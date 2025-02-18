News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (2/18): Announced matches, location, how to watch

February 18, 2025

When: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic – NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders match
  • Stacks vs. Shawn Spears
  • Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
  • Ricky Starks NXT contract signing
  • Jordynne Grace to appear

