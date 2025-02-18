VIP PODCAST 2/18 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Lansdell: NJPW New Beginning in Osaka in-depth review, Goto’s future challengers, NJPW World Cup field announced, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They start the show reviewing the newsworthy NJPW New Beginning in Osaka PPV starting with the main event and moving backwards. They discuss the meaning of Goto’s win over Sabre in the main event as well as his feature challengers before giving their analysis on the rest of the card. Radican and Lansdell then close the show talking about the NJPW Cup field being announced and the potential for some interesting matchups in the first two rounds. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO