, but the numbers took over. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: Petrovic has never been as good as they want her to be, but she’s been steadily improving, so her awkward moments were a bummer in her biggest match in a long time. Otherwise, solid action between the three)

-Jordynne Grace came out and evened the odds. She beat down all three of Fatal Influence. She said all of them wanted to fight, so tonight, let’s fight!

-Roadblock takes place on March 11th.

-Adrianna Rizzo and Luca Crusifino asked Stacks if he knew what he was doing taking this match tonight. He said it was time for him to step up, so they should get ready.

(2) ZARIA & SOL RUCA vs. LASH LEGEND & JAKARA JACKSON

Ruca & Legend opened. Legend grounded Ruca briefly. The two missed impact spots early, and Jackson made a blind tag and tripped a running Ruca. The Meta Girls double-teamed and Jackson hit a legdrop for two. Ruca hit a snap suplex and made an athletic cover for two. Zaria tagged in and the babyface odd couple hit a double suplex. Zaria covered for two. A corner graphic promoted Eddy Thorpe vs. Andre Chase tonight.

Everyone got involved, and the powerhouses Legend and Zaria both showed off against the other by using the smaller partners as cannon fodder. Action spilled outside where Jackson hit a cross-body on Zaria and Ruca as the match went to commercial. [c]

Vic brought up Roxanne Perez and her qualification for the Elimination Chamber match. Booker T, always her biggest cheerleader, really put her over also. Zaria dominated in the ring for the first minute or so after the return, battering both of the Meta Girls. She hit a suplex on Jackson, who was legal, and tagged Ruca. Ruca hit a superkick on Jackson, and then an interfering Legend. Zaria & Ruca teamed up. Ruca made a cover, and Legend hit a pump kick to send Zaria into the pile to break up the cover.

The illegal women cleared out and Legend caught Ruca, then tried – maybe an F5? – but Ruca swung through and hit an arm drag. Jackson was next to get some shine as she reversed a couple of spots. Legend tagged in and tried an atomic drop, but Zaria broke it. The two hit pump kicks at the same time and both of them sold on the mat. “NXT” chant. A corner graphic promoted the six-woman main event that was teased earlier.

Zaria speared Jackson, hit a cutter, and tagged Ruca for a Sol Snatcher to win.

WINNERS: Sol Ruca & Zaria at 11:37.

(Wells’s Analysis: Legend and Jackson seem like a priority right now, perhaps close to being on the main roster after a tease, but the odd couple is getting their moment right now. Very good stuff throughout in this one)

-Sarah Schreiber talked with Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. Lee said it was unpredictable around her, and that played into their hands. Ricky Starks walked through the scene and Schreiber just totally blew off the three of them to talk with him. In the background, Lee sulked and Starks said it felt good to hear the words “WWE NXT Contract.” He said people had questions, and he’d start answering them when he gets to the ring tonight.

-Hype for LFG. [c]

-Ava entered with the contract. There was an “Ava” chant. Maybe they’re not actually watching her backstage segments. Ricky Starks hit the ramp and there was a big picture of him on the tron and it said “NXT Contract Signing.” I love how much they’re holding back on his name.

Starks said he was proud to be here. He said there were some things he’d like to get off his chest. He said this is the dream, and now it’s reality. He said main eventing every NXT PLE was reality, and winning the NXT Championship was reality. He said he’s the man in NXT. He said he’d show up and show out to the best of his ability, and right now, the revolution begins.

[HOUR TWO]

Ethan Page’s music brought him out to face his old AEW counterpart. He said Starks had shocked the world by showing up on NXT. He said he could guess that his first match would be a championship match. He said he was a genius to follow Ethan Page’s playbook to a T. He said there was only one Ethan Page, though.

Starks said he apparently had Page in his feelings, and he was wearing his insecurity as tight as his jacket. He said he was here to take this place to another level. Page said as big as a superstar as he was, he wouldn’t reach the bar that Page had set in NXT. He said they should be celebrating because Starks was signing his contract, and Page beat Je’Von Evans at Vengeance Day. He said somebody always shows up to whoop that ass. Page started to say Evans wasn’t going to be around anytime soon, just in time for Evans to show up and batter Page over a barricade and out of the arena.

Starks said it was time to do what he was doing before he was interrupted. He grabbed a pen and Wes Lee showed up. He said there were rules around here, and #1 is don’t underestimate Wes Lee. Lee wanted to “show Starks the ropes.” Starks said he’d do him one better, and he wanted him next week. Lee said it would be one and done. Starks blocked a cheap shot, knocked Lee from the ring, and signed his contract. The camera went in tight and showed the name to be “Ricky Saints.” Vic said “Ricky Saints is NXT!”

-Fraxiom got some mic time. No Quarter Catch Crew showed up and said they wanted to challenge one of the greatest tag teams of all time (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne specifically). They said it wasn’t Fraxiom – it was Matt…Jeff…The Hardy Boyz. They said they wanted it next week. Big reaction for that. Borne, who’s partially deaf, got a little mic time, which doesn’t happen often. Bucking his limitations, he acquitted himself pretty well in this segment. [c]

-During the break, Ricky Saints walked backstage, where a bunch of tag team guys were laid out. He said “Damn..this place is crazy” and walked out. Vic said he should avoid the parking lot. The announcers agreed it must be the masked foursome who were responsible.

(3) CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO (w/Adrianna Rizzo & Luca Crusifino) vs. SHAWN SPEARS (w/Izzi Dame & Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance)

The two went at it before the bell. They worked quickly early on as Stacks dominated. Spears caught Stacks with a right and set up and hit a draping DDT from the top rope. Spears put the knees to Stacks’ head and hit a Rude Awakening, recognized by Vic, for two. Spears hit a suplex and did some ground & pound. Vic said Spears was sending a message to Tony D’Angelo, who’s not here.

Stacks fought back with some rights and hit a springboard jawbreaker. Nice. Dame and Rizzo got in each other’s faces and security held them at bay. “Let them fight” chant. Stacks hit a spinebuster, then went high. Shotgun dropkick, but a hard landing for Stacks. Ushigoroshi by Spears, followed by C4 to finish.

WINNER: Shawn Spears at 5:03.

(Wells’s Analysis: As good as a Shawn Spears match can reasonably get, I guess. The heel faction gets a rare win as they’re finally getting just a bit more screen time.)

-Lexis King got in Moose’s face and said that the TNA guys had some big balls. He said he didn’t know why Moose wasn’t putting up his X Division Championship. Moose said all he had to do was ask. He agreed to the match for next week.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors tried to pump up Andre Chase again. He again said that Chase University is dead. He headed to the ring, looking disheveled and depressed, for the next match. [c]

(4) ANDRE CHASE vs. EDDY THORPE

Thorpe was still carrying around his strap. Thorpe was looking confident in his pre-match dance to the ring, fresh off his biggest win by far in the company. Lockup, and the men went around the ring. Chase got in some chops, but Thorpe beat him down in a corner. Chase hit a cross-body and he hit a headscissor takedown afterward that sent Thorpe to the outside. Chase half-heartedly slapped a couple of hands in the crowd, which was a funny visual.

Back inside, Thorpe took over, but then looked to the crowd, where Dixon and Connors were wearing Chase U shirts. They led a “Let’s go Chase” chant. Thorpe hit a backbreaker, then slowed down and put the fists to Chase. Chase reversed a suplex into one of his own. Dixon and Connors were now at ringside, still trying to pump him up. Chase hit a side suplex in the ring for a long two. Pump kick and a palm strike by Chase. Russian leg sweep. Chase set up the CHASE U stomps, but he had a crisis of conscience and couldn’t do it.

Thorpe chop-blocked Chase and covered for two. Thorpe hit his finisher.

WINNER: Eddy Thorpe at 4:23.

Trick Williams showed up on the tron and said “It ain’t over until I say it’s over.” I know that’s supposed to be a badass line, but when someone who just lost says it, it sounds like “We’re not done because I lost.” He said if he was going down, Thorpe was going with him. Vic wondered what Trick might mean. Another week, another 30-second Trick Williams segment. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: I would’ve thought a talk segment would be a more prudent follow-up for Thorpe, but whatever. Chase needed to lose to someone to further his story, so Thorpe is as good a name as any. Again, Trick Williams was just barely present on a show where he’s the most popular worker. I just don’t know why they’re using him so sparingly on TV)

-Ricky Saints and Ava walked and talked. Saints said he thought he would fit in, but then said “Oh my gaaawwd” as Ethan Page, and then Wes Lee, showed up and got in his face. Saints and Lee jawed and Ava tried to calm them down. Je’Von Evans showed up and got into it. Ava said it was simple: next week in Cincinnati, it’ll be a tag match.

