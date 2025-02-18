NXT PREVIEW (2/18): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic – NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders match
- Stacks vs. Shawn Spears
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
- Ricky Starks NXT contract signing
- Jordynne Grace to appear
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (2/11): Wells’s live report on Ricky Starks surprise appearance, D’Angelo vs. Holland in a cage, Bayley vs. Cora Jade JDC (Fandango) vs. Lexis King, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Vengeance Day Hit List: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Title, Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory for the NXT Championship
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.