-Via social media, Matt and Jeff Hardy, with the TNA tag team championships over their shoulders, cut a promo on NQCC, and then Fraxiom. They said it would be a Hardy Party on NXT. Vic formally promoted the tag match next week, along with Vaquer vs. Petrovic and Moose defending the X-Division Championship. Also, Ethan Page and Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints. I’m waiting with bated breath to see which announcer accidentally says “Starks” first, because with a name so similar to the last one, it’s gonna happen.

-The babyfaces all entered separately to their own music for the main event. All three full entrances were shown. [c]

-Vic promoted John Cena’s final tour of Europe.

(5) GIULIA & STEPHANIE VAQUER & JORDYNNE GRACE vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

Vaquer, then Grace, then Giulia was the order of entrances. Fatal Influence got the kind of tempered reaction you get when you’re a faction that almost never wins. Vaquer and Henley started the match and Henley took control in the heel corner. Nyx tagged in and Vaquer booted her and tagged Giulia. Giulia threw some rights and begged for return fire, in the strong style tradition. She absorbed some shots and hit a Northern Lights suplex. Grace tagged in to a strong reaction and she hit a reverse Alabama Slam and a German suplex. Jacy Jayne tagged in and got in some shots in ad rolled up Grace for two. They did some reversals and Grace had Jayne up for a…Razor’s Edge?…and Fatal Influence all hit the ring. The faces followed suit and it turned into a pier six brawl. Fatal Influence all hit the floor and Grace hit a tope suicida. “NXT” chant.

Grace went in and covered Jayne for two. Vaquer tagged in and did her knee strikes. She went for the Fate Kick but the ref, hung up with others, didn’t see Fatal Influence cheat to take control. The match went to split-screen just nine minutes to the hour. [c]

There was a “Stephanie” chant during the heat sequence. Jayne had her in a headlock. Vaquer caught Jayne on a backsplash attempt and slammed her, then crucifixed her for two. Running neckbreaker by Jayne. Jayne hit a backsplash and tagged Nyx, who tagged Henley. The three all hit some nicely executed kicks and Henley covered for two. Vaquer and Henley both landed palm strikes and collapsed tosell on the floor. Vaquer wanted a tag but Jayne laid out Giulia on the apron to boos.

Grace made the tag and destroyed everyone in a match designed to give her the star treatment now that she’s officially part of the roster. She hit a muscle buster on Jayne for a long two. Grace set up a Vader Bomb, but Henley distracted her and Jayne took her down and hit a flash knee for a very long two. Henley tagged in and hit a Blockbuster. Nyx tagged in and hit a Nyx Kick and covered. The other two tried to block the pile, but Giulia and Vaquer just dozed through them and broke it up.

Once again, all six got involved. Giulia destroyed Jayne, who left the ring, but FI got the better of her and put her into the stairs. Vaquer took the illegal women out with a plancha, and in the ring, Grace hit her finisher on Nyx to finish.

WINNERS: Grace & Giulia & Vaquer at 13:01.

Grace stood in the middle as both others held up their belts. Grace subtly looked at both belts. Not exactly an imminent tease, but not imperceptible.

-In a quick final segment, a scene of chaos was seen in a side room. The four masked men from the new faction ran out of the building and into a vehicle. Ava checked out the destroyed room, with “No One is Safe” spray-painted on the wall. Rob Stone was laid out in the room, and she checked on him. Did they just write him out of the show, or finally give him something bigger to be part of?

(Wells’s Analysis: They had a few tornado segments, but didn’t load the match with them, so it came off as a fun flurry rather than a match with no rules. All six women did great work here. The babyfaces are all genuine stars with aura, and get the reactions in kind. Fatal Influence really have a lot of good double and triple-teams, and they really look like a well-oiled machine. The problem is that wacky teams full of stars always beat established teams, because the players involved are higher priority, despite the old talking point that the established team has the upper hand)

FINAL THOUGHTS: My favorite episodes always seem to land at five matches, rather than seven or eight, where segments have to be sped through so we can get to the next entrance and five minutes of action. A full fifteen women were booked in matches on tonight’s show, really driving home the ludicrous amount of talent the brand has to offer. Meanwhile, just four men worked matches, but they’re doing work both in and out of the ring to elevate some of them into possible main event roles, with the talent noticeably thinner than in the women’s division at the moment. After some lean months with some decent storytelling but okay everything else, this show is just super hot right now with incoming talent along with NXT recruits really hitting their stride all at once.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